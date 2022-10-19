Advanced search
    BRCC   US05601U1051

BRC INC.

(BRCC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-10-16
6.560 USD   +1.39%
09:07aBlack Rifle Coffee Company Celebrates Grand Opening of Its First Phoenix Outpost
BU
10/17UK consumer industries warn curbing energy support will hit demand
RE
10/11Britons turn to electric blankets and candles as winter looms
RE
Black Rifle Coffee Company Celebrates Grand Opening of Its First Phoenix Outpost

10/19/2022 | 09:07am EDT
Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC), a rapidly growing and mission-driven premium coffee company founded to support Veterans, active-duty military, and first responders, will celebrate the launch of its first Outpost in Phoenix, AZ with a grand opening event on October 22. The store is located at 4126 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018.

The celebration will kick off with the store opening at 5:30 AM, with the first 50 customers receiving a 20 oz. BRCC Yeti tumbler and free batch brew coffee for a year and lead up to a flag raising, ribbon cutting, and singing of the national anthem at 10 AM. The festivities will continue throughout the morning, with activities including:

  • Prize drawings every half hour from 6:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • An inflatable obstacle course
  • An archery range
  • Face painting
  • Pumpkin carving
  • A costume contest
  • Guest appearances from Black Rifle Coffee Company senior leadership

The Phoenix location, BRCC’s first Outpost in Arizona, is open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and offers a full espresso bar, more than 15 different blends of coffee, a drive-thru, BRCC merchandise, plus a grab and go menu for breakfast, lunch, and sweets. BRCC is poised to continue its expansion with a location in the Mesa area planned to open in the coming weeks.

“As we continue to expand, we are doubling down on the culture and values that are central to Black Rifle Coffee,” said former Green Beret and BRCC Founder & CEO Evan Hafer. “We will be serving premium coffee to people who love America at our Phoenix location, with a passion and unwavering commitment to our service men and women. ”

In addition to its physical locations, BRCC has an incredibly loyal and expanding community of 2 million lifetime consumers and a large and growing social media following. The company serves hundreds of thousands of active coffee club subscribers, bringing people together through premium coffee, content, and the idea of honoring those who serve our great nation.

To learn more about BRCC, the company’s premium coffee, and complete list of locations, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com.

About Black Rifle Coffee Company

Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is a Veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life.

To learn more about BRCC, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com, follow BRCC on social media, or subscribe to Coffee or Die Magazine's daily newsletter at https://coffeeordie.com/presscheck-signup.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BRC INC.
09:07aBlack Rifle Coffee Company Celebrates Grand Opening of Its First Phoenix Outpost
BU
10/17UK consumer industries warn curbing energy support will hit demand
RE
10/11Britons turn to electric blankets and candles as winter looms
RE
10/10BRC: British Retail Sales Rise to Seven-month High in September
MT
10/10UK consumer spending lags far behind inflation, BRC and Barclaycard surveys show
RE
10/10US Dollar Strengthens Early Monday Ahead of Quiet Start to the Week
MT
10/10EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Dented by Fed -2-
DJ
09/27UK shop price inflation speeds up again to new high - BRC
RE
09/23FTSE 100 Closes 2% Lower Following UK Mini Budget
DJ
09/23Pound Pares Losses Vs Dollar, Rises Vs Euro After Mini-Budget
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on BRC INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 321 M - -
Net income 2022 -196 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,96x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 334 M 334 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 836
Free-Float 24,5%
Technical analysis trends BRC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,35 $
Average target price 15,29 $
Spread / Average Target 141%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evan Hafer Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Davin Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory James Iverson Chief Financial Officer
Roland C. Smith Executive Chairman
Toby Johnson Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRC INC.-35.37%334
NESTLÉ S.A.-15.43%298 207
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-12.00%79 973
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY26.88%49 200
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-21.56%48 228
THE HERSHEY COMPANY16.67%46 595