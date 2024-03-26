Notiﬁcation and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them (HOS-2 form)

Filing reference 6355 Submitted at 2024-03-22 12:16

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name1 Nicolas Louis PINON

2. Reason for the notiﬁcation

Position/status2 CFO, Executive Director Initial notiﬁcation/Amendment3 Initial notiﬁcation

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name4 Brederode S.A. LEI5 222100RV64ZZO8RUZB21

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for 1 each type of instrument; 2 each type of transaction; 3 each date; and 4 each place where transactions have been conducted:

Description of the ﬁnancial instrument, type of instrument6 Shares Share Identiﬁcation code7 LU1068091351 Nature of the transaction8 Acquisition Purchase of 47 shares of Brederode S.A. Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) 105.4 EUR 47 (units) Aggregated information Aggregated volume10 Price11 47 (units) 105.4 EUR Date of the transaction12 2024-03-22 Place of transaction13 - XBRU

Date: 2024-03-22 12:16

Notes

1 For natural persons: the ﬁrst name and the last name(s). For legal persons: full name including legal form as provided for in the register where it is incorporated, if applicable.

2 For persons discharging managerial responsibilities: the position occupied within the issuer, emission allowances market participant/auction platform/auctioneer/auction monitor should be indicated, e.g. CEO, CFO. For persons closely accociated:

• An indication that the notiﬁcation concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities;

• Name and position of the relevant person discharging managerial responsibilities.

3 Indication that this is an initial notiﬁcation or an amendment to prior notiﬁcations. In case of amendment, explain the error that this notiﬁcation is amending.

4 Full name of the entity.

5 Legal Entity Identiﬁer code in accordance with ISO 17442 LEI code.

6 Indication as to the nature of the instrument: • A share, a debt instrument, a derivative or a ﬁnancial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument; • An emission allowance, an auction product based on an emission allowance or a derivative relating to an emission allowance.

7 Instrument identiﬁcation code as deﬁned under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.

8 Description of the transaction type using, where applicable, the type of transaction identiﬁed in Article 10 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 adopted under Article 19(14) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 or a speciﬁc example set out in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, it shall be indicated whether the transaction is linked to the exercise of a share option programme.

9 Where more than one transaction of the same nature (purchases, sales, lendings, borrows, …) on the same ﬁnancial instrument or emission allowance are executed on the same day and on the same place of transaction, prices and volumes of these transactions shall be reported in this ﬁeld, in a two columns form as presented above, inserting as many lines as needed. Using the data standards for price and quantity, including where applicable the price currency and the quantity currency, as deﬁned under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.

10 The volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated when these transactions:

• Relate to the same ﬁnancial instrument or emission allowance;

• Are of the same nature;

• Are executed on the same day;

• And are executed on the same place of transaction.

Using the data standard for quantity, including where applicable the quantity currency, as deﬁned under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.

11 Price information:

• In case of a single transaction, the price of the single transaction;

• In case the volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated: the weighted average price of the aggregated transactions.

Using the data standard for price, including where applicable the price currency, as deﬁned under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.