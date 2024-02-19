Bravura Solutions Limited is an Australia-based provider of software solutions for the wealth management, life insurance, and funds administration industries. The Company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Funds Administration. Wealth Management segment includes wealth management platforms, which provide end-to-end processing to support all back-office functions relating to daily management of superannuation, pensions, life insurance, investment, private wealth, and portfolio administration. Funds Administration segment includes funds administration platforms, which support administration requirements for a range of investment vehicles in Europe and distributed globally for both retail and institutional investors. Its software solutions enable its clients to increase speed to market, provide a digital experience, and address ongoing changes in financial services regulation. It has operations across Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa and Asia.

Sector Software