BRAZE : REPORTS FISCAL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K 03/30/2022 | 05:50pm EDT

BRAZE REPORTS FISCAL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2022 RESULTS Grew fourth quarter revenue 64% year-over-year to $70.4 million Achieved dollar-based net retention of 128% for the trailing 12 months Introduced first quarter and full year fiscal 2023 guidance NEW YORK - (BUSINESSWIRE) - March 30, 2022 - Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE) a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love, today announced results for its fiscal year ended January 31, 2022. "We finished our first fiscal year as a public company on an exceptional note, achieving new high watermarks for bookings, renewals, and net retention," said Bill Magnuson, cofounder and CEO of Braze. "Demand for the Braze Customer Engagement Platform remains robust due to the growing value of first-party data and the high ROI enabled by our solution. We look forward to building on our momentum in fiscal 2023 as brands increasingly seek to build meaningful relationships with their customers." Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights • Revenue was $70.4 million compared to $42.9 million in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, up 64% year-over year,driven by new customers, upsells, and renewals. • Subscription revenue in the quarter was $65.9 million compared to $40.6 million in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, and professional services and other revenue was $4.5 million compared to $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. • Remaining performance obligations as of January 31, 2022 was $373.6 million, up 59.5% year-over-year, of which $237.8 million is current, which we define as less than one year. • GAAP Gross Margin was 64.8% compared to 64.4% in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. • Non-GAAP Gross Margin was 67.2% compared to 65.0% in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. • Dollar-based net retention for all customers for the trailing 12 months ended January 31, 2022 and January 31, 2021 was 128% and 123%, respectively; dollar-based net retention for customers with annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $500,000 or more was 136% compared to 133% for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. • Total customers increased to 1,375 as of January 31, 2022 from 890 as of January 31, 2021; 107 of our customers had ARR of $500,000 or more as of January 31, 2022, compared to 71 customers as of January 31, 2021. • GAAP operating loss was $42.6 million compared to an operating loss of $10.5 million in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. Upon completion of the IPO, the Company recognized compensation expense related to RSUs granted to employees and directors that were subject to performance-based vest conditions that were satisfied upon completion of the IPO. • Non-GAAP operating loss was $13.4 million compared to an operating loss of $8.0 million in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. • GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share attributable to Braze common stockholders was $(0.55) compared to $(0.55) in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. • Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share attributable to Braze common stockholders was $(0.18) compared to $(0.42) in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. • Net cash used in operating activities was $(24.5) million compared to $0.0 million in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. The current period included a material vendor prepayment and the first annual directors and officers insurance payment. • Free cash flow was $(26.0) million compared to $(0.6) million in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. • Total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities was $518.1 million as of January 31, 2022 compared to $91.0 million as of January 31, 2021. Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights • Revenue was $238.0 million compared to $150.2 million in the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, up 58.5% year-over year,driven primarily by new customers, upsells and renewals. • Subscription revenue was $221.7 million compared to $141.1 million in the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, and professional services and other revenue was $16.4 million compared to $9.1 million in the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. • GAAP Gross Margin was 67.0% compared to 63.7% in the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. • Non-GAAP Gross Margin was 67.9% compared to 64.1% in the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. • GAAP operating loss was $78.2 million compared to an operating loss of $32.2 million in the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. • Non-GAAP operating loss was $31.0 million compared to an operating loss of $24.6 million in the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. • GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share attributable to Braze common stockholders was $(2.20) compared to $(1.77) in the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. • Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share attributable to Braze common stockholders was $(0.85) compared to $(1.35) in the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. • Net cash used in operating activities was $(35.4) million compared to $(6.1) million in the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. • Free cash flow was $(39.8) million compared to $(10.4) million in the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. Recent Business Highlights • Notable new business wins and upsells in the quarter include Canva (Productivity), Course Hero (Health & Lifestyle), ESL Gaming (Media), Shake Shack (QSR), and Flip (Financial Services). • Continued global expansion with planned presence in Canada and France, bringing total offices to 10 globally. • Continued to acquire talent, growing headcount by more than 400 employees in fiscal 2022, bringing the total Braze team to over 1,100. • Launched Braze for Commerce, a series of new products and enhancements aimed at allowing retail and eCommerce marketers to increase sales through highly personalized campaigns driven by first-party data. • Published its second annual Customer Engagement Report, which combines the data from Braze with a global survey of over 1,500 marketing decision makers across 14 markets to detail how customer engagement has evolved over the past year, and highlights opportunities for improvement and growth in 2022. • Launched call for applications for Tech for Black Founders grants, which will provide 15 recipients with free Braze technology for a year and resources to help Black founders support their company's early growth. Financial Outlook Braze is initiating guidance for the fiscal first quarter ending April 30, 2022 and fiscal year ending January 31, 2023. Metric (in millions, except per share amounts) FY 2023 Q1 Guidance FY 2023 Guidance Revenue $72.0 - 73.0 $338.0 - 342.0 Non-GAAP operating loss $(20.0) - (21.0) $(79.0) - (83.0) Non-GAAP net loss $(19.0) - (20.0) $(76.0) - (80.0) Non-GAAP net loss per share $(0.20) - (0.21) $(0.80) - (0.84) Weighted average shares outstanding ~93.5 ~95.1 Braze has not reconciled its guidance as to non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss or non-GAAP net loss per share to their most directly comparable GAAP measure as a result of uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items such as stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in Braze's stock price. Accordingly, reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Braze's results calculated in accordance with GAAP. Lock-up Release: Pursuant to the terms of the lock-up agreements entered into by Braze's directors, executive officers and its stockholders with the underwriters of Braze's initial public offering, any securities subject to lock-up restrictions under such agreements will have such restrictions end immediately prior to the opening of trading on April 4, 2022. The transfer agent and registrar for Braze's Class A and Class B common stock is the American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC. Conference Call Information : What: Braze Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call When: Wednesday, March 30th at 5:00 pm EDT / 2:00 pm PDT Conference Call:844-200-6205 (domestic) or 929-526-1599 (international), access code 706519 Webcast & Supplemental Data: investors.braze.com Replay: A webcast replay can be accessed on the Braze's investor site at investors.braze.com. Supplemental and Other Financial Information Supplemental information, including an accompanying financial presentation and other information can be accessed through Braze's investor website at investors.braze.com Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release and the accompanying tables contain the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, and non-GAAP free cash flow. Braze defines non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP net loss as the respective GAAP balances, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense. Braze defines non-GAAP free cash flow as net cash used in operating activities, minus purchases of property and equipment and minus capitalized internal-use software costs. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Braze uses this non-GAAP financial information internally in analyzing its financial results and believes that this non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively with GAAP financial measures, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Braze's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by Braze's management about which expenses are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation is provided below in the financial statement tables included below in this press release for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Braze encourages investors to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly and fiscal year financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Braze's business. Definition of Other Business Metrics Customer: Braze defines a customer, as of period end, as the separate and distinct, ultimate parent-level entity that has an active subscription with Braze to use its products. A single organization could have multiple distinct contracting divisions or subsidiaries, all of which together would be considered a single customer. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): Braze defines ARR as the annualized value of customer subscription contracts, including certain premium professional services that are subject to contractual subscription terms, as of the measurement date, assuming any contract that expires during the next 12 months is renewed on its existing terms (including contracts for which Braze is negotiating a renewal). Braze's calculation of ARR is not adjusted for the impact of any known or projected future events (such as customer cancellations, expansion or contraction of existing customers relationships or price increases or decreases) that may cause any such contract not to be renewed on its existing terms. ARR may decline or fluctuate as a result of a number of factors, including customers' satisfaction or dissatisfaction with Braze's products and professional services, pricing, competitive offerings, economic conditions or overall changes in Braze's customers' spending levels. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and does not represent Braze's GAAP revenue on an annualized basis or a forecast of revenue, as it is an operating metric that can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates. Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate: Braze calculates dollar-based net retention rate as of a period end by starting with the ARR from a cohort of customers as of the as of 12 months prior to such period-end (the Prior Period ARR). Braze then calculates the ARR from the same cohort of customers as of the end of the current period (the Current Period ARR). Current Period ARR includes any expansion and is net of contraction or attrition over the last 12 months, but excludes ARR from new customers in the current period. Braze then divides the total Current Period ARR by the total Prior Period ARR to arrive at the point-in-time dollar-based net retention rate. Braze then calculates the weighted average point-in-time dollar-based net retention rates as of the last day of each month in the current trailing 12-month period to arrive at the dollar-based net retention rate. Remaining Performance Obligations: The transaction price allocated to remaining performance obligations represents amounts under non-cancelable contracts expected to be recognized as revenue in future periods, and may be influenced by several factors, including seasonality, the timing of renewals, the timing of service delivery and contract terms. Unbilled portions of the remaining performance obligation are subject to future economic risks including bankruptcies, regulatory changes and other market factors. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding Braze's financial outlook for the first quarter of and full fiscal year ended January 31, 2023. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "hope," "intend," "may," might," "potential," "predict," "project," "shall," "should," "target," "will" "and variations of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on Braze's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause Braze's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: (1) Braze's recent rapid revenue growth may not be indicative of its future revenue growth; (2) Braze's history of operating losses; (3) Braze's limited operating history at its current scale; (4) Braze's ability to successfully manage its growth; (5) Braze's ability and the ability of its platform to adapt and respond to changing customer or consumer needs, requirements or preferences; (6) Braze's ability to attract new customers and renew existing customers; (7) the competitive markets in which Braze participates and the intense competition that it faces; (8) Braze's ability to adapt and respond effectively to rapidly changing technology, evolving cybersecurity and data privacy risks, evolving industry standards or changing regulations; (9) Braze's reliance on third-party providers of cloud-based infrastructure; (10) the accuracy of estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth and the impact that global macroeconomic uncertainty, including from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and general market, political, economic and business conditions could have on Braze's or its customers' businesses, financial condition and results of operations, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Braze's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 21, 2021 and other subsequent filings Braze makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including Braze's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal quarter and year ended January 31, 2022. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Braze's views only as of the date of this press release and Braze assumes no obligation, and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. About Braze Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune's 2021 Best Workplaces in New York, Fortune's 2021 Best Workplace for Millennials, and 2021 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com. Braze uses its Investor website at investors.braze.com as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor its investor relations website in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. Selected Financial Data BRAZE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

January 31, Fiscal Year Ended

January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 70,434 $ 42,930 $ 238,035 $ 150,191 Cost of revenue (1) 24,775 15,279 78,511 54,511 Gross Profit 45,659 27,651 159,524 95,680 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 45,726 20,463 127,137 70,661 Research and development (1) 22,904 9,043 59,034 29,212 General and administrative (1) 19,617 8,663 51,564 27,959 Total operating expenses 88,247 38,169 237,735 127,832 Loss from operations (42,588 ) (10,518 ) (78,211 ) (32,152 ) Other income (expense): Investment income 33 104 137 840 Other income (expense), net 329 (142 ) (258 ) (120 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (42,226 ) (10,556 ) (78,332 ) (31,432 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,117 196 (165 ) 537 Net loss (43,343 ) (10,752 ) (78,167 ) (31,969 ) Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (408 ) (208 ) (1,448 ) (217 ) Net loss attributable to Braze, Inc. $ (42,935 ) $ (10,544 ) $ (76,719 ) $ (31,752 ) Net loss per share attributable to Braze, Inc. common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.55 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (2.20 ) $ (1.77 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to Braze, Inc. common stockholders, basic and diluted 78,364 19,170 34,897 17,972 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended

January 31, Fiscal Year Ended

January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 1,654 $ 245 $ 2,185 $ 650 Sales and marketing 10,400 929 16,281 2,892 Research and development 9,833 818 15,613 2,102 General and administrative 7,257 546 13,101 1,896 Total $ 29,144 $ 2,538 $ 47,180 $ 7,540 BRAZE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) January 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 478,937 $ 28,509 Restricted cash, current - 472 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $743 and $934 at January 31, 2022 and January 31, 2021, respectively 64,504 34,771 Marketable securities 35,156 58,004 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29,588 12,202 Total current assets 608,185 133,958 Restricted cash, noncurrent 4,036 4,037 Property and equipment, net 7,393 5,486 Deferred contract costs 41,689 27,433 Other assets $ 4,959 $ 480 TOTAL ASSETS $ 666,262 $ 171,394 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable 2,083 439 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 31,623 25,904 Deferred revenue 126,260 74,789 Total current liabilities 159,966 101,132 Deferred tax liabilities - 80 Other long-term liabilities 1,478 2,227 TOTAL LIABILITIES 161,444 103,439 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 13) Convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; no shares and 65,318,250 shares authorized as of January 31, 2022 and January 31, 2021, respectively; no shares and 62,830,697 shares issued and outstanding, January 31, 2022 and January 31, 2021, respectively - 174,229 Redeemable non-controlling interest (Note 4) 3,235 2,233 STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 authorized as of January 31, 2022; no shares of preferred stock issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2022; no preferred stock authorized, issued, or outstanding as of January 31, 2021 - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; no shares and 98,500,000 shares authorized as of January 31, 2022 and January 31, 2021, respectively; no shares and 19,498,295 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2022 and January 31, 2021, respectively - - Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000,000 and no shares authorized as of January 31, 2022 and January 31, 2021, respectively; 18,549,183 and no shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2022 and January 31, 2021, respectively 8 - Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 110,000,000 and no shares authorized as of January 31, 2022 and January 31, 2021, respectively; 74,418,847 and no shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2022 and January 31, 2021, respectively 1 - Additional paid-in capital 717,175 29,777 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (640 ) (42 ) Accumulated deficit (214,961 ) (138,242 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 501,583 $ (108,507 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 666,262 $ 171,394 BRAZE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended

January 31, Fiscal Year Ended

January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss (including amounts attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests) $ (43,343 ) $ (10,752 ) $ (78,167 ) $ (31,969 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 29,144 2,538 47,180 7,540 Amortization of deferred contract costs 4,537 3,042 17,710 10,617 Depreciation and amortization 650 577 2,773 1,589 Provision for bad debt 186 (791 ) 88 853 Amortization of discount/premium on marketable securities 56 156 369 345 Non-cash foreign exchange loss (gain) (4 ) 274 387 222 Deferred income taxes (57 ) 60 (80 ) 60 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (28,664 ) (13,742 ) (29,821 ) (12,354 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (13,179 ) (1,794 ) (17,537 ) (833 ) Deferred contract costs (11,050 ) (7,745 ) (31,967 ) (19,969 ) Other assets (730 ) 665 (4,723 ) 643 Accounts payable 865 7 1,649 (776 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,959 9,339 6,026 13,797 Deferred revenue 27,833 18,993 51,471 23,378 Other long-term liabilities (733 ) (807 ) (756 ) 777 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (24,530 ) 20 (35,398 ) (6,080 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (1,200 ) (416 ) (2,310 ) (2,466 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (223 ) (212 ) (2,065 ) (1,886 ) Purchases of marketable securities (4,026 ) (10,431 ) (36,894 ) (59,418 ) Maturities of marketable securities 3,700 13,887 59,309 86,242 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,749 ) 2,828 18,040 22,472 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts 462,260 - 462,260 - Investment from redeemable non-controlling interest - - 2,450 2,450 Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 3,721 161 8,362 2,813 Payment of deferred offering costs (2,673 ) (183 ) (5,157 ) (183 ) Repurchase of common shares - (204 ) - (204 ) Repurchase of shares related to early exercised options (2 ) (8 ) (5 ) (10 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 463,306 (234 ) 467,910 4,866 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (66 ) 39 (597 ) 158 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 436,961 2,653 449,955 21,416 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 46,012 30,365 33,018 11,602 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 482,973 $ 33,018 $ 482,973 $ 33,018 BRAZE, INC. U.S. GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS (in thousands, except per share amounts) The following tables reconcile each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Margin Three Months Ended

January 31, Fiscal Year Ended

January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross Profit $ 45,659 $ 27,651 $ 159,524 $ 95,680 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 1,654 245 2,185 650 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 47,313 $ 27,896 $ 161,709 $ 96,330 GAAP Gross Margin 64.8 % 64.4 % 67.0 % 63.7 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 67.2 % 65.0 % 67.9 % 64.1 % Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses Three Months Ended

January 31, Fiscal Year Ended

January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 45,726 $ 20,463 $ 127,137 $ 70,661 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 10,400 929 16,281 2,892 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 35,326 $ 19,534 $ 110,856 $ 67,769 GAAP research and development expense $ 22,904 $ 9,043 $ 59,034 $ 29,212 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 9,833 818 15,613 2,102 Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 13,071 $ 8,225 $ 43,421 $ 27,110 GAAP general and administrative expense $ 19,617 $ 8,663 $ 51,564 $ 27,959 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 7,257 546 13,101 1,896 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 12,360 $ 8,117 $ 38,463 $ 26,063 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Loss Three Months Ended

January 31, Fiscal Year Ended

January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Loss from operations $ (42,588 ) $ (10,518 ) $ (78,211 ) $ (32,152 ) Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 29,144 2,538 47,180 7,540 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (13,444 ) $ (7,980 ) $ (31,031 ) $ (24,612 ) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss Three Months Ended

January 31, Fiscal Year Ended

January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss attributable to Braze, Inc. $ (42,935 ) $ (10,544 ) $ (76,719 ) $ (31,752 ) Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 29,144 2,538 47,180 7,540 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Braze, Inc. (1) $ (13,791 ) $ (8,006 ) $ (29,539 ) $ (24,212 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to Braze, Inc. common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.85 ) $ (1.35 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to Braze, Inc. common stockholders, basic and diluted 78,364 19,170 34,897 17,972 (1) Assumes no tax impact due to the Company's net loss position and deferred tax assets. Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flow from Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended

January 31, Fiscal Year Ended

January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash used in operating activities $ (24,530 ) $ 20 $ (35,398 ) $ (6,080 ) Less: Purchases of property and equipment (1,200 ) (416 ) (2,310 ) (2,466 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (223 ) (212 ) (2,065 ) (1,886 ) Non-GAAP Free cash flow $ (25,953 ) $ (608 ) $ (39,773 ) $ (10,432 ) Contact Information Investors: Christopher Ferris IR@braze.com (609) 964-0585 Media: Meghan Halaszynski Press@braze.com Source: Braze, Inc. Braze is a registered trademark of Braze, Inc. All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners. Attachments Original Link

