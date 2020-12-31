Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bucharest Stock Exchange  >  BRD - Groupe Société Générale S.A.    BRD   ROBRDBACNOR2

BRD - GROUPE SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE S.A.

(BRD)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BRD Groupe Societe Generale S A : BREXIT - Important information to know

12/31/2020 | 10:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Înapoi la Newsroom

31 Dec 2020

Further to United Kingdom's decision to withdraw from the European Union, please be informed that the transition period afferent to Brexit will end on the 31st of December, 2020.

BRD will not raise the fees and commissions for the credit transfer operations - payments in RON and EUR initiated to beneficiaries located in UK. This means that the fees and commissions applicable to such transfers will be the same as those applicable to transfers towards beneficiaries located in the Single EURO Payment Zone (SEPA).

For cash withdrawals with BRD cards (Individual and Business Cards) from ATM/ POS initiated in UK, the fees will be those applicable to withdrawals outside European Union. For more details please consult the Tax and Commission guides available here.

Disclaimer

BRD - Groupe Société Générale SA published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 15:36:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about BRD - GROUPE SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE S.A.
10:37aBRD GROUPE SOCIETE GENERALE S A : BREXIT - Important information to know
PU
11/06BRD - GROUPE SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE S.A. : Press Release
CO
11/05BRD GROUPE SOCIETE GENERALE S A : Financial Statements as at September 30, 2020
PU
11/05BRD GROUP RESULTS FOR 9M 2020 : Sustained lending activity in q3 and resilient f..
PU
10/29BRD GROUPE SOCIETE GENERALE S A : Presentation of the preliminary financial resu..
PU
09/30BRD - GROUPE SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE S.A. : 3rd quarter report
CO
05/07BRD - GROUPE SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE S.A. : Slide show Q1 results
CO
03/31BRD - GROUPE SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE S.A. : 1st quarter report
CO
02/06BRD GROUPE SOCIETE GENERALE SA : Slide show results
CO
02/06BRD GROUPE SOCIETE GENERALE SA : Annual results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 977 M 751 M 751 M
Net income 2020 813 M 205 M 205 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
Yield 2020 7,50%
Capitalization 10 356 M 2 614 M 2 612 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,48x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 7 356
Free-Float 39,8%
Chart BRD - GROUPE SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
BRD - Groupe Société Générale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRD - GROUPE SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 14,19 RON
Last Close Price 14,86 RON
Spread / Highest target 6,33%
Spread / Average Target -4,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Francois Bloch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giovanni Luca Soma Chairman
Petre Bunescu Executive Director, Deputy GM-Finance & Treasury
Jean-Pierre Georges Vigroux Independent Director
Benoît Jean Marie Ottenwaelter Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRD - GROUPE SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE S.A.-6.19%2 614
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-10.32%382 123
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.83%260 260
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.79%259 351
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.89%193 058
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.14.56%165 110
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ