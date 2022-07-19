Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Bread Financial Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BFH   US0185811082

BREAD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(BFH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-07-19 pm EDT
44.38 USD   +6.68%
Bread Financial : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/19/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Gerspach John C
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
BREAD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. [BFH] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
3095 LOYALTY CIRCLE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
COLUMBUS OH 43219
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Gerspach John C
3095 LOYALTY CIRCLE

COLUMBUS, OH43219 		X

Signatures
Benjamin L. Morgan, Attorney in Fact 2022-07-19
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The new grant is for 934 shares of common stock represented by restricted stock units, which will vest on the earlier of (i) July 15, 2032 or (ii) termination of the director's service on the Company's board of directors, but in any case not earlier than July 15, 2023.
(2) The total amount of securities beneficially owned includes: (a) 5,000 unrestricted shares; (b) 5,981 unvested restricted stock units granted 6/22/20; (c) 2,241 unvested restricted stock units granted 6/15/21; (d) 431 unvested restricted stock units granted 9/15/21; (e) 474 unvested restricted stock units granted 12/15/21; (f) 538 unvested restricted stock units granted 3/15/22; (g) 2,650 unvested restricted stock units granted 6/15/22; and (h) the new grant for 934 restricted stock units.
(3) The shares are held by the Gerspach 2020 GST Exempt Trust, for which the Reporting Person's spouse serves as trustee.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 20:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
