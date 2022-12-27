Advanced search
BRAZE, INC.

(BRZE)
12/27/2022
24.86 USD   -2.70%
05:06pBraze to Present at Needham Growth Conference
BU
12/14UBS Adjusts Braze Price Target to $40 From $53, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
12/14Oppenheimer Adjusts Braze Price Target to $34 From $48, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Braze to Present at Needham Growth Conference

12/27/2022 | 05:06pm EST
Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they love, today announced it will participate at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023. Bill Magnuson, cofounder and Chief Executive Officer, will engage in a fireside chat with Needham Senior Software Analyst Scott Berg at 11:00 am ET.

A live webcast and replay of this presentation will be accessible on the Braze Investor site at investors.braze.com.

About Braze

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune's 2022 Best Workplaces in New York, Best Workplaces for Millennials, Best Medium-Sized Workplaces, and 2021 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com.

Disclosure Information:

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Braze announces material information through a variety of means, including its Investor site, press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and company blog posts.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 352 M - -
Net income 2023 -143 M - -
Net cash 2023 453 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -17,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 445 M 2 445 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,65x
EV / Sales 2024 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 164
Free-Float 53,9%
Managers and Directors
William Magnuson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Myles Kleeger President & Chief Customer Officer
Isabelle Winkles Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Hyman Chief Technology Officer
Douglas Allan Pepper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRAZE, INC.-66.89%2 445
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-29.02%1 780 091
SYNOPSYS INC.-13.10%48 806
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-36.33%46 540
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-13.36%44 288
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-66.63%32 507