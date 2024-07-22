BRC Inc. (“The Company”, “BRCC” or “Black Rifle Coffee Company”; NYSE: BRCC), the rapidly-growing, mission-driven premium coffee company creating long-term shareholder value through innovative brand strategy that elevates the service community, today announced the release date for its second quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 after market close, with a conference call to follow on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 8:30am ET.

Investors are invited to listen to the Company’s conference call discussing the financial results for the second quarter 2024, on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, via webcast on the Company’s website at ir.blackriflecoffee.com. Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (877) 407-0609 or (201) 689-8541.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call through August 15, 2024. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is (877) 660-6853, and the international replay dial-in number is (201) 612-7415. The replay passcode is 13747286.

About Black Rifle Coffee Company

Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is a Veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life.

