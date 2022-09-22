Breedon : Schedule of Matters Reserved to the Board

declaration of any interim dividend and recommendation of any final dividend;

preliminary approval of the annual report and accounts. The final approval will generally be delegated to an appropriate formal committee of the Board;

preliminary approval to announcements of interim and final results. The final approval will generally be delegated to an appropriate formal committee of the Board;

The Board shall be required to give:

any changes to the Company's listing status and Articles of Association.

any major changes to the Group's overall corporate structure; and

any significant changes relating to the Group's capital structure including, but not limited to, debt facilities, reduction of capital, issues of shares or other securities, and share buy backs;

approval of the Group's principal risks and risk appetite.

the agreement of any major decision which would lead to a cessation of operation of all or any material part of the Group's business; and

the Group's performance in the light of its strategy, objectives, business plans and budgets;

the maintenance of adequate accounting and other records

the adequacy of the system of internal controls

the competence and prudence of executive management

approval of the annual operating and capital expenditure budgets and any material changes to them;

Schedule of Matters Reserved to the Board

all resolutions and corresponding documentation to be put forward to shareholders at general meetings;

any guarantee, bond, surety or similar instrument that might be required to be entered into pursuant to any contract that would itself require Board approval in accordance with this Schedule.

any contracts between a Group company and a director or senior executive; and

major acquisitions or disposals of businesses (in excess of £5.0 million);

material contracts of the Company or any subsidiary not in the ordinary course of business;

in excess of £10.0 million in a single year or in excess of £30.0 million for a period of up to 5 years for purchases of goods or services;

in excess of £10.0 million for supply of materials or for Surfacing services, or

contracts which are material strategically or by reason of size entered into by the Company or any subsidiary in the ordinary course of business. Such contracts include, but are not limited to, contracts with a value:

major asset disposals, being those generating proceeds of more than £5.0 million;

major capital projects (including capitalised leases), being those with a capitalised value in excess of £5.0 million;

approving an appropriate statement for inclusion in the Company's annual report.

regular contact with the subsidiary management teams to assess their performance against their objectives; and

receiving annual reports on, and reviewing the effectiveness of, the Group's risk and control processes to support its strategy and objectives;

approval of major treasury policies including foreign currency exposure and the use of financial derivatives.

approval of any significant changes in accounting policies or practices; and

considering the balance of interests between shareholders, employees, customers, the communities in which the Group operates, the environment and the Group's other stakeholders and its wider social responsibilities;

regularly undertaking a formal and rigorous review of its own performance, that of its committees and individual directors and acting on the outcomes of such review;

The Board is responsible for

the introduction of new share incentive plans or major changes to existing plans, to be put to shareholders for approval.

determining the remuneration of the

determining the remuneration policy for the executive directors and any other members of the Group's senior executive management;

the appointment or removal of the Company's financial advisers, stockbrokers and legal advisers.

the appointment, reappointment or removal of the external auditor to be put to shareholders for approval, following the recommendation of the Audit & Risk Committee; and

the appointment or removal of the Company Secretary;

Approval of the suspension or termination of employment of any executive director, subject to the law and the provisions of their service agreement;

The Board shall also be responsible for:

membership and the appointment of the Chair of board committees.

the appointment of the Senior Independent Director;

any proposed selection of the Chair of the Board and the Executive Directors;

ensure adequate succession planning of the Board and senior management;

approve all changes to the structure, size and composition of the Board;

The Board shall, on the recommendation of the Nomination Committee, be required to;

all press releases concerning matters of materiality as decided by the Board.

all circulars and listing particulars (or similar documents); and

keeping the Group's overall corporate governance arrangements under review including (but not limited to) the division of responsibilities between the Chair and Chief Executive Officer, delegated authorities, and the establishing of Board Committees and approving their terms of reference; and ensuring that it is kept informed of the views of the Company's shareholders. Corporate Policies The Board should approve, or delegate to an appropriate Board Committee such Group policies as might be required, which might include (but not be limited to): Sustainability policy

Health, safety and wellbeing policy

Environment policy

Diversity and inclusion policy

Energy and carbon policy

Social responsibility policy

Share dealing code

Tax strategy and policy Other

If required, the Board shall also be responsible for the making of any political donations; the prosecution, defence or settlement of any litigation being material to the interests of the Group; the approval of the overall levels of insurance for the Group including Directors' & Officers' liability insurance; any major changes to the rules of the Group's pension schemes, or changes of trustees thereof; and a regular review of this schedule of matters reserved for board decisions.

In addition, the Board will consider reports and recommendations from time to time on any matter which it considers of material significance to the Group's overall performance.

Delegation

Matters which the Board considers suitable for delegation are contained in the Terms of Reference of the Board Committees.