Brd Klee A/S : Edge protection seal

12. March 2021
Sealing strips and edge protection from Elesa + Ganter. Check out GN 2181 corner sealing strip for right-angled corners which seals quickly and easily without the corners pulling and leaking.
The corner joint is made for a 90 degree bend and is vulcanized, so leaky corners are a thing of the past.
See the entire program here.
