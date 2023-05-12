Bravura : Whistleblowers Policy 05/12/2023 | 02:33am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Whistleblowers Policy Date: 10 May 2023 Document Status: Published Classification: External Classification: Bravura Confidential Whistleblowers Policy Bravura Solutions Limited and its subsidiaries (the Company) 1. Introduction and Purpose 1.1 Background The Company is committed to promoting and supporting a culture of corporate compliance and ethical behaviour in accordance with the Company's Code of Conduct and statement of values (which can be accessed at the Company's website https://investors.bravurasolutions.com/investor-centre/?page=corporate-governance). The Company also requires its directors, officers, employees, consultants, contractors and suppliers to observe the highest standards of business and personal ethics in the conduct of their duties and responsibilities. As employees and representatives of the Company, we must practice honesty and integrity in fulfilling our responsibilities and comply with all applicable laws. 1.2 Purpose The purpose of this Whistleblowers Policy (Policy) is to: encourage Whistleblowers to raise any concerns and report instances of Reportable Conduct where there are reasonable grounds to support such action, without fear of intimidation, disadvantage or reprisal;

outline the mechanisms for Whistleblowers to make reports under this Policy;

outline the measures in place to protect a Whistleblower; and

document and provide transparency regarding how reported concerns are received and, where appropriate, investigated by the Company. Australia's Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) provides certain people with legal rights and protections as Whistleblowers and requires the Company to have a Whistleblowers Policy that addresses the protections under that Act. Further information on these legal rights and protections is set out in the Appendix to this Policy. However, it is important to remember that the Company operates in multiple countries; your legal rights and obligations as a Whistleblower will depend on the laws applicable to your particular situation and the Company must comply with all local laws. If compliance with this Policy would breach any local laws, or if those local laws impose a higher standard of protection, the applicable laws will take precedence to the extent of the inconsistency. 2.Who can make a report? You can raise a concern of Reportable Conduct under this Policy as a Whistleblower, and the terms of this policy will apply to you, if you are a current or former: Company employee (including a full time, part time, casual or fixed term employee); Company officer (including a director or secretary); person who supplies services or goods to the Company, whether paid or unpaid (for example, a contractor, consultant, service provider, supplier or business partner), or an employee of such a supplier; associate of the Company (for example, a director or secretary of a member of the Company); or relative (including a parent, child or sibling), dependant or spouse (including a de facto partner) of any of the people listed above. Even if you don't fall into one of the above categories, you are still encouraged to raise any concern you have through the channels outlined in this policy. The Company will still assess the concern raised and take appropriate steps. While the Company may not be able to apply all of the protections set out in this Policy to you in this circumstance, it will look for ways to support all people who raise a concern. 2 Classification: Bravura Confidential 3.Communication of this Policy A copy of this Policy will be made available: on the Company's website available at https://investors.bravurasolutions.com/investor-centre/?page=corporate- governance ; to all directors, officers and Whistleblower Protection Officers; to all employees and contractors at induction; and to all employees and contractors via internal online measures or in hard copy from the General Counsel. 4.Reporting conduct 4.1 Reportable Conduct All Whistleblowers are encouraged to report any matters that they have reasonable grounds to believe or suspect amounts to misconduct or an improper state of affairs or circumstances in connection with the Company's operations. Reportable Conduct may include behaviour or conduct that: is against the law or regulatory obligation or is a failure by the Company to comply with any legal obligation; is in serious breach of the Company's policies or Code of Conduct; is illegal, dishonest, fraudulent, or corrupt; is detrimental conduct against a person because they have made a report under this Policy; is unethical, such as dishonestly altering company records or data, or adopting questionable accounting and taxation practices; is unauthorised disclosure of IP or confidential information or an undisclosed conflict of interest; is misleading or deceptive conduct of any kind (including conduct or representations which amount to improper or misleading accounting or financial reporting practices either by, or affecting, the Company); is potentially materially damaging to the Company, an employee or a third party, including unsafe work practices, environmental damage, danger to the public or financial systems, health risks or substantial wasting of company resources; may cause material financial loss to the Company or materially damage its reputation or be otherwise materially detrimental to the Company; or any other conduct which involves any other serious impropriety, misconduct, or an improper state of affairs or circumstances. Reportable Conduct may not necessarily concern conduct that contravenes a law. You do not have to be sure that any of the above behaviour or conduct has occurred in order to raise a concern (for example, if you only have some information leading to a suspicion, but not all the details) and you will be protected under this Policy even if your concern turns out to be incorrect. However, you must not make a report that you know, or ought to know, is false or has no substance. Where it is found that a person has knowingly made a false report, this will be considered a serious matter and may result in disciplinary action, including termination of employment of an employee, termination of contract or other action. 4.2 What should not be reported? A concern that relates to a 'personal work-related grievance' does not constitute a Whistleblower matter. Personal work- related grievances are generally disclosures of information relating to a person's current or former employment or engagement that only have implications for them personally, and do not have any other significant implications for the Company or relate to any conduct about a matter that is Reportable Conduct under this Policy (as set out in the section above). For example, a personal work-related grievance would include interpersonal conflicts with another employee or challenges to decisions relating to the person's employment or engagement, such as a transfer, promotion or disciplinary action. 3 Classification: Bravura Confidential Personal work-related grievances should instead be raised via the usual channels, such as your local HR Representatives pursuant to the Code of Conduct. However, if a personal work-related grievance concerns a matter that could amount to Reportable Conduct under this Policy (as set out in the section above), would have significant implications for the Company, relates to a person suffering from, or being threatened with detriment for making a report under this Policy, or relates to both a personal work-related grievance and Reportable Conduct, it should still be reported under this Policy. 4.3 How to report conduct Whistleblowers are encouraged to report Reportable Conduct under this Policy through the following channels: Head of People & Culture, APAC; Head of People & Culture, EMEA and Head of People & Culture, India (each a "Regional Head"); the Whistleblower Protection Officers identified in paragraph 4.4 of this Policy; or if the Whistleblower feels unable to raise the Reportable Conduct with a Regional Head or a Whistleblower Protection Officer, as outlined above, the Whistleblower may contact an external independent hotline ( Independent Hotline ). The Independent Hotline is currently provided by Safecall. Representatives of Safecall can be reached at any time on the contact numbers listed below: Country Freephone Number Australia 0011 800 7233 2255 Bermuda 011 800 7233 2255 Hong Kong 3077 5524 India 000 800 440 1256 Luxembourg 00 800 72332255 New Zealand 00 800 7233 2255 Poland 00 800 72332255 South Africa 00 800 72332255 UK 0800 915 1571 You are encouraged to make a report through one of the above channels, so that it can be promptly and effectively addressed by the Company. However, additional reporting options are also set out in the Appendix to this Policy. Subject to local law requirements, reports can be made anonymously and you can remain anonymous while interacting with a Regional Head, a Whistleblower Protection Officer or Safecall in relation to your report, including during any investigation of you report, as well as after your report is closed. You can choose to remain completely anonymous, identify yourself to the recipient of your report only, or give their permission for the recipient to disclose your identity to the Whistleblower Protection Officer, Whistleblower Investigations Officer and/or any other person required to be aware of their identity for the purposes of investigating the report or implementing any actions arising from the investigation. You may also adopt a pseudonym, if appropriate. At any given time you can identify yourself, but this is your choice and at no point do you need to do this or will you be forced to provide your identity. If you decide to disclose your identity, the Company will take steps to protect your identity and to protect you from detriment. If you would like to make an anonymous disclosure, it is recommended that you do so through Safecall, which allows for anonymous reports to be made. The Company also suggests that a Whistleblower maintain ongoing two-way communication with the Company, including via Safecall, so we may ask follow-up questions or provide feedback. The Company will make every endeavour to investigate your report where possible and appropriate, but in some cases, there are limitations of what 4 Classification: Bravura Confidential can be achieved if you decide to remain anonymous (for example, if the Company is not able to contact you to obtain sufficient information). If you would like some further information before making a report, please contact our Whistleblower Protection Officers directly, as identified below. 4.4 Whistleblower Protection Officers The Whistleblower Protection Officers are senior Company employees who are empowered to take appropriate steps in their discretion to protect the Whistleblower from any detriment resulting from raising a report. A Whistleblower Protection Officer may also guide the Whistleblower through the process and ensure that the Whistleblower receives appropriate care and support, as the Whistleblower Protection Officer deems necessary in the circumstances. The current Whistleblower Protection Officers nominated by the Company are the regional Heads of Legal, who are currently Kate Erman, and Melissa Corbutt (each a "Whistleblower Protection Officer"). If a conflict of interest arises, the Company may appoint an alternative officer where they deem it appropriate. 4.5 Confidentiality of a Whistleblower's identity The Company's priority is to support and protect people who raise concerns that are reportable under this Policy. As part of this, a person who raises a report under this Policy will be afforded the confidentiality protections set out in this Policy. In particular, if you are a Whistleblower, and you raise a concern that is Reportable Conduct under this Policy, your identity (and any information that the Company has because of your report that someone could likely use to identify you) will only be disclosed if: you consent to the disclosure of that information; the disclosure is required or allowed by law (for example, disclosure by the Company to a lawyer or to obtain legal advice in relation to whistleblower protections); and/or in the case of information likely to identify you, it is reasonably necessary to disclose the information for the purposes of an investigation, but you are not identified and all reasonable steps are taken by the Company to prevent someone from identifying you. Reports received will be treated sensitively and seriously. To maintain the confidentiality of a report, the Company may take steps including: limiting access to information relating to your report and ensuring records of your report are stored securely; carefully reviewing and potentially de-identifying certain aspects of your report as appropriate, including referring to the Whistleblower in a gender-neutral context; and uses tools and platforms (such as Safecall) that allow reports to be made anonymously. Please be aware that if you do not consent to the limited sharing within the Company of your identity and the information provided by you as needed, this may limit the Company's ability to progress your report and to take any action in relation to it. You have a right to raise with the Company any issue you experience as a result of making a report (including if you believe or suspect that there has been a breach of your confidentiality) directly with Safecall or a Whistleblower Protection Officer. Any breach of confidentiality in relation to the disclosure or Whistleblower's identity will be taken seriously, and may be the subject of a separate investigation and/or disciplinary action. 5.Handling of reports 5.1 Whistleblower Investigations Officer The Whistleblower Investigations Officer is a senior Company employee who is responsible for the investigation of reports. The current Whistleblower Investigations Officer is the General Counsel, Nigel Liddell. If circumstances require (for example where there is a conflict of interest), the Company may appoint an alternative Whistleblower Investigations Officer, where deemed necessary. 5 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Bravura Solutions Limited published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 06:32:09 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 02:33a Bravura : Code of Conduct PU 02:33a Bravura : Communications Policy PU 02:33a Bravura : Audit Risk Management Committee Charter PU 02:33a Bravura : Remuneration and Nomination Committee Charter PU 02:33a Bravura : Whistleblowers Policy PU 12:35a Bravura Solutions Appoints CFO MT 04/27 Bravura Solutions Limited Announces Appointment of Shezad Okhai as A Director CI 03/30 Bravura Solutions Limited Announces Board Changes CI 03/22 Europeans flat pending Fed announcement tonight AN 03/19 Bravura Solutions Limited(ASX:BVS) dropped from S&P/ASX Sm.. CI