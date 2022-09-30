Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Braze, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BRZE   US10576N1028

BRAZE, INC.

(BRZE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-29 pm EDT
34.90 USD   -0.99%
09:01aBraze to Hold Investor Event on October 13, 2022
BU
09/26Insider Sell: Braze
MT
09/26Insider Buy: Braze
MT
Braze to Hold Investor Event on October 13, 2022

09/30/2022 | 09:01am EDT
Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love, today announced it will hold an Investor Event on October 13th beginning at 1:30 pm ET to discuss its business and product development efforts.

The live broadcast and on-demand replay will be available under the events section of our Investor site at investors.braze.com.

About Braze

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune’s 2022 Best US and UK Workplaces in Technology, Fortune’s 2022 Best US Workplaces for Women, 2022 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work, and Fortune's 2022 Best US Workplace for Millennials. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com.

Disclosure Information:

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Braze announces material information through a variety of means, including its Investor site, press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and company blog posts.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BRAZE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 349 M - -
Net income 2023 -148 M - -
Net cash 2023 456 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -22,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 317 M 3 317 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,19x
EV / Sales 2024 6,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 164
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart BRAZE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Braze, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 34,90 $
Average target price 51,92 $
Spread / Average Target 48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Magnuson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Myles Kleeger President & Chief Customer Officer
Isabelle Winkles Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Hyman Chief Technology Officer
Douglas Allan Pepper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRAZE, INC.-54.77%3 317
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-28.32%1 771 249
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-44.31%54 132
SYNOPSYS INC.-16.09%47 283
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-11.62%45 104
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-34.55%43 944