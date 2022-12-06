EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Muted as -2

Restaurants were listed without their consent and were charged excessive fees, according to a two-year investigation by the city.

Expected Major Events for Tuesday

00:01/UK: Nov BRC-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor

07:00/ROM: Oct Retail trade

07:00/GER: Oct Manufacturing orders

07:00/GER: Oct Manufacturing turnover

08:00/SVK: 3Q GDP

08:00/CZE: Oct Retail trade

08:00/AUT: Nov Wholesale Price Index

09:30/UK: Nov S&P Global / CIPS UK Construction PMI

11:00/FRA: Oct OECD CPI

