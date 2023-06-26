Shareholders' authorization to dispose of treasury shares has no time limit. The purchase of treasury shares is also allowed, without authorization by the shareholders'

meeting, for the purpose of transferring such shares to employees under an employee share

scheme, provided these shares are listed.

Other rights of minority shareholders

Under Italian law, shareholders representing at least 1/40th of the share capital of a company If a director is liable to the corporation, such as for breach of fiduciary duty, only the

with listed shares may bring a corporate liability action on behalf of the company against directors corporation can bring a liability action against him or her. Accordingly, a shareholder or a group

for breach of their duties to the company. If such an action is successful, damages shall accrue of shareholders can only bring an action against a director if they are directly harmed by a

exclusively in favor of the company. The foregoing is without prejudice to the right to damages wrongful act of the director.

due to an individual shareholder who has been directly harmed by a negligent or willful act of the If they show that there are well-founded reasons to doubt the correctness of the company's

directors.

management policy or conduct of its business, qualified minorities of shareholders may obtain

Any shareholder representing at least 1/1000 of the share capital (with voting rights) of a the initiation of judicial review proceedings at the Companies Chamber of the Amsterdam

company with listed shares may also challenge resolutions of the board of directors within 90 Court of Appeals. This right accrues to shareholders who (even jointly):

days of approval where the relevant resolution may prejudice his or her rights. • where the issued share capital does not exceed Euro 22.5 million, hold shares representing

Any shareholder (absent, dissenting, or abstaining) representing at least 1/1000 of the share the lesser of: (i) at least 10% of the issued share capital, or (ii) Euro 225,000 of the par

capital (with voting rights) may challenge any resolution of the shareholders' meeting that is value of the issued shares;

contrary to the law or the by-laws. • where the issued share capital exceeds Euro 22.5 million, hold shares representing the

lesser of: (i) 1% of the issued share capital, or (ii) Euro 20 million based on the closing

price of the share at the end of the last trading day before the application is filed.

This procedure (enquĕte) is not only enabled for shareholders, but also for Brembo N.V. itself,

groups further specified in the by-laws, and the trustee in case of bankruptcy, trade unions and

the attorney general for reasons of public interest.

Financial statements

The company's ordinary shareholders' meeting shall be convened to approve the financial The board of directors needs to prepare the annual financial statements within 4 months after

statements within 120 days after the close of the company's fiscal year, or 180 if the by-laws so the close of the company's financial year, make them publicly available and file the with the

permit and the company is required to prepare consolidated financial statements or special needs Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM). The board of directors must submit the

relating to the company's structure and purpose so require. annual accounts for adoption by the shareholders' meeting. The Company's shareholders'

Within 4 months after the end of the year, Italian listed company shall make available to the meeting is convened to approve the annual financial statements within 6 months after the end

of the fiscal year and otherwise the supervisor, the AFM, needs to be notified without delay.

public at the company's headquarters, on the company website and with the other ways envisaged

by CONSOB's regulation, the annual financial report, comprising the draft financial statements Within 3 months after the end of the first 6 months of each financial year, the board of directors

and consolidated financial statements, the report on operations and the auditing report. must prepare interim financial statements, make them publicly available and file the with the

The Italian listed companies shall publish, as soon as possible and in any case within 3 months AFM.

after the end of the first 6 months of the financial year, a half-yearly financial report containing

the simplified half-year statements, interim directors' report auditors' report.

Dividends

Dividends may be distributed to shareholders: (i) up to the amount of the net income shown in The board of directors may decide that the profits realized during a financial year are fully or

the duly approved annual financial statements for the preceding fiscal year, provided, however, partially appropriated to increase and/or form reserves. The profits remaining will be put at the