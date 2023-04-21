Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BRC Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRCC   US05601U1051

BRC INC.

(BRCC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2023-04-12
5.280 USD   +0.38%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Black Rifle Coffee Announces Management Changes Including Appointment of Chris Mondzelewski as Chief Marketing Officer

04/21/2023 | 07:01am EDT
Former Mars executive will build upon Black Rifle Coffee’s strong brand momentum

Black Rifle Coffee Company (NYSE: BRCC) (“BRC” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing and mission-driven premium coffee company founded to support Veterans, active-duty military, and first responders, today announced that it has appointed Chris Mondzelewski as Chief Marketing Officer, effective May 1, 2023.

In this newly created position, Chris will be responsible for developing and executing all aspects of BRC’s marketing strategy to drive business growth and market share across all channels including direct-to-consumer, wholesale, the bagged coffee and Ready-to-Drink product portfolio, and retail coffee shops.

Mondzelewski brings over 20 years of consumer marketing, business and leadership experience, most recently serving as the Chief Growth Officer of Mars’ $12B+ Global Petcare business. Throughout his almost 12-year tenure at Mars, he consistently grew his responsibilities, holding multiple marketing and business development leadership roles in which he led transformative growth and operational improvement strategies across numerous brands. Prior to joining Mars, he held marketing roles at Kraft Foods, where he launched several successful campaigns, including the most successful innovation & campaign in recent Kraft Cheese history. Before his business career, Mondzelewski was a Marine for five years, deploying in support of Operation Desert Freedom.

“I am excited to have Chris join our team. He brings great value to the company as a marketing leader with a demonstrated track record and a strong personal connection to the military and first-responder community,” said Founder and CEO Evan Hafer. “Following our successful entrance into the FDM (Food, Drug and Mass) market, the unmatched growth of our Ready-to-Drink coffee and the evolution of our outposts, there’s great opportunity for Chris to leverage his expertise to capitalize on our strong brand momentum. I look forward to collaborating with him and continuing our path to profitable, sustainable growth.”

In addition, BRC announced that Chief Retail Officer Heath Nielsen is leaving the company. Co-CEO Tom Davin, who has deep experience innovating retail growth strategies for category-defining brands, will assume Heath’s responsibilities.

Co-CEO Tom Davin added, “As we shared on our last earning’s call, our outposts saw notable growth year-over-year. I look forward to collaborating with Chris as we continue to optimize existing outposts and look to continue to build upon our 26 company-owned and franchise locations.”

About Black Rifle Coffee Company

Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is a Veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life.

To learn more about BRCC, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com, follow BRCC on social media, or subscribe to Coffee or Die Magazine's daily newsletter at https://coffeeordie.com/presscheck-signup.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about BRC INC.
07:06aBrc Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial ..
AQ
07:01aBlack Rifle Coffee Announces Management Changes Including Appointment of Chris Mondzele..
BU
03/22BRC Files for Up to $500 Million Mixed Shelf
MT
03/17Brc inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results
AQ
03/17Deutsche Bank Trims Price Target on BRC to $8 From $9, Keeps Hold Rating
MT
03/16Black Rifle Coffee Company to Participate at the D.A. Davidson 6th Annual Consumer Grow..
BU
03/16Telsey Advisory Group Trims Price Target on BRC to $10 From $12, Maintains Outperform R..
MT
03/16Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on BRC to $6.50 From $8, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
03/15Transcript : BRC Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 15, 2023
CI
03/15BRC INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Op..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRC INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 423 M - -
Net income 2023 -8,89 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -72,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 284 M 284 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 918
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart BRC INC.
Duration : Period :
BRC Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4,87 $
Average target price 9,79 $
Spread / Average Target 101%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evan Hafer Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Davin Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory James Iverson Chief Financial Officer
Roland C. Smith Executive Chairman
Chris Clark Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRC INC.-13.58%284
JDE PEET'S N.V.1.04%14 530
TATA CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED-8.29%7 954
XIANGPIAOPIAO FOOD CO.,LTD42.49%1 281
WESTROCK COFFEE COMPANY, LLC-7.11%938
T.A.C. CONSUMER-9.38%103
