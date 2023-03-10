Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Breedon Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BREE   JE00B2419D89

BREEDON GROUP PLC

(BREE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:09:52 2023-03-10 am EST
75.50 GBX   +4.28%
05:12aBanks Shares Slide Hammers FTSE as U.S. Jobs Data Looms
DJ
04:48aInvestor linked to Breedon chair buys GBP4 million in shares
AN
04:34aBarclays raises Tritax EuroBox; DB cuts Admiral
AN
Investor linked to Breedon chair buys GBP4 million in shares

03/10/2023 | 04:48am EST
Breedon Group PLC - Derby, England-based construction materials - Abicad Holding Ltd buys 5.3 million shares at 75 pence per share, worth GBP4.0 million, in a reverse accelerated bookbuild run by Deutsche Bank. Abicad, which is represented on the Breedon board by Breedon Chair Amit Bhatia, now has 170.3 million shares, about a 10% stake. In announcing its offer late Thursday, Abicad said it was willing to buy up to 84.7 million additional shares, saying this was "a signal of Abicad's continued belief in the business and Breedon's overall strategic direction". It confirmed it is not intending to make an offer for the company. Breedon on Wednesday had announced its plan to move to the London Main Market from AIM in the second quarter of 2023.

Current stock price: 75.36p, up 4.1% in London on Friday

12-month change: down 8.8%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BREEDON GROUP PLC 4.28% 75.5 Delayed Quote.18.69%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -7.17% 10.678 Delayed Quote.8.75%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 376 M 1 640 M 1 640 M
Net income 2022 109 M 130 M 130 M
Net Debt 2022 197 M 234 M 234 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 2,90%
Capitalization 1 227 M 1 462 M 1 462 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 89,8%
Managers and Directors
Robert Wood Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Edward Brotherton Chief Financial Officer & Director
Amit Bhatia Non-Executive Chairman
Clive Graeme Watson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Wing Hui Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BREEDON GROUP PLC18.69%1 462
SHANDONG FIBERGLASS GROUP CO., LTD10.31%775
JIANGXI HAIYUAN COMPOSITES TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-2.65%632
YOTAI REFRACTORIES CO., LTD.19.02%233
MICHELMERSH BRICK HOLDINGS PLC0.52%109
SMART SAND, INC.39.66%87