COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions, today announced the company’s participation in the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Wednesday, June 12.



Bread Financial EVP and Chief Financial Officer Perry Beberman will participate in a fireside chat. The fireside chat will take place at 11 a.m. ET and will be broadcast live here.

The fireside chat can also be accessed through Bread Financial’s investor relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

