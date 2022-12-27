Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BRC Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRCC   US05601U1051

BRC INC.

(BRCC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-12-22
6.470 USD   +5.89%
04:02pBlack Rifle Coffee Company to Participate at the 25th Annual ICR Conference
BU
12/19Insider Buy: Brc
MT
12/09Insider Buy: BRC
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Black Rifle Coffee Company to Participate at the 25th Annual ICR Conference

12/27/2022 | 04:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC), a rapidly growing and mission-driven premium coffee company founded to support veterans, active-duty military, first responders and serve a broad customer base by connecting consumers with great coffee and a unique brand experience, today announced that members of its management team will present at the 25th Annual ICR Conference to be held at the Grande Lakes, Orlando on January 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

A webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.blackriflecoffee.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live presentation.

About BRC Inc.

Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is a veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life.

To learn more about BRCC, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com, follow BRCC on social media, or subscribe to Coffee or Die Magazine's daily newsletter at https://coffeeordie.com/presscheck-signup.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BRC INC.
04:02pBlack Rifle Coffee Company to Participate at the 25th Annual ICR Conference
BU
12/19Insider Buy: Brc
MT
12/09Insider Buy: BRC
MT
11/11Telsey Advisory Group Adjusts Price Target on BRC to $12 From $18, Maintains Outperform..
MT
11/11Deutsche Bank Adjusts BRC Price Target to $9 From $12, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
11/10BRC Posts Q3 Loss, Higher Revenue
MT
11/10Transcript : BRC Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
11/10Earnings Flash (BRCC) BLACK RIFLE COFFEE COMPANY Reports Q3 Revenue $75.5M, vs. Street ..
MT
11/10BRC INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Op..
AQ
11/10Brc Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRC INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 301 M - -
Net income 2022 -182 M - -
Net cash 2022 38,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,65x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 353 M 353 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 836
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart BRC INC.
Duration : Period :
BRC Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,47 $
Average target price 12,43 $
Spread / Average Target 92,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evan Hafer Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Davin Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory James Iverson Chief Financial Officer
Roland C. Smith Executive Chairman
Toby Johnson Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRC INC.-36.26%353
NESTLÉ S.A.-15.40%319 115
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.19%91 633
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-16.61%52 939
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY39.99%51 978
GENERAL MILLS, INC.26.76%50 359