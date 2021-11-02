BREMBO OPENS ITS NEW CORPORATE OFFICE IN JAPAN

The company expands its presence in Japan inaugurating a new office in Tokyo's

Minato ward, among major domestic and international companies

Stezzano (BG), Italy, November 1 2021 - Brembo, a global leader in the development and production of brake systems, announces the opening of its new corporate office in Tokyo, Japan.

The new office inaugurated today adds to the existing site in Kamiikedai, Ōta ward, expanding Brembo's presence in the Country. It is located at walking distance from one of the city's main landmarks, the Tokyo Tower, within the corporate district of Minato ward, home to some of the major domestic and international companies.

The design chosen for the new office embodies Brembo's strategic vision of Turning Energy into Inspiration, showcasing the Group's most advanced products both for the OEMs and the racing sectors.

"Japan plays a key role in our Group's global strategy" - said Daniele Schillaci, Brembo's Chief Executive Officer -. "We want to be a trusted solution provider for the Japanese car and motorcycle manufacturers, which are important players in the automotive production worldwide."

"We are very proud of our new office in Tokyo" - said Fabio Casablanca, Country General Manager of Brembo Japan -. "We feel at home in Japan, a consolidated market that acknowledges product quality and has a proverbial demand for permanent innovation. This investment brings us closer to Tokyo's beating heart and represents a strong opportunity to let more and more car and bike lovers know about the uniqueness of our solutions."

The opening of the new office takes place during an important year as Brembo celebrates its 60th anniversary since its establishment in Italy in 1961. In more than half a century of continuous innovation, Brembo has revolutionized the world of brakes. On Monday, October 25, the company introduced its latest solution: SENSIFYTM, a new pioneering intelligent braking system that integrates the most advanced software based on artificial intelligence with Brembo's world-renowned brake components.

About Brembo in Japan

Brembo Japan was established 31 years ago as result of a joint venture with a Japanese partner and it became fully owned by Brembo in 2004. The company is dedicated to the sale of braking systems for original equipment for cars, the upgrade market, and the racing sector. The Group's domestic clients include Toyota, Nissan, Honda, Mazda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Subaru and Mitsubishi Fuso.