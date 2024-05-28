The Center of Excellence certification is awarded to customer service contact centers that rank in the top 10% of the contact centers surveyed. They are judged against a balanced scorecard of metrics for efficiency and effectiveness. Those contact centers that demonstrate superior performance on both cost-related metrics and quality-related metrics compared with their industry peers earn the award.

"This Certification attests to the fact that contact center leaders have successfully balanced efficiency and effectiveness in their operations," said Bruce Belfiore, CEO, Benchmark Portal. "By optimizing their cost components and their ability to satisfy customers, they exemplify best practices in a very important sector."

BenchmarkPortal has become a global leader in the contact center industry since it began in 1995, hosting the world's largest database of contact center metrics. They also provide benchmarking, certification, training consulting and industry reports.