Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFH   US0185811082

BREAD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(BFH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/22 02:00:05 pm EDT
55.74 USD   -4.33%
01:28pBREAD FINANCIAL : strengthens commitment to environment, partners with The Nature…
PU
01:19pBREAD FINANCIAL : Supporting Our Associates, Customers and Communities to Achieve a Bright Financial Future
PU
04/21BREAD FINANCIAL : FinancialTM named “Best Consumer Payments Platform” in 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Awards program
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bread Financial : strengthens commitment to environment, partners with The Nature…

04/22/2022 | 01:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At Bread Financial, we recognize the importance of environmental stewardship and the risks environmental challenges, including climate change, increasingly pose to our business, our associates, our clients, our customers and the communities we serve. This Earth Day, I am proud to share some of the actions and investments we are making to protect and preserve our planet.

As part of our commitment, today Bread Financial announced a gift to The Nature Conservancy to support its efforts to sustainably manage, restore and protect our forests. Our partnership will also support the financial wellness of low-to-moderate income individuals in Appalachia, a region of forested mountains, valleys, wetlands and rivers spanning roughly 2,000 miles from Alabama to Canada. Like Bread Financial, The Nature Conservancy is closely aligned to the United Nation's Sustainability Development Goal of combating climate change and its impacts through actions that limit the rise of average global temperatures.

In addition to our support of The Nature Conservancy, Bread Financial recently updated its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy to better reflect our business transformation and to maximize our impact. A key component of that strategy is the continuation of sustainable practices across the business, with a more purposeful approach to those related to mitigating climate change, improving energy efficiencies and increasing resource conservation. In 2021, we increased the efficiency of our buildings and procured 100% of our electricity from renewable sources at our headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, with a goal to extend that achievement across all of our facilities. We have also made great progress in increasing customer adoption of paperless statements and direct mail with an aggressive push toward digital enrollment and delivery. [A1]

Bread Financial is a purpose-driven financial services company, intent on exploring and implementing sustainable practices throughout our business and operations. Our commitment to environmental management includes measures to reduce the waste we send to landfills, cultivating a more sustainable supply chain and reducing our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

This Earth Day, I encourage everyone to find ways to protect our planet. To calculate your carbon footprint and learn how to take action, click here, or learn more about Bread Financial's sustainability initiatives and strategies here.

Disclaimer

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 17:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BREAD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
01:28pBREAD FINANCIAL : strengthens commitment to environment, partners with The Nature…
PU
01:19pBREAD FINANCIAL : Supporting Our Associates, Customers and Communities to Achieve a Bright..
PU
04/21BREAD FINANCIAL : FinancialTM named “Best Consumer Payments Platform” in 2022 ..
PU
04/21BREAD FINANCIAL : American Express and Bread Financial announce new 2% cash-back credit ca..
PU
04/14CATEGORY : Financial Innovation Sun's out, fun's out: consumers ready to pay more creative..
PU
04/13ALL OF THE BENEFITS, NONE OF THE GIM : Bread Financial™ Unveils New Bread Cashback&t..
BU
04/12Bread Financial Schedules First-Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for April 28
BU
04/12RBC Cuts Price Target on Bread Financial Holdings to $68 From $80, Maintains Outperform..
MT
04/11Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on Bread Financial Holdings to $80 From $85, Maintai..
MT
04/11CATEGORY : Community Supporting our associates, customers and communities to achieve a bri..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BREAD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 631 M - -
Net income 2022 548 M - -
Net Debt 2022 16 519 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,34x
Yield 2022 1,44%
Capitalization 2 910 M 2 910 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,35x
EV / Sales 2023 5,03x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart BREAD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BREAD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 58,26 $
Average target price 80,53 $
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph J Andretta President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Perry S. Beberman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roger H. Ballou Chairman
Tammy M. Mcconnaughey EVP-Operations, Credit Risk & Card Services
Joseph L. Motes Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BREAD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.-12.48%2 910
FISERV, INC.-2.26%65 811
BLOCK, INC.-33.31%62 418
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.5.05%39 999
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.57%20 007
NEXI S.P.A-34.41%13 051