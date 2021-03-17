Log in
BRD KLEE A/S  : Edge protection seal
PU
01/27BRD KLEE A/S  : New KLEEline electric inline actuators!
PU
01/22BRD. KLEE A/S : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Brd Klee A/S : Edge protection seal

03/17/2021 | 01:32am EDT
12. March 2021

Sealing strips and edge protection from Elesa + Ganter. Check out GN 2181 corner sealing strip for right-angled corners which seals quickly and easily without the corners pulling and leaking.
The corner joint is made for a 90 degree bend and is vulcanized, so leaky corners are a thing of the past.

See the entire program here.

Disclaimer

Brd. Klee A/S published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 177 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
Net income 2020 4,78 M 0,76 M 0,76 M
Net cash 2020 5,65 M 0,90 M 0,90 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
Yield 2020 3,55%
Capitalization 137 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 75
Free-Float 5,53%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lars Ejnar Damgaard Jensen Chief Executive Officer
Peter Rich Thomsen Chief Financial Officer
Hardy Buhl Pedersen Chairman
Fritz Henrik Schur Vice Chairman
Jens Christian Hesse Rasmussen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRD. KLEE A/S-2.86%22
MISUMI GROUP INC.-4.73%8 295
HITACHI METALS, LTD.17.69%7 277
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)20.44%6 993
HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS INC.-16.16%6 771
HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP.11.31%5 011
