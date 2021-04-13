Log in
Brd. Klee A/S    KLEE B   DK0010129089

BRD. KLEE A/S

(KLEE B)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen - 04/13 04:21:05 am
2920 DKK   -0.68%
04:27aBRD KLEE A/S  : Exciting news from Elesa + Ganter
PU
03/30VIDEO : GN 927 clamping lever in action
PU
03/29BRD KLEE A/S  : BEGE Flange Encoders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brd Klee A/S : Exciting news from Elesa + Ganter

04/13/2021 | 04:27am EDT
13. April 2021

We can now present 3 new ball transfer units models in our range.

UTB, UTR and UTB-SST-ESD are particularly suitable for conveyor belts and for linear and rotary motion.

The self-lubricating technopolymer structure does not require lubrication with oil and grease.

UTB is offered with a ball in either technopolymer or in stainless steel, both in corrosion-resistant materials making use of detergents for harsh environments possible without damaging the unit unnecessarily.

UTR is offered with a ball in technopolymer or in soft technopolymer, where the soft technopolymer roll is suitable for handling loads on particularly delicate surfaces such as glass and ceramics.

UTB-SST-ESD is made with ESD conductive technopolymer, the special ESD conductive technopolymer prevents the accumulation of electrostatic charges in the ball roller.

See the entire selection here.

Disclaimer

Brd. Klee A/S published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 08:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 177 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
Net income 2020 4,78 M 0,76 M 0,76 M
Net cash 2020 5,65 M 0,90 M 0,90 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
Yield 2020 3,55%
Capitalization 149 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 75
Free-Float 5,53%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lars Ejnar Damgaard Jensen Chief Executive Officer
Peter Rich Thomsen Chief Financial Officer
Hardy Buhl Pedersen Chairman
Fritz Henrik Schur Vice Chairman
Jens Christian Hesse Rasmussen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRD. KLEE A/S5.00%24
MISUMI GROUP INC.-4.28%8 376
HITACHI METALS, LTD.22.09%7 378
HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS INC.-11.28%7 239
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)24.16%7 182
SFS GROUP AG16.67%4 977
