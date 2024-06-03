Bread Financial : trade; releases 2023 Sustainability Report, highlighting a continued commitment to customers,…
June 03, 2024
The 2023 Sustainability Report also details Bread Financial's performance against its five key sustainability tenets, such as:
Managing business responsibly, including through the establishment of a more comprehensive data management strategy. Additionally, the company added staff to advance supplier diversity and sustainable sourcing.
Empowering customers through a new mobile app and greater self-service options, which resulted in improved, more efficient service, including reducing call transfers by 115%, minimizing customer wait times, and reducing overall call duration.
Engaging associates with the addition of the New Associate Connect Business Resource Group. We are also proud to report that 44% of our senior leaders are women, and 87% of associates feel Bread Financial is a great place to work, earning us a Great Place to Work Certification® in both the U.S. and India.
Creating possibilities for communities by increasing hours of associate volunteerism by 160% and awarding $1 million in grants to 21 charities focused on financial wellness.
Protecting the planet with a new Earth Month incentive program that encourages cardmembers to go paperless and expanding the use of biodegradable plastic derived from renewable sources for the company's proprietary card, the Bread Cashback™ American Express® Credit Card.
2023 was also the second year the company issued a Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report, demonstrating progress on identifying, assessing, mitigating and governing climate-related risks as well as our evolving sustainability efforts.
