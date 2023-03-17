BRD Groupe Societe Generale S A : The individual and consolidated annual financial statements, prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the European Union, for the financial year ended as at December 31, 2022.
BRD - Groupe Société Générale S.A.
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Prepared in Accordance with
International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union DECEMBER 31, 2022
BRD - Groupe Société Générale S.A.
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
for the period ended December 31, 2022
(Amounts in thousands RON)
Group
Bank
Note
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
ASSETS
Cash and due from Central Bank
5, 36
7,625,002
6,206,356
7,624,933
6,206,323
Due from banks
6
7,220,963
4,537,941
7,204,987
4,521,357
Derivatives and other financial instruments held for trading
7
2,343,377
2,274,924
2,337,311
2,274,924
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
8
14,262
6,947
8,132
6,947
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
9
13,439,596
19,863,825
13,439,596
19,863,825
Financial assets at amortised cost
10
39,019,048
32,913,875
38,272,985
32,183,856
Loans and advances to customers
10.1
36,288,342
32,913,875
35,542,279
32,183,856
Treasury bills at amortised cost
10.2
2,730,706
-
2,730,706
-
Finance lease receivables
11
1,407,394
1,222,595
-
-
Investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures
12
113,670
107,205
129,964
158,916
Property, plant and equipment
13
1,063,863
1,072,099
1,046,443
1,051,254
Investment property
13
15,503
16,312
15,503
16,312
Goodwill
14
50,130
50,130
50,130
50,130
Intangible assets
15
407,487
321,063
405,667
319,656
Current tax asset
24
23,563
7,484
23,563
7,484
Deferred tax asset
24
496,034
180,089
478,893
166,173
Other assets
16
590,963
271,256
473,958
176,910
Non-current assets held for sale
10,912
11,196
10,912
11,196
Total assets
73,841,767
69,063,297
71,522,977
67,015,263
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Due to banks
17
Derivatives and other financial instruments held for trading
7
Due to customers
18
Borrowed funds
19
Subordinated debts
20
Current tax liability
24
Provisions
21
Other liabilities
22
Total liabilities
Share capital
23
Other reserves
Retained earnings and capital reserves
Non-controlling interest
Total equity
Total liabilities and equity
636,888
156,810
636,888
156,810
1,443,546
498,651
1,443,546
498,651
56,660,841
52,683,581
56,915,740
52,917,886
5,625,488
4,056,470
3,567,262
2,230,572
1,238,651
495,022
1,238,651
495,022
5,595
83,963
-
79,979
393,452
383,185
380,172
374,745
877,540
826,710
763,682
722,260
66,882,001
59,184,392
64,945,941
57,475,925
2,515,622
2,515,622
2,515,622
2,515,622
(2,054,109)
(385,380)
(2,054,109)
(385,380)
6,439,441
7,690,955
6,115,523
7,409,096
58,812
57,708
-
-
6,959,766
9,878,905
6,577,036
9,539,338
73,841,767
69,063,297
71,522,977
67,015,263
The financial statements have been authorized by the Group's management on March 15, 2023 and are signed on the Group's behalf by:
Giovanni Luca Soma
François Bloch
Chairman of the Board of
Chief Executive Officer
Directors
Etienne Loulergue
Deputy Chief Executive Officer
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this financial statements
BRD - Groupe Société Générale S.A.
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE PROFIT OR LOSS
for the period ended December 31, 2022 (Amounts in thousands RON)
Group
Bank
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest and similar income
25
2,941,286
2,234,229
2,790,043
2,085,527
Interest and similar expense
26
(570,852)
(150,042)
(550,845)
(132,419)
Net interest income
2,370,434
2,084,187
2,239,198
1,953,108
Fees and commission income
27
1,123,056
1,064,987
1,079,100
1,018,273
Fees and commission expense
27
(368,727)
(320,760)
(359,906)
(312,230)
Fees and commissions, net
754,329
744,227
719,194
706,043
Gain on derivative, other financial instruments held for trading and foreign exchange
28
316,229
245,298
313,165
244,316
Gain from financial instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income
2,415
11,960
2,415
11,960
Gain from financial instruments at fair value through profit and loss
2,541
7,747
2,554
7,411
Net (loss)/Income from associates and joint ventures
5,344
11,441
(30,075)
3,349
Other income/(expense) from banking activities
29
7,931
(7,723)
42,412
3,700
Net banking income
3,459,223
3,097,137
3,288,863
2,929,887
Personnel expenses
31
(898,901)
(828,692)
(839,169)
(765,270)
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment on tangible and intangible assets
32
(228,889)
(238,946)
(223,599)
(230,458)
Contribution to Guarantee Scheme and Resolution Fund
30
(69,171)
(49,384)
(69,171)
(49,384)
Other operating expenses
33
(547,641)
(480,008)
(508,946)
(448,944)
Total operating expenses
(1,744,602)
(1,597,030)
(1,640,885)
(1,494,056)
Gross operating profit
1,714,621
1,500,107
1,647,978
1,435,831
Cost of risk
34
(95,106)
145,656
(92,699)
159,233
Operating profit
1,619,515
1,645,763
1,555,279
1,595,064
Profit before income tax
1,619,515
1,645,763
1,555,279
1,595,064
Current tax expense
24
(280,610)
(313,574)
(264,300)
(298,892)
Deferred tax income/(expense)
(1,817)
(13,286)
(5,041)
(16,916)
Total income tax
(282,427)
(326,860)
(269,341)
(315,808)
Profit for the period
1,337,088
1,318,903
1,285,938
1,279,256
Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent
1,328,008
1,309,686
-
-
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
9,080
9,217
-
-
Basic earnings per share (in RON)
35
1.9056
1.8793
1.8452
1.8356
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this financial statements
BRD - Groupe Société Générale S.A.
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
for the period ended December 31, 2022
(Amounts in thousands RON)
Group
Bank
Note
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Profit for the period
1,337,088
1,318,903
1,285,938
1,279,256
Other comprehensive income
Net comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit and loss in subsequent
(1,682,642)
(1,190,632)
(1,682,643)
(1,190,632)
periods
Net gain/(loss) on financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
(1,682,642)
(1,190,632)
(1,682,643)
(1,190,632)
Reclassifications to profit and loss during the period
2,884
11,596
2,884
11,596
Revaluation differences
(2,005,937)
(1,429,085)
(2,005,937)
(1,429,085)
Income tax
320,411
226,856
320,411
226,856
Net comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit and loss in subsequent
13,913
810
13,913
810
periods
Gain / (Loss) on defined pension plan
22
16,563
965
16,563
965
Income tax relating to defined pension plan
18
(2,650)
(154)
(2,650)
(154)
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
(1,668,729)
(1,189,822)
(1,668,729)
(1,189,822)
Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
(331,641)
129,081
(382,791)
89,434
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
(340,721)
119,864
-
Non-controlling interest
9,080
9,217
-
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this financial statements
BRD - Groupe Société Générale S.A.
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
for the period ended December 31, 2022
(Amounts in thousands RON)
Group
Attributable to equity holders of the parent
Other reserves
Reserves from financial
Reserves from
Non-controlling
Total equity
assets at fair value
Retained earnings
interest
Issued capital
defined pension
through other
and capital reserves
plan
comprehensive income
December 31, 2020
2,515,622
789,030
15,412
6,403,510
48,491
9,772,065
Total comprehensive income
-
(1,190,632)
810
1,309,686
9,217
129,081
Net Profit for the period
-
-
-
1,309,686
9,217
1,318,903
Other comprehensive income
-
(1,190,632)
810
-
-
(1,189,822)
Adjustment
-
-
-
29,959
-
29,959
Equity dividends
-
-
-
(52,198)
-
(52,198)
December 31, 2021
2,515,622
(401,602)
16,222
7,690,955
57,708
9,878,905
Attributable to equity holders of the parent
Other reserves
Reserves from financial
Reserves from
Non-controlling
Issued capital
assets at fair value
Retained earnings
interest
Total equity
defined pension
through other
and capital reserves
plan
comprehensive income
December 31, 2021
2,515,622
(401,602)
16,222
7,690,955
57,708
9,878,905
Total comprehensive income
-
(1,682,642)
13,913
1,328,008
9,080
(331,641)
Net Profit for the period
-
-
-
1,328,008
9,080
1,337,088
Other comprehensive income
-
(1,682,642)
13,913
-
-
(1,668,729)
Equity dividends
-
-
-
(2,579,510)
(7,977)
(2,587,487)
December 31, 2022
2,515,622
(2,084,244)
30,135
6,439,441
58,812
6,959,766
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this financial statements
