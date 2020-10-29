BRD Groupe Societe Generale S A : Presentation of the preliminary financial results for Q3 2020 through a live audio webcast

The current report under Regulation FSA no. 5/2018 Date of Report: 29 -th of October, 2020 BRD-Groupe Société Générale S.A.

Important Events__________________________________________________

BRD Groupe Société Générale S.A. informs the investors that on 6-th of November, at 11:30 (local time, EET)/ 09.30 (GMT), a live presentation webcast will be organised on financial results for January 1 - September 30, 2020 and Q3 2020.

The presentation will be in English, will last approximately 60 minutes and will be followed by a Q@A session. The event will be available via conference call as well.

The investors and analysts interested to participate are asked to send their confirmation via email at comfin@brd.ro and investor@brd.ro by November 3, 2020.

The presentation slides will be available for download on the company's website before the event, www.brd.ro, section About BRD | Shareholders and Investors | Financial Information | Financial Results.

The financial calendar is updated accordingly.

