Bread Financial Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call for April 27, 2023

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, flexible payment, lending and saving solutions, will host a conference call on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the company’s first quarter 2023 results.

Conference Call/Webcast Information

Participants can register in advance here, and the conference call will be available at the company’s investor relations website. Analysts planning to participate in the Q&A can register in advance here. Additionally, there will be several slides accompanying the webcast. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, as well as download and install any necessary software. The webcast will also be archived on the investor relations website.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the end of the call until 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 11, 2023. To access the replay, please dial 866-813-9403 or 929-458-6194 and reference conference ID number “148423.”

About Bread Financial™

Bread FinancialTM (NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company providing simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions. The company creates opportunities for its customers and partners through digitally enabled choices that offer ease, empowerment, financial flexibility and exceptional customer experiences. Driven by a digital-first approach, data insights and white-label technology, Bread Financial delivers growth for its partners through a comprehensive product suite, including private label and co-brand credit cards, installment lending, and buy now, pay later (BNPL). Bread Financial also offers direct-to-consumer solutions that give customers more access, choice and freedom through its branded Bread CashbackTM American Express® Credit Card and Bread SavingsTM products.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Bread Financial is powered by its 7,500+ global associates and is committed to sustainable business practices. To learn more about Bread Financial, visit BreadFinancial.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

