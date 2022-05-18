Log in
    BRCC   US05601U1051

BRC INC.

(BRCC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/18 10:07:11 am EDT
10.42 USD   -5.79%
Telsey Advisory Adjusts BRC's Price Target to $18 from $20, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
Deutsche Bank Adjusts BRC's Price Target to $14 From $19, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
BRC Reports Q1 Loss, Higher Revenue
MT
Chris Clark Joins Black Rifle Coffee Company to Leverage Technology in Support of the Company's Omni-Channel Growth Strategy

05/18/2022 | 09:31am EDT
New CTO Latest Addition to Strong Leadership Team of Industry Professionals

Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC), a rapidly growing, mission-driven premium coffee company founded to support Veterans, active-duty military, and first responders, has appointed Chris Clark as its Chief Technology Officer.

A twenty-five year technology professional with deep retail experience, most recently as Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Levi Strauss & Co., Clark expands the BRCC executive team and joins a group of experienced leaders who are executing on BRCC’s omnichannel approach to grow and scale the company.

BRCC, as a newly public company, continues to build the team needed to meet the significant demand for BRCC products. The company is at the early stages of a multi-decade growth strategy, fueled by rapidly expanding its community and leveraging its powerful omni-channel platform.

“Chris’s tremendous breadth of technology and supply chain experience will provide a competitive edge as we continue to scale all parts of our business, integrating our digitally native foundation to create our omnichannel flywheel model,” said BRCC Founder and CEO Evan Hafer. “He brings decades of experience and fulfills our commitment to add the world-class talent we need to execute our growth plans. Most importantly, he’s a Veteran who is passionate about our mission and values.”

Chris joins BRCC from Levi Strauss & Co., where, since 2017, he served as CIO with the responsibility of accelerating technology investments and digital innovation. In the role, he transformed the technology leadership team and built a talent pipeline to enable the organization to become more agile, innovative, and data driven. Prior to Levi’s, Chris was VP of Supply Chain Solutions at lululemon athletica, working as a partner between technology and the business to achieve enterprise goals, including supporting revenue growth from $700M to $1.6B. His career also includes multiple senior leadership positions at GAP Inc., where he led technology related to global supply chain systems and global application delivery operations. Chris’ private sector experience followed five years of military service as an aviation officer in the United States Army after graduating from the United States Military Academy, West Point with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

“I’m excited to bring what I’ve learned in my two decades working for iconic American retailers to BRCC. The company is growing rapidly and as part of our technology innovation, I’ll focus on delivering speed, agility, and quality as we scale,” Clark said. “I’m passionate about technology, about joining the leadership team of this remarkable, fast-growing company, and about the opportunity in front of us, but I’m most excited about helping Black Rifle deliver on its mission. I believe wholeheartedly in Evan’s notion of profit with a purpose and in my mind, there are few higher purposes than serving the Veteran community.”

To learn more about BRCC, the company’s premium coffee, and management team, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com.

About Black Rifle Coffee Company

Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is a Veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders, and the American way of life.

To learn more about BRCC, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com, follow BRCC on social media, or subscribe to Coffee or Die Magazine’s daily newsletter at coffeeordie.com/presscheck-signup.


© Business Wire 2022
