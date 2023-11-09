BRCC & UFC launch donation campaign to help the HunterSeven Foundation combat serious and life-threatening illnesses stemming from military exposure to toxins

Black Rifle Coffee Company (NYSE: BRCC) (“BRCC”), a rapidly growing and mission-driven coffee company founded to support veterans, active-duty military, and first responders, and UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization and part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), are partnering to raise funds and awareness to support HunterSeven Foundation’s mission to help veterans live healthy and fulfilling lives.

To show their support, BRCC and UFC will team up to match $150,000 in public donations to HunterSeven Foundation as it works to prevent and detect cancer at its earliest stages through research, education, and accessible medical screening.

“As I think back on my time in uniform, I remember those lost not from combat, but from cancer,” said Chelsey Simoni, HunterSeven Foundation Co-Founder and Executive Director. “More than a half million of our fellow warfighters have been diagnosed with cancer during the Global War on Terror. That is approximately 1 in every 7 service members, myself included. Each data point is a life, each trend is a story, and each interaction is an opportunity—together we have the capabilities to save as many military veterans from preventable cancer deaths as possible through early identification and screening. Evan and BRCC have supported HunterSeven since our beginning, and with UFC and BRCC, we stand ready to continue to bring the fight to cancer and end preventable cancer deaths in our fellow warfighters.”

“Taking care of the men and women who serve this country is something that has always been important to me and an issue I care deeply about,” said UFC CEO Dana White. “I have been talking about this a lot lately, aligning myself and the UFC with companies that have the same core values. Veterans have put their lives on the line and sacrificed so much to protect our way of life, and I’m proud of the work that we do with partners like Black Rifle Coffee Company to help our vets get the medical care and services they need to live healthier lives.”

“BRCC stands with the veteran community, it’s our mission,” said Evan Hafer, BRCC Founder and CEO. “Millions of us served our country in support of the Global War on Terror, and now we’re fighting for survival back here at home. In the wake of the post-9/11 wars, hundreds of thousands of veterans have died of ‘unknown causes.’ That number includes some of my closest friends, guys I served with and consider brothers. The groundbreaking work that the HunterSeven Foundation is doing is personal to me and to every person who has ever worn this country’s uniform. I’m proud to stand alongside UFC this Veterans Day in supporting HunterSeven.”

To commemorate Veterans Day, BRCC and UFC will partner at the highly anticipated UFC® 295: PROCHAZKA vs. PEREIRA, which takes place on Saturday, November 11, from Madison Square Garden in New York City. HunterSeven’s branding will appear alongside the BRCC reticle inside the world-famous Octagon®, and together, BRCC and UFC will raise awareness about the HunterSeven Foundation and send a broad message of support for veterans.

HunterSeven Foundation leads research efforts in military exposures and their long- and short-term impacts on the health of the post-9/11 veteran population, with the intention of sharing evidence-based data and creating clinical practice guidelines for healthcare providers and the veteran community. Through their immediate needs programming, the foundation also advances proactive wellness by offering access to specialized programs across the nation including medical care and recovery services not covered by insurance. HunterSeven also supports caregivers by helping with pending and unpaid medical bills, travel expenses during treatment, and survivor costs. To learn more about HunterSeven Foundation and to donate, visit: https://hunterseven.org/ufc295.

About HunterSeven Foundation

The HunterSeven Foundation’s mission is to honor the service and sacrifice of military veterans by tirelessly working toward a future where they can lead healthy and fulfilling lives. The foundation is dedicated to preventing and detecting cancer at its earliest stages through rigorous research, comprehensive education, and accessible medical screening programs. HunterSeven’s commitment to veterans, their families, and their community drives the foundation to provide the knowledge and care necessary to ensure a brighter, cancer-free tomorrow for those who have served our nation.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and 243 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 80 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About Black Rifle Coffee Company

Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is a Veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Launched in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life. To learn more about BRCC, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com or follow BRCC on social media.

