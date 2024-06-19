The veteran-founded coffee company snagged spots among the top eight Food and Beverage New Products Pacesetters and among the top four C-Store Pacesetters.

Black Rifle Coffee Company (NYSE: BRCC) (“BRCC,” “the company”), the rapidly-growing, mission-driven premium coffee company creating long-term shareholder value through innovative brand strategy that elevates the service community, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the 2023 New Product Pacesetters. Circana’s 29th annual report highlights the changes Americans experienced during the pandemic, as well as innovations leading brands have made to enhance customer benefit.

Black Rifle Coffee Company was awarded the #4 ranking, of the 100 brand launches evaluated, in the C-Store pacesetters category by Circana. In addition, Black Rifle Coffee achieved a #8 ranking across all Food and Beverage New Products, which demonstrates the broad brand appeal of Black Rifle Coffee with consumers in search of a super premium coffee experience.

“At BRCC, our mission is at the center of everything we do,” said BRCC CEO Christopher Mondzelewski. “As we’ve developed new ways to energize America, expanded into new markets, and strengthened our relationship with our growing customer base, we’ve been able to more fully execute our mission. We’re thrilled to be among the top ten on Circana’s Pacesetters list and to be recognized for our compelling brand story and transformative vision.”

BRCC is proud to offer premium coffee from around the world, a variety of delicious Ready-to-Drink coffees, products for on-the-go consumers including coffee pods and cold brew packs, the latest in cutting-edge brewing gear, and veteran-forward apparel from the creative minds of BRCC’s founders and designers.

About Black Rifle Coffee Company

Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is a Veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life. To learn more about BRCC, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com or follow BRCC on social media.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240619863513/en/