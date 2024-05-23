Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:BRE) is pleased to announce that highly experienced rare earth industry executive Mr Eric Noyrez is to be appointed as a Non-Executive Director of BRE, effective 3 June 2024.Mr Noyrez brings over twenty years of senior executive and board experience across the global rare earths industry. He is currently the Lead Director of Neo Performance Materials Inc, a manufacturer of advanced industrial materials including magnetic powders and magnets, specialty chemicals, metals and alloys. Mr Noyrez serves a member of the Audit Committee and chairs the Compensation and Human Resources Committee and the HESS Committee.Previously, Mr Noyrez was the Chief Executive Officer of Serra Verde Mineracao, a leading Brazilian rare earths company, from 2018 to 2021, also serving as an advisor from 2015 and a board member from 2016.From 2010 to 2014, Mr Noyrez held a range of senior roles at Lynas Corporation, including Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Prior to Lynas, he was the President of the SILCEA division of Rhodia (renamed Solvay S.A.), a global specialty chemicals company, and worked for eleven years with the Shell Group of companies managing chemical and industrial businesses.Mr Noyrez holds a Masters Degree in Engineering (MEng) from Ecole des Mines de Douai, France.Brazilian Rare Earths' Executive Chairman, Todd Hannigan commented:"We are delighted to announce that Eric Noyrez will join BRE. Eric has extensive experience in the global rare earth industry with a strong track record in developing and operating leading rare earth and industrial materials businesses.Eric has built strong business relationships across the global rare earth industry from his wide experience in senior leadership roles in France, Australia and Brazil. We look forward to working with Eric as we unlock the full value of our rare earth and critical minerals assets in Brazil."Mr Noyrez will also serve as a member of BRE's Audit and Risk and Nominations and Remuneration Committees.





