Black Rifle Coffee Company Appoints Martin “Marty” Manning, Navy Veteran Known For Building High Performance Teams, as Chief Human Resources Officer

Latest C-suite addition will lead talent strategy and mission to hire 10,000 Veterans

Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC), a rapidly growing mission-driven premium coffee company founded to support Veterans, active-duty military, and first responders, has appointed U.S. Navy Veteran and experienced corporate executive Martin “Marty” Manning as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

Marty Manning, Black Rifle Coffee Company Chief Human Resources Officer

Marty is the latest in a series of senior BRCC leadership appointments that will enable the company to achieve its mission of serving the Veteran and first-responder communities as it continues to rapidly scale revenue. Other recent senior leadership additions include Executive Chairman Roland Smith (U.S. Army), Chief Retail Officer Heath Nielsen (U.S. Army), and Chief Technology Officer Chris Clark (U.S. Army).

Based in Salt Lake City, Marty will lead the company’s talent acquisition and development strategies as BRCC enters its next phase as a growing omnichannel lifestyle brand. As CHRO, Marty will help execute BRCC’s company-wide mission to hire Veterans and support them as they enter civilian life. Specific initiatives Marty will oversee include BRCC’s participation in two U.S. Department of Defense programs, DOD SkillBridge, which provides internship opportunities to transitioning Veterans, and the Military Spouse Employment Partnership, focusing on employing military spouses. BRCC also partners with NEW Apprenticeship to provide work experience to Veterans pursuing careers in marketing and data science.

“Joining this accomplished team and serving such a critically important mission is a high point of my career,” said Marty. “I’m thrilled to be working with the entire BRCC team to achieve our growth objectives, including hiring 10,000 Veterans and ensuring they thrive in their civilian careers by leveraging the skills and attributes they exhibited in the military. It’s an honor to serve those who’ve defended the values that make this the greatest country in the world.”

Marty began his career as a Surface Warfare Officer in the U.S. Navy, where he served on the USS BOONE (FFG-28) in support of Operation Southern Watch in the Red Sea and Operation Sharp Guard in the Adriatic Sea. He also led analysis of intelligence reports on foreign naval capabilities and planned at-sea operations in Europe, South America, and the Middle East.

Marty joins BRCC from Ascend Learning, where he spent 7 years as CHRO and was an integral part of the executive team that achieved significant revenue and operating profit growth, established leading market positions, and facilitated two successful private equity transactions—all while cultivating an award-winning culture. Prior to Ascend, he held executive HR positions at Analog Devices and several divisions of General Electric.

“Marty is another world-class Veteran business leader who has joined Black Rifle Coffee to help us fulfill our mission of serving and hiring Veterans, while exceeding our revenue and profit objectives. Marty knows first-hand the importance of supporting the Veteran community and the value these men and women bring to every workplace,” said BRCC Founder and CEO Evan Hafer. “Marty has a well-deserved reputation for hiring, developing, and building global leadership teams that consistently exceed growth objectives and outperform the competition. His experience will be invaluable as we continue to expand across the U.S.”

To learn more about BRCC, the company’s leadership team, and premium coffee, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com.

About Black Rifle Coffee Company

Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is a Veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life.

To learn more about BRCC, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com, follow BRCC on social media, or subscribe to Coffee or Die Magazine's daily newsletter at https://coffeeordie.com/presscheck-signup.

