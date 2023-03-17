Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. BRD - Groupe Société Générale S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRD   ROBRDBACNOR2

BRD - GROUPE SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE S.A.

(BRD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-16
12.46 RON   -0.48%
BRD Groupe Societe Generale S A : The individual and consolidated annual financial statements, prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the European Union, for the financial year ended as at December 31, 2022.

03/17/2023
BRD - Groupe Société Générale S.A.

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Prepared in Accordance with

International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union DECEMBER 31, 2022

BRD - Groupe Société Générale S.A.

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

for the period ended December 31, 2022

(Amounts in thousands RON)

Group

Bank

Note

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

ASSETS

Cash and due from Central Bank

5, 36

7,625,002

6,206,356

7,624,933

6,206,323

Due from banks

6

7,220,963

4,537,941

7,204,987

4,521,357

Derivatives and other financial instruments held for trading

7

2,343,377

2,274,924

2,337,311

2,274,924

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

8

14,262

6,947

8,132

6,947

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

9

13,439,596

19,863,825

13,439,596

19,863,825

Financial assets at amortised cost

10

39,019,048

32,913,875

38,272,985

32,183,856

Loans and advances to customers

10.1

36,288,342

32,913,875

35,542,279

32,183,856

Treasury bills at amortised cost

10.2

2,730,706

-

2,730,706

-

Finance lease receivables

11

1,407,394

1,222,595

-

-

Investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures

12

113,670

107,205

129,964

158,916

Property, plant and equipment

13

1,063,863

1,072,099

1,046,443

1,051,254

Investment property

13

15,503

16,312

15,503

16,312

Goodwill

14

50,130

50,130

50,130

50,130

Intangible assets

15

407,487

321,063

405,667

319,656

Current tax asset

24

23,563

7,484

23,563

7,484

Deferred tax asset

24

496,034

180,089

478,893

166,173

Other assets

16

590,963

271,256

473,958

176,910

Non-current assets held for sale

10,912

11,196

10,912

11,196

Total assets

73,841,767

69,063,297

71,522,977

67,015,263

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Due to banks

17

Derivatives and other financial instruments held for trading

7

Due to customers

18

Borrowed funds

19

Subordinated debts

20

Current tax liability

24

Provisions

21

Other liabilities

22

Total liabilities

Share capital

23

Other reserves

Retained earnings and capital reserves

Non-controlling interest

Total equity

Total liabilities and equity

636,888

156,810

636,888

156,810

1,443,546

498,651

1,443,546

498,651

56,660,841

52,683,581

56,915,740

52,917,886

5,625,488

4,056,470

3,567,262

2,230,572

1,238,651

495,022

1,238,651

495,022

5,595

83,963

-

79,979

393,452

383,185

380,172

374,745

877,540

826,710

763,682

722,260

66,882,001

59,184,392

64,945,941

57,475,925

2,515,622

2,515,622

2,515,622

2,515,622

(2,054,109)

(385,380)

(2,054,109)

(385,380)

6,439,441

7,690,955

6,115,523

7,409,096

58,812

57,708

-

-

6,959,766

9,878,905

6,577,036

9,539,338

73,841,767

69,063,297

71,522,977

67,015,263

The financial statements have been authorized by the Group's management on March 15, 2023 and are signed on the Group's behalf by:

Giovanni Luca Soma

François Bloch

Chairman of the Board of

Chief Executive Officer

Directors

Etienne Loulergue

Deputy Chief Executive Officer

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this financial statements

1

BRD - Groupe Société Générale S.A.

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE PROFIT OR LOSS

for the period ended December 31, 2022 (Amounts in thousands RON)

Group

Bank

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

Interest and similar income

25

2,941,286

2,234,229

2,790,043

2,085,527

Interest and similar expense

26

(570,852)

(150,042)

(550,845)

(132,419)

Net interest income

2,370,434

2,084,187

2,239,198

1,953,108

Fees and commission income

27

1,123,056

1,064,987

1,079,100

1,018,273

Fees and commission expense

27

(368,727)

(320,760)

(359,906)

(312,230)

Fees and commissions, net

754,329

744,227

719,194

706,043

Gain on derivative, other financial instruments held for trading and foreign exchange

28

316,229

245,298

313,165

244,316

Gain from financial instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income

2,415

11,960

2,415

11,960

Gain from financial instruments at fair value through profit and loss

2,541

7,747

2,554

7,411

Net (loss)/Income from associates and joint ventures

5,344

11,441

(30,075)

3,349

Other income/(expense) from banking activities

29

7,931

(7,723)

42,412

3,700

Net banking income

3,459,223

3,097,137

3,288,863

2,929,887

Personnel expenses

31

(898,901)

(828,692)

(839,169)

(765,270)

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment on tangible and intangible assets

32

(228,889)

(238,946)

(223,599)

(230,458)

Contribution to Guarantee Scheme and Resolution Fund

30

(69,171)

(49,384)

(69,171)

(49,384)

Other operating expenses

33

(547,641)

(480,008)

(508,946)

(448,944)

Total operating expenses

(1,744,602)

(1,597,030)

(1,640,885)

(1,494,056)

Gross operating profit

1,714,621

1,500,107

1,647,978

1,435,831

Cost of risk

34

(95,106)

145,656

(92,699)

159,233

Operating profit

1,619,515

1,645,763

1,555,279

1,595,064

Profit before income tax

1,619,515

1,645,763

1,555,279

1,595,064

Current tax expense

24

(280,610)

(313,574)

(264,300)

(298,892)

Deferred tax income/(expense)

(1,817)

(13,286)

(5,041)

(16,916)

Total income tax

(282,427)

(326,860)

(269,341)

(315,808)

Profit for the period

1,337,088

1,318,903

1,285,938

1,279,256

Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent

1,328,008

1,309,686

-

-

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

9,080

9,217

-

-

Basic earnings per share (in RON)

35

1.9056

1.8793

1.8452

1.8356

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this financial statements

2

BRD - Groupe Société Générale S.A.

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

for the period ended December 31, 2022

(Amounts in thousands RON)

Group

Bank

Note

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Profit for the period

1,337,088

1,318,903

1,285,938

1,279,256

Other comprehensive income

Net comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit and loss in subsequent

(1,682,642)

(1,190,632)

(1,682,643)

(1,190,632)

periods

Net gain/(loss) on financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

(1,682,642)

(1,190,632)

(1,682,643)

(1,190,632)

Reclassifications to profit and loss during the period

2,884

11,596

2,884

11,596

Revaluation differences

(2,005,937)

(1,429,085)

(2,005,937)

(1,429,085)

Income tax

320,411

226,856

320,411

226,856

Net comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit and loss in subsequent

13,913

810

13,913

810

periods

Gain / (Loss) on defined pension plan

22

16,563

965

16,563

965

Income tax relating to defined pension plan

18

(2,650)

(154)

(2,650)

(154)

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

(1,668,729)

(1,189,822)

(1,668,729)

(1,189,822)

Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

(331,641)

129,081

(382,791)

89,434

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

(340,721)

119,864

-

Non-controlling interest

9,080

9,217

-

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this financial statements

3

BRD - Groupe Société Générale S.A.

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

for the period ended December 31, 2022

(Amounts in thousands RON)

Group

Attributable to equity holders of the parent

Other reserves

Reserves from financial

Reserves from

Non-controlling

Total equity

assets at fair value

Retained earnings

interest

Issued capital

defined pension

through other

and capital reserves

plan

comprehensive income

December 31, 2020

2,515,622

789,030

15,412

6,403,510

48,491

9,772,065

Total comprehensive income

-

(1,190,632)

810

1,309,686

9,217

129,081

Net Profit for the period

-

-

-

1,309,686

9,217

1,318,903

Other comprehensive income

-

(1,190,632)

810

-

-

(1,189,822)

Adjustment

-

-

-

29,959

-

29,959

Equity dividends

-

-

-

(52,198)

-

(52,198)

December 31, 2021

2,515,622

(401,602)

16,222

7,690,955

57,708

9,878,905

Attributable to equity holders of the parent

Other reserves

Reserves from financial

Reserves from

Non-controlling

Issued capital

assets at fair value

Retained earnings

interest

Total equity

defined pension

through other

and capital reserves

plan

comprehensive income

December 31, 2021

2,515,622

(401,602)

16,222

7,690,955

57,708

9,878,905

Total comprehensive income

-

(1,682,642)

13,913

1,328,008

9,080

(331,641)

Net Profit for the period

-

-

-

1,328,008

9,080

1,337,088

Other comprehensive income

-

(1,682,642)

13,913

-

-

(1,668,729)

Equity dividends

-

-

-

(2,579,510)

(7,977)

(2,587,487)

December 31, 2022

2,515,622

(2,084,244)

30,135

6,439,441

58,812

6,959,766

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this financial statements

4

BRD - Groupe Société Générale SA published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 21:46:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
