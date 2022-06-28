Bravura : Condensed Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 March 2021

BRAVURA HOLDINGS LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius.

Registration number C132144 C1/GBL

SEM Share Code: CMBI.N0000 NSX Share Code: CMB ISIN Code: MU0496N00003

("Bravura" or "the Company")

Condensed Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 March 2022

Below the updated figures published by Bravura on The Stock Exchange of Mauritius:

Year ended Year ended 31 March 2022 31 March 2021 (audited) (audited) Revenue (USD'000) 6 848 4 724 Operating Profit/(Loss) (USD'000) 584 (2 054) (Loss) / Profit before Taxation for the Period (USD'000) 782 (1 861) Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the Period (USD'000) 1 025 813 Basic Earnings / (Loss) per share (USD'000) 0,00244 (0,00586) Diluted Earnings / (Loss) per share (USD'000) 0,00222 (0,00533) Dividend per share (USD) - - As at 31 March 2022 As at 31 March 2021 Net asset value per share (USD'000) 0,0493 0,0460

COMPANY OUTLOOK

The Group reported an operating profit for the year ended 31 March 2022. The Group recorded satisfactory revenue under strenuous economic conditions. The other comprehensive income is due to the revaluation of the functional currency (ZAR) to the presentation currency (USD) of the Group.

The Group is trading satisfactorily in the main operating jurisdictions.

Short form announcement

This short form announcement is the responsibility of the directors. It is only a summary of the information contained in the full announcement and does not contain full or complete details.

Any investment decision should be based on the full announcement accessible from Monday 28 June 2022, via the

NSX link - https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2022/nsx/isse/cmbe/31mar22.pdfand also available on our website at https://www.bravura.net

By order of the Board

28 June 2022

Apex Fund & Corporate Services (Mauritius) Ltd

Company Secretary