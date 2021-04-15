Log in
Gambling firm Entain launches share ownership plan in ESG push

04/15/2021 | 01:25am EDT
(Reuters) - Gambling firm Entain, which owns the Ladbrokes and Coral brands, told Reuters on Thursday it has launched a group-wide employee share ownership plan for over 22,500 employees in the UK and overseas.

At a time when many investors are pushing the companies they invest in to make more changes to show their commitment to environmental and social problems, Entain said the share plan showed ESG concerns were at the heart of its strategy.

"We've been keen for some time to roll out a universal employee share ownership plan as part of this (ESG), which we will continue to refine and build on as the business grows," Entain Chief Financial Officer Rob Wood said.

Entain said under the plan, which will be offered to employees across the world including the Philippines, India and Bulgaria, employees can choose to save a monthly sum from 5 pounds to 100 pounds over three years.

At the end of the period, they will have the option to buy shares in Entain for 20% less than their market value at the start of the invitation period, Entain added.

The company, formerly known as GVC, could not estimate what portion of outstanding shares will be used in the plan ahead of participation by the employees.

Entain, which plans to exit unregulated gambling markets by 2030, is scheduled to publish its first-quarter results later on Thursday.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 088 M 1 499 M 1 499 M
Net income 2021 63,0 M 86,8 M 86,8 M
Net Debt 2021 275 M 378 M 378 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
Yield 2021 0,66%
Capitalization 1 561 M 2 153 M 2 150 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart BREEDON GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Breedon Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BREEDON GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 98,38 GBX
Last Close Price 92,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Wood Chief Executive Officer
James Edward Brotherton Chief Financial Officer
Amit Bhatia Non-Executive Chairman
Clive Graeme Watson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Mansurah Talat Mannings Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BREEDON GROUP PLC5.84%2 153
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED0.00%38 704
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD17.40%37 844
CRH PLC18.64%37 832
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED24.89%25 308
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY17.38%22 903
