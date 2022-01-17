BRD Groupe Societe Generale S A : Electing Mrs. Camelia Daniela APETREI, shareholder of BRD - Groupe Societe Generale S.A., and, in her absence, Mrs. Mariana DINU, to ensure the secretariat of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS

On February 24, 2022, at 10:00 A.M., at BRD Tower, 1-7 Bd. Ion Mihalache, 1st district, Bucharest (1st floor, Auditorium Room) for all the shareholders registered with the Shareholders' Register by the end of February 10, 2022 (reference date)

Decision draft:

The Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders approves the election of Mrs. Camelia Daniela APETREI, shareholder of BRD - Groupe Societe Generale S.A. and in her absence, Mrs. Mariana DINU, to ensure the secretariat of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting.

Legal Basis

The provisions of the Companies' Law no. 31/1990, as subsequently amended,

(art. 129 paragraphs 2 and 4), stipulate that the shareholders present at the

(art. 129 paragraphs 2 and 4), stipulate that the shareholders present at the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting must select 1 meeting secretary among them. The secretary responsibilities: verifies the shareholders attendance record, indicating the share capital represented by each one, the minute of the meeting drawn up by the technical secretaries and the fulfilment of all formalities imposed by the law and the Articles of Incorporation for an Ordinary General

Shareholders' Meeting to be held, and signs together with the Chairman of the Board of Directors/ Chairman of the meeting, the minute for the Ordinary

General Shareholders' Meeting.

The Board of Directors of BRD- Groupe Société Générale S.A.