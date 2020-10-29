Log in
BRD Groupe Societe Generale S A : Presentation of the preliminary financial results for Q3 2020 through a live audio webcast

10/29/2020 | 10:20am EDT

The current report under Regulation FSA no. 5/2018 Date of Report: 29 -th of October, 2020 BRD-Groupe Société Générale S.A.

Headquarter: Bld Ion Mihalache, nr 1-7, district 1, Bucharest

Tel/Fax: 021.301.61.00 /021. 301.66.36

Unique Registration Code with the Trade Register: 361579

Order Number in the Trade Register: J40/608/1991

Capital subscribed and paid: 696.901.518 lei

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange- Premium Category

Important Events__________________________________________________

BRD Groupe Société Générale S.A. informs the investors that on 6-th of November, at 11:30 (local time, EET)/ 09.30 (GMT), a live presentation webcast will be organised on financial results for January 1 - September 30, 2020 and Q3 2020.

The presentation will be in English, will last approximately 60 minutes and will be followed by a Q@A session. The event will be available via conference call as well.

The investors and analysts interested to participate are asked to send their confirmation via email at comfin@brd.ro and investor@brd.ro by November 3, 2020.

The presentation slides will be available for download on the company's website before the event, www.brd.ro, section About BRD | Shareholders and Investors | Financial Information | Financial Results.

The financial calendar is updated accordingly.

BRD-Groupe Société Générale SA

François Bloch

CEO

Flavia POPA

Corporate Secretary

BRD-Groupe Société Générale S.A.

CAPITAL SOCIAL ÎN RON: 696.901.518 lei;

Turn BRD

R.C. J40/608/19.02.1991; RB - PJR - 40 - 007 /18.02.1999;

Bdul. Ion Mihalache nr. 1-7,

C.U.I./C.I.F. RO361579

011171 Bucureşti, România

Prelucrare înscrisă în registrul de evidenţa a prelucrărilor de

Tel:+4021.301.61.00

date cu caracter personal sub. nr. 1788.

Fax:+4021.301.66.36

Atestat CNVM nr. 255/06.08.2008, înregistrată în

http://www.brd.ro

Registrul Public al CNVM cu nr. PJR01INCR/400008

BRD - Groupe Société Générale SA published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 14:19:10 UTC

