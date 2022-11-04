Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BRC Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRCC   US05601U1051

BRC INC.

(BRCC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-11-02
6.880 USD   -3.37%
11/02UK food inflation soars to record 11.6% as energy costs hit producers
AN
11/01UK fresh food prices rise 13.3% in year to October - BRC
RE
10/31Black Rifle Coffee Company to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK retail footfall weakens in October as eyes turn to Christmas period

11/04/2022 | 01:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - UK retail footfall weakened in October, figures on Friday showed, as "tightening purse strings" meant fewer visits to high streets.

According to the latest British Retail Consortium-Sensormatic IQ tracker, footfall fell by 12% in October against its pre-Covid comparative. This was a worse fate than September's 9.8% decline.

High street footfall alone fell 12% on three years earlier, while in shopping centres, football was down 22%. There were 3.7% fewer visits to retail parks in October, compared to three years earlier.

"Footfall took a stumble in its slow return to pre-pandemic levels as rising prices and tightening purse strings meant many fewer consumers made trips to the shops. October marked the first full month of higher energy bills for many families after the price cap rose 26%, reducing household discretionary spending. Rail strikes also did no favours, with most cities seeing a fall in footfall; that could be exacerbated by further strike action," BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson said.

"The next few months will be crucial, as the Christmas spending period begins. Households are unlikely to see the cost of living crisis ease any time soon, and retailers are finding it harder to shoulder the mounting supply chain pressures."

By Eric Cunha; ericcunha@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about BRC INC.
11/02UK food inflation soars to record 11.6% as energy costs hit producers
AN
11/01UK fresh food prices rise 13.3% in year to October - BRC
RE
10/31Black Rifle Coffee Company to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 1..
BU
10/28UK Retailers Group Calls For Business Rates Freeze to Support Investment, Protect Consu..
DJ
10/27EMEA Morning Briefing: U.S. Tech Weakness May -2-
DJ
10/25Blackrock Silver Highlights Final Drill Results from Campaign at Tonopah North Project
MT
10/19Black Rifle Coffee Company Celebrates Grand Opening of Its First Phoenix Outpost
BU
10/17UK consumer industries warn curbing energy support will hit demand
RE
10/11Britons turn to electric blankets and candles as winter looms
RE
10/11BRC: British Retail Sales Rise to Seven-month High in September
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRC INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 321 M - -
Net income 2022 -196 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,38x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 362 M 362 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,13x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 836
Free-Float 24,5%
Chart BRC INC.
Duration : Period :
BRC Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,88 $
Average target price 15,29 $
Spread / Average Target 122%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evan Hafer Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Davin Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory James Iverson Chief Financial Officer
Roland C. Smith Executive Chairman
Toby Johnson Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRC INC.-32.22%375
NESTLÉ S.A.-14.49%300 885
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-6.50%85 770
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY42.45%52 626
THE HERSHEY COMPANY19.96%48 194
GENERAL MILLS, INC.17.11%47 370