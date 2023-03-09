Advanced search
    BREE   JE00B2419D89

BREEDON GROUP PLC

(BREE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:02 2023-03-09 am EST
72.40 GBX   -4.11%
02:04pAbicad intends to increase stake in Breedon Group, not planning bid
AN
03/08FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.1% Lifted by Miners
DJ
03/08UK 10-Year Gilt Yield Could Fall to 2.5% By End-2023
DJ
Abicad intends to increase stake in Breedon Group, not planning bid

03/09/2023 | 02:04pm EST
(Alliance News) - Abicad Holding Ltd on Thursday said that it intends to buy more shares in Breedon Group PLC but confirmed it does not intend to make a bid for the company.

The Southampton, England-based firm said it would pay 75 pence per share for the additional shares in Breedon via a reverse accelerated bookbuild.

Abicad currently holds a stake of around 10% in Breedon and is represented on the board by Amit Bhatia, the non-executive chair.

It intends to hold the shares for investment purposes and is willing to buy up to a further 84.7 million shares, which is around 5% of Breedon's share capital.

Abicad said this is a signal of its continued belief in the business and Breedon's overall strategic direction.

Shares in Breedon Group PLC closed down 4.1% at 72.40 pence in London on Thursday.

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved

