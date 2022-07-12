Black Rifle Coffee Company Appoints Roland Smith as Executive Chairman

Proven Industry Leader and U.S. Army Veteran Will Support Existing Management Team’s Ongoing Implementation of Omnichannel Growth Strategy

BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) (“Black Rifle Coffee,” “BRCC” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing and mission-driven premium coffee company founded to support veterans, active-duty military and first responders and serve a broad customer base by connecting consumers with great coffee and an omnichannel brand experience, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed Roland Smith as Executive Chairman, effective immediately. Mr. Smith assumes the chairmanship from Founder Evan Hafer, who is continuing to serve as Chief Executive Officer and a Board member. The Board has expanded Mr. Smith’s role so he can work more closely with Mr. Hafer and co-Chief Executive Officer and Board member Tom Davin to capture growing demand for the Company’s products and pursue enhanced value for shareholders, customers and the important stakeholders that Black Rifle Coffee serves.

Mr. Hafer commented:

“As we continue to encounter more customer demand and expand across new sales channels, we’re committed to building the best possible team to serve Black Rifle Coffee’s growing community. Roland has been a great partner to our management team since joining the Board. His experience operating at the highest levels of the consumer-packaged goods, fast casual and retail sectors has positioned us to pursue new paths to expansion and value creation. Additionally, his background as a veteran of our nation’s armed forces has helped him fully understand and support our mission. By appointing Roland as Executive Chairman, the Board is making it easier for him to work seamlessly with Tom, myself and others on growth initiatives, the build-out of our outposts and B2B channel, and other efforts that support our mission.”

Mr. Smith added:

“I’m honored that my fellow directors have entrusted me with the executive chairmanship during this exciting time in Black Rifle Coffee’s history. Additionally, I’m looking forward to working even closer with Evan, Tom and the entire organization to support the Company’s tremendous growth trajectory and important mission. I see significant opportunities for us to reach more customers through new channels and additional distribution points. Given my experience and relationships across the sector, I’m confident I can help our incredibly talented team realize that potential in the quarters and years to come.”

Roland Smith Biography

Roland Smith is a proven leader in the consumer-packaged goods, fast casual and retail sectors and has spent more than two decades serving as a Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of both public and private companies. Mr. Smith has been a member of Black Rifle Coffee’s Board since it became a public company. He has a strong track record growing revenue, increasing profits, managing complex integrations and transforming companies for future success.

Mr. Smith is currently Chairman of the Board of Jack’s Family Restaurants, Inc. and Director of Caliber Inc. He previously served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Office Depot, Inc., President and Chief Executive Officer of Delhaize America, LLC, the U.S. division of Delhaize Group, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wendy’s/Arby’s Group, Inc., Chief Executive Officer of Wendy’s International, Inc., and Chief Executive officer of Arby’s Restaurant Group Inc. Additionally, Mr. Smith was Chairman of the Board of Carmike Cinemas, Inc., and a Director of Dunkin’ Brands Inc.

Mr. Smith is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and served in the U.S. Army in the Transportation and Aviation Corps as a platoon leader, executive officer, deputy director of Army programs, aviation maintenance officer and pilot.

About BRC Inc.

Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is a veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle Coffee develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life.

To learn more about BRCC, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com, follow BRCC on social media, or subscribe to Coffee or Die Magazine's daily newsletter at https://coffeeordie.com/presscheck-signup.

