BRD GROUP RESULTS FOR H1 2023: DYNAMIC BUSINESS PERFORMANCE, EXCELLENT FINANCIAL RESULTS Press release Bucharest, August 3rd, 2023 Main commercial trends and financial indicators of BRD Groupe Société Générale at June 30, 2023 at consolidated level, according to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS): Strong lending growth supported by corporate dynamic and retail resilience

corporate lending activity, printing high at +18% YoY, underpinned by both SME (+29% YoY) and large corporates (+12% YoY) record production of consumer loans in H1 (+13% YoY) and Q2 (+20% YoY) active SMEs financing under IMM Invest Plus, with RON 1.6 billion new approved loans in H1 2023 engaged in supporting sustainability transitions, with RON 1.2 billion new sustainable financing in H1 2023 strong performance in leasing financing (+18% YoY)

leading to +8% YoY increase in the stock of loans at June 2023 end Deposits consolidate on the rise, +9% YoY

Digital transformation and clients' adoption speeds up

1.3 million users of YouBRD mobile application, +45% YoY at June 2023 end continuous enrichment of the user experience with new features consistently increasing number of transactions instant payments available for small business and corporate customers

Excellent financial performance

strong revenues growth with NII +18.3% YoY and trading activity, as main drivers opex dynamic (+10.7% YoY) influenced by labor market tightness and elevated inflation solid asset quality: new historic low NPL ratio at 2.2% and comfortable NPL coverage high net profit, RON 768m compared to RON 617m in H1 2022, + 24.4% YoY ROE 20% vs 15.6% in H1 2022

Lending activity was strong, with dynamic Corporate segment, posting a very solid performance of +18% YoY, built on both SMEs and large corporates. BRD continued to be an active financier of companies eligible under IMM INVEST Plus program, offering support for more than 1500 customers, with a total value of approved loans of RON 1.6 billion. In addition, supporting the sustainability transition remains a strong commitment, with new sustainable financing exceeding RON 1.2 billion. On individuals, lending was rather resilient, with contrasting effects of consumer and housing within the mix. Consumer loan production had a remarkable performance reaching record levels, while housing loans production reflected the declining market trend in the context of elevated interest rates. Building on a solid commercial activity and excellent asset quality, BRD Group delivered over the first half of the year an excellent financial performance, with significant growth of revenues, while operating expenses' evolution was contained by a rigorous spending discipline. The positive jaws effect resulted into improved cost to income ratio during the analysed period. These vigorous business results, complemented by cost of risk in net release, contributed to a strong increase of net result, +24% YoY, and a high ROE of 20%. Going forward, BRD is well positioned to continue its business growth and remains committed to provide financial and expertize support for its customers and the economy", said François Bloch, CEO of BRD Groupe Société Générale. Dynamic corporate lending and resilient expansion on retail BRD Group net loans (including leasing receivables) growth reached +8% YoY at June 2023 end. The increase was sustained by a vigorous lending activity on corporate segment, while the dynamic on retail was softer, reflecting the impact of monetary policy tightening measures and the decline in purchasing power. On retail, net loans outstanding was up +2.3% YoY as of June 2023 end (individuals +1.8% YoY and small business +16.0% YoY). The evolution was mainly supported by consumer loan production, increasing by +13% YoY in H1 2023 and reaching a quarterly record level in Q2 2023. Housing loans production was marked by a declining market trend in the context of elevated interest rates. Corporate lending activity showed a strong dynamic, growing at a double-digit pace, +17.9% YoY as of June 2023 end, building on an excellent contribution from both SME segment (+29.1% YoY) and large companies (+12.2% YoY). Leasing activity performed also very well, posting an overall portfolio increase of +18.2% YoY. BRD financed more than 1,500 customers under IMM Invest Plus program, with RON 1.6 billion approved loans in H1 2023. In addition, BRD co-financed 450 companies eligible for non-reimbursable subsidies from state or European Union budget, with a total value of loans of RON 195 million. BRD is highly committed to finance the sustainability transition with a total volume of new sustainable financing reaching RON 1.2 bn in H1 2023. Further consolidation of deposit base Deposits to customers reached RON 58.4 bn as of June 2023 end, higher by +8.9% on an annual basis, with +6.6% YoY advance on retail segment and +13.3% YoY on non-retail. In the context of elevated rates and, thus, competitive remuneration, individuals' term deposits continue to grow steeply. On corporate segment, higher net inflows were registered from large corporate customers (+21.8% YoY) and to a smaller extent from SMEs (+2.5% YoY). Accelerating digital transformation, extended usage of mobile banking application During the first half of the year, BRD continued to further expand and enhance the digital functionalities of its e-channels. More than 1.3 million users of You BRD, +45% YoY at June 2023 end, are enjoying the latest developments of the application, like the additional security features, or the visualisation of BRD AM funds and capital market accounts directly from the application. Small business and corporate