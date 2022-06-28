Bravura : Condensed Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 March 2021

BRAVURA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius.
Registration number C132144 C1/GBL
|
SEM Share Code:
|
CMBI.N0000
|
NSX Share Code:
|
CMB
|
ISIN Code:
|
MU0496N00003
("Bravura" or "the Company")
Condensed Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 March 2022
Below the updated figures published by Bravura on The Stock Exchange of Mauritius:
|
|
Year ended
|
Year ended
|
|
31 March 2022
|
31 March 2021
|
|
(audited)
|
(audited)
|
Revenue (USD'000)
|
6 848
|
4 724
|
Operating Profit/(Loss) (USD'000)
|
584
|
(2 054)
|
(Loss) / Profit before Taxation for the Period (USD'000)
|
782
|
(1 861)
|
Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the Period (USD'000)
|
1 025
|
813
|
Basic Earnings / (Loss) per share (USD'000)
|
0,00244
|
(0,00586)
|
Diluted Earnings / (Loss) per share (USD'000)
|
0,00222
|
(0,00533)
|
Dividend per share (USD)
|
-
|
-
|
|
As at 31 March 2022
|
As at 31 March 2021
|
Net asset value per share (USD'000)
|
0,0493
|
0,0460
COMPANY OUTLOOK
The Group reported an operating profit for the year ended 31 March 2022. The Group recorded satisfactory revenue under strenuous economic conditions. The other comprehensive income is due to the revaluation of the functional currency (ZAR) to the presentation currency (USD) of the Group.
The Group is trading satisfactorily in the main operating jurisdictions.
Short form announcement
This short form announcement is the responsibility of the directors. It is only a summary of the information contained in the full announcement and does not contain full or complete details.
Any investment decision should be based on the full announcement accessible from Monday 28 June 2022, via the
NSX link - https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2022/nsx/isse/cmbe/31mar22.pdfand also available on our website at https://www.bravura.net
By order of the Board
28 June 2022
Apex Fund & Corporate Services (Mauritius) Ltd
Company Secretary