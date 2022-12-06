Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  BRC Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BRCC   US05601U1051

BRC INC.

(BRCC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-12-01
6.370 USD   +4.94%
12:02aUK retail sales growth quickens as countdown to Christmas begins
AN
12/05BRC: British Retail Sales Rise 4.1% on Black Friday Boost in November
MT
12/05UK consumer spending fails to keep pace with inflation: surveys
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Muted as -2-

12/06/2022 | 12:16am EST
Restaurants were listed without their consent and were charged excessive fees, according to a two-year investigation by the city.


Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com


Expected Major Events for Tuesday

00:01/UK: Nov BRC-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor

07:00/ROM: Oct Retail trade

07:00/GER: Oct Manufacturing orders

07:00/GER: Oct Manufacturing turnover

08:00/SVK: 3Q GDP

08:00/CZE: Oct Retail trade

08:00/AUT: Nov Wholesale Price Index

09:30/UK: Nov S&P Global / CIPS UK Construction PMI

11:00/FRA: Oct OECD CPI

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 0015ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 301 M - -
Net income 2022 -145 M - -
Net cash 2022 38,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 348 M 348 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 836
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart BRC INC.
Duration : Period :
BRC Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5,97 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evan Hafer Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Davin Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory James Iverson Chief Financial Officer
Roland C. Smith Executive Chairman
Toby Johnson Chief Operations Officer
