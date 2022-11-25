Advanced search
    BREE   JE00B2419D89

BREEDON GROUP PLC

(BREE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:44 2022-11-25 am EST
58.85 GBX   +2.88%
Breedon on track for record earnings as quarterly revenue increases
AN
03:42aSSE's Transmission Stake Sale a Positive Surprise
DJ
03:03aLondon Stocks Seen Flat as China Covid Worries Keep Mood in Check
DJ
Breedon on track for record earnings as quarterly revenue increases

11/25/2022 | 03:50am EST
(Alliance News) - Breedon Group PLC on Friday hailed trading conditions in the second half of the year and said it has managed to "fully recover" accelerating input costs, thanks to price hikes.

The Derby, England-based construction materials company said revenue in the four months to October 31 was up 16% year-on-year.

For the 10 months to the end of October, revenue was 14% higher at GBP1.19 billion, compared to GBP1.05 billion in the same period last year.

"Trading conditions during the second half remained supportive, enabling the group to fully recover rising input costs through robust pricing and disciplined cost management," Breedon said.

The company said in Great Britain, it advanced the business strategically and delivered a strong operational performance. In Ireland, Breedon said it is pleased to be awarded a number of framework contracts.

However, it said volumes are behind the "exceptional levels recorded during the post-Covid recovery 2021 levels", but ahead of 2019 on a like-for-like basis.

Looking ahead, Breedon said it is on track for record earnings this year. It said it has noticed a "softening" in construction output so far in the second half of 2022, but said its "end-markets remain resilient".

It added that results for the year will be in line with expectations.

In July, Breedon had reported a pretax profit of GBP59.5 million in the first half of 2022, up 29% versus GBP46.2 million the year before. This was on revenue growth of 12% to GBP671.1 million from GBP600.9 million.

Shares were up 2.9% at 58.85 pence each on Friday morning in London.

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on BREEDON GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 1 364 M 1 654 M 1 654 M
Net income 2022 103 M 125 M 125 M
Net Debt 2022 186 M 226 M 226 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,98x
Yield 2022 3,74%
Capitalization 969 M 1 175 M 1 175 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart BREEDON GROUP PLC
Breedon Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BREEDON GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 57,20 GBX
Average target price 85,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 49,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Wood Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Edward Brotherton Chief Financial Officer & Director
Amit Bhatia Non-Executive Chairman
Clive Graeme Watson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Wing Hui Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BREEDON GROUP PLC-39.79%1 175
HOLCIM LTD4.15%31 239
CRH PLC-14.82%29 814
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-12.19%24 226
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-10.10%24 085
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-17.07%22 683