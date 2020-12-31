BRD Groupe Societe Generale S A : BREXIT - Important information to know

Înapoi la Newsroom

Further to United Kingdom's decision to withdraw from the European Union, please be informed that the transition period afferent to Brexit will end on the 31st of December, 2020.

BRD will not raise the fees and commissions for the credit transfer operations - payments in RON and EUR initiated to beneficiaries located in UK. This means that the fees and commissions applicable to such transfers will be the same as those applicable to transfers towards beneficiaries located in the Single EURO Payment Zone (SEPA).

For cash withdrawals with BRD cards (Individual and Business Cards) from ATM/ POS initiated in UK, the fees will be those applicable to withdrawals outside European Union. For more details please consult the Tax and Commission guides available here.