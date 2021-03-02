Triton Funds to Purchase up to $5m of Brazil Minerals' Common Stock

Belo Horizonte, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2021) - Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTC Pink: BMIX) (the "Company" or "Brazil Minerals"), the Strategic Mineral Resource Company for the Green Energy Revolution, is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements with Triton Funds, LP ("Triton Funds") for an investment of up to $5,000,000 in the common stock of the Company. Triton Funds was founded by and is managed by students from the University of California, San Diego, and backed by scientific and academic advisory boards. Triton Funds is the largest student-run investment fund in the United States and focuses on "millennial growth ESG" (Environmental, Social and Governance) opportunities.

Triton Funds has committed to invest $2,500,000 in the purchase of common stock of the Company at a small discount to a publicly traded price subject to certain terms and conditions detailed in a common stock purchase agreement. At its option, Triton may invest an additional $2,500,000 in the purchase of common stock of the Company through the exercise of two-year cash warrants.

Triton Funds is primarily focused on investments that will have a lasting positive impact on the millennial generation with a portfolio of both public and private companies. Since Brazil Minerals has projects in essential minerals for the Green Energy Revolution - lithium, rare earths, and titanium - the match was highly synergistic.

Arnold Nunez, Senior Associate at Triton Funds, commented, "With a strong and seasoned management team that has a stellar vision for the company, Brazil Minerals will make an exceptional addition to the Triton Funds portfolio. This capital infusion will enable the company to continue expanding their impressive mineral rights portfolio as well as ramp up operations on preexisting projects throughout their vast footprint in Brazil. We're excited to grow alongside Brazil Minerals by acting as a catalyst for their growth, vision, and becoming their strategic institutional investor."

Marc Fogassa, CEO & Chairman of Brazil Minerals, added, "We received a number of indications of interest from potential investors but, from the very beginning of our conversations, Triton Funds demonstrated excellent analytical rigor and superb follow-up. It is an honor to work with this terrific group from UCSD, and we look forward to accelerating our lithium exploration and mining development with this capital."

About Triton Funds LLC

Triton Funds is the nation's largest student venture investment fund, managed entirely by students from UC San Diego located in Southern California. With $25M in assets under management, Triton Funds has taken an active part in both the San Diego ecosystem and nationwide, focusing on investments that will have a lasting positive impact on the Millennial generation with a portfolio of both private and public companies. The aim of Triton Funds is to create a student learning platform that will provide real-world experience and help bridge the gap between a STEM dominated university and Wall Street, helping students jumpstart their careers in finance, while providing strategic capitalization, business development support, and engineered exits to organizations with a viable future in the modern economy. Follow the Triton Funds story by visiting the Triton Funds website, Instagram, Twitter, or reach out directly via email. More information can be found at http://www.tritonfunds.com.

About Brazil Minerals, Inc.

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTC Pink: BMIX) is focused on essential and strategic minerals for the Green Energy Revolution with 100%-owned projects in hard-rock lithium, rare earths and titanium. Additionally, Brazil Minerals has interests in iron through a 60.2% ownership in Apollo Resources Corporation and in gold through a 30.0% ownership in Jupiter Gold Corporation (OTCQB: JUPGF). Follow us on Twitter: @BMIXstock.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Brazil Minerals, Inc.'s management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward- looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: business conditions in Brazil, general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, availability of capital, Brazil Minerals, Inc.'s ability to maintain its competitive position and dependence on key management. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. We advise U.S. investors that Brazil Minerals' (and its subsidiaries') properties and projects, as of now, are exploratory and do not have measured "reserves" as such term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

