BRD Groupe Societe Generale S A : Presentation of the preliminary financial results for Q3 2020 through a live audio webcast

The current report under Regulation FSA no. 5/2018 Date of Report: 29 -th of October, 2020 BRD-Groupe Société Générale S.A.
Headquarter: Bld Ion Mihalache, nr 1-7, district 1, Bucharest
Tel/Fax: 021.301.61.00 /021. 301.66.36
Unique Registration Code with the Trade Register: 361579
Order Number in the Trade Register: J40/608/1991
Capital subscribed and paid: 696.901.518 lei
Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange- Premium Category
Important Events__________________________________________________
BRD Groupe Société Générale S.A. informs the investors that on 6-th of November, at 11:30 (local time, EET)/ 09.30 (GMT), a live presentation webcast will be organised on financial results for January 1 - September 30, 2020 and Q3 2020.
The presentation will be in English, will last approximately 60 minutes and will be followed by a Q@A session. The event will be available via conference call as well.
The investors and analysts interested to participate are asked to send their confirmation via email at comfin@brd.ro and investor@brd.ro by November 3, 2020.
The presentation slides will be available for download on the company's website before the event, www.brd.ro, section About BRD | Shareholders and Investors | Financial Information | Financial Results.
The financial calendar is updated accordingly.
BRD-Groupe Société Générale SA
François Bloch
CEO
Flavia POPA
Corporate Secretary
