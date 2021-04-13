Brd Klee A/S : Exciting news from Elesa + Ganter

13. April 2021

We can now present 3 new ball transfer units models in our range.

UTB, UTR and UTB-SST-ESD are particularly suitable for conveyor belts and for linear and rotary motion.

The self-lubricating technopolymer structure does not require lubrication with oil and grease.

UTB is offered with a ball in either technopolymer or in stainless steel, both in corrosion-resistant materials making use of detergents for harsh environments possible without damaging the unit unnecessarily.

UTR is offered with a ball in technopolymer or in soft technopolymer, where the soft technopolymer roll is suitable for handling loads on particularly delicate surfaces such as glass and ceramics.

UTB-SST-ESD is made with ESD conductive technopolymer, the special ESD conductive technopolymer prevents the accumulation of electrostatic charges in the ball roller.

See the entire selection here.