  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Namibia
  4. NAMIBIAN STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Bravura Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMB   MU0496N00003

BRAVURA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CMB)
End-of-day quote NAMIBIAN STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-06-26
1.750 ZAR    0.00%
08:31aBRAVURA : Condensed Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 March 2021
PU
02/04Bravura Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021BRAVURA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Half-year results
CO
Bravura : Condensed Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 March 2021

06/28/2022 | 08:31am EDT
BRAVURA HOLDINGS LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius.

Registration number C132144 C1/GBL

SEM Share Code:

CMBI.N0000

NSX Share Code:

CMB

ISIN Code:

MU0496N00003

("Bravura" or "the Company")

Condensed Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 March 2022

Below the updated figures published by Bravura on The Stock Exchange of Mauritius:

Year ended

Year ended

31 March 2022

31 March 2021

(audited)

(audited)

Revenue (USD'000)

6 848

4 724

Operating Profit/(Loss) (USD'000)

584

(2 054)

(Loss) / Profit before Taxation for the Period (USD'000)

782

(1 861)

Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the Period (USD'000)

1 025

813

Basic Earnings / (Loss) per share (USD'000)

0,00244

(0,00586)

Diluted Earnings / (Loss) per share (USD'000)

0,00222

(0,00533)

Dividend per share (USD)

-

-

As at 31 March 2022

As at 31 March 2021

Net asset value per share (USD'000)

0,0493

0,0460

COMPANY OUTLOOK

The Group reported an operating profit for the year ended 31 March 2022. The Group recorded satisfactory revenue under strenuous economic conditions. The other comprehensive income is due to the revaluation of the functional currency (ZAR) to the presentation currency (USD) of the Group.

The Group is trading satisfactorily in the main operating jurisdictions.

Short form announcement

This short form announcement is the responsibility of the directors. It is only a summary of the information contained in the full announcement and does not contain full or complete details.

Any investment decision should be based on the full announcement accessible from Monday 28 June 2022, via the

NSX link - https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2022/nsx/isse/cmbe/31mar22.pdfand also available on our website at https://www.bravura.net

By order of the Board

28 June 2022

Apex Fund & Corporate Services (Mauritius) Ltd

Company Secretary

Perigeum Capital Ltd

SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor PSG Wealth Management (Namibia) (Pty) Ltd A member of the NSX

NSX Sponsor

Disclaimer

Bravura Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 12:30:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
