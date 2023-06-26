ANNEX C
Comparison of governance provisions currently applicable to Brembo S.p.A. and those applicable to Brembo N.V. after the Cross-Border Conversion
The following chart provides a comparison between the governance provisions (including the independence requirements for directors) currently applicable to Brembo S.p.A. and those applicable to Brembo N.V. following the Cross-Border Conversion.
It should be noted that the column related to the governance of Brembo N.V. after the Cross-Border Conversion has been prepared on the basis of publicly available information.
Before the Cross-Border Transaction - Brembo S.p.A.
After the Cross-Border Transaction - Brembo N.V.
Governance model
Currently, Brembo S.p.A. has adopted a traditional governance model, under which the corporate
Brembo N.V. will adopt, according to the New Articles, the one-tier model in which the
bodies are: (i) the shareholders' meeting, (ii) the board of directors (appointed by the
corporate bodies are: (i) the shareholders' meeting of holders of all shares, as well as of each
shareholders' meeting), and (iii) the board of statutory auditors (appointed by the shareholders'
class of shares and (ii) the board of directors appointed by the shareholders' meeting.
meeting).
Following the Cross-Border Transaction, Brembo N.V. will not have a board of auditors.
Shareholders' meeting - Notice of call
Pursuant to Brembo S.p.A.'s by-laws and Italian law, shareholders' meetings may be called in
The meeting shall be convened by the board of directors by means of a notice stating the items
single call as well as in first, second or third call.
to be discussed, the place and time of the meeting, the requirements and procedures for
The meeting shall be convened by the board of directors by written notice containing the day,
attendance and voting, and the address of the website of Brembo N.V.
time, place, and business to be transacted to be published in a nationally circulated newspaper
Shareholder meetings must be called at least 42 days before the date set for the meeting.
and on the company's website at least 30 days before the scheduled date of the meeting, except
In accordance with Dutch law, all announcements, notices and other communications to
as noted below.
shareholders and other persons entitled to attend the meeting must be made public on the
With regard to the ordinary meeting called to appoint, through the list voting mechanism, the
company's website.
members of the board of directors and the board of auditors, the notice must be published at
least 40 days before the date of the meeting.
For class meetings of the shares of a class that are not listed, the term for convening such
With regard to the extraordinary shareholders' meeting called to pass resolutions under Articles
meeting is at least 15 days and no record date applies.
2446 (capital reduction due to losses), 2447 (capital reduction below the legal limit) and 2487
(liquidation) of the Civil Code, the notice of the meeting must be published at least 21 days before
the date of the meeting.
With regard to the meeting called to deliberate under Article 104 of the ICLF (authorization to
take defensive measures in the context of an MTO), the notice of the meeting must be published
at least 15 days before the date of the meeting.
1/10
Shareholders' meeting - Attendance requirements
In order to attend the shareholders' meeting, holders of Brembo S.p.A. shares (dematerialized and admitted to centralized management at Monte Titoli in accordance with Articles 83-quater et seq. of the ICLF) are required to request the banks or intermediaries with whom they hold the relevant account, to transmit to Brembo S.p.A. the certifications attesting to the number of shares held at the end of the 7th open market day preceding the date scheduled for the shareholders' meeting (record date), without changes in share ownership occurring between that record date and the date of the shareholders' meeting being relevant.
Such certification issued by the intermediary must be received by Brembo S.p.A. by the end of the 3rd trading day prior to the date of the shareholders' meeting. In any case, shareholders are entitled to attend the meeting even if the certification is received by Brembo S.p.A. later but before the start of the meeting proceedings.
Each shareholder entitled to attend the meeting may be represented by another person. Representation requires the granting of a written power of attorney. A proxy may only be given for a single meeting.
The right to attend the shareholders' meeting is vested in those who hold this right on the 28th day prior to the date of the meeting (record date). In addition to the record date, the notice convening the shareholders' meeting shall, likewise, stipulate the manner by which shareholders and other persons entitled to attend must register and exercise their respective rights.
Shareholders may choose to be represented at the meeting by a duly authorized representative in writing.
Shareholders' meeting - Voting rights
The by-laws of Brembo S.p.A. provide for increased voting rights pursuant to Article 127- quinquies of the ICLF. Specifically, upon uninterrupted ownership and continuous registration in a special register in the name of the same shareholder for twenty-four months, each ordinary share will thus confer two voting rights.
Under Dutch law and statutory practice, increased voting rights can be adopted without meeting the quantitative limit to the voting multiplier provided by Italian law under Article 127- quinquies of the ICLF (2x).
The New Articles will provide, in addition to the change of the corporate purpose, a multiple voting share system under Dutch law, immediately applicable following the Cross-Border Conversion and designed to encourage long-term shareholder participation in a manner that reinforces the Company's stability, as well as to provide the Company with enhanced flexibility in pursuing strategic investment opportunities in the future and, in connection therewith, the use of ordinary shares as currency.
Shareholders' meeting - Quorum
An ordinary meeting of shareholders is validly constituted on first call if at least 50% of the share capital is represented. On second or single call, no quorum is required. In first call, the ordinary shareholders' meeting passes resolutions with the affirmative vote of the majority of the share capital (absolute majority). On second or single call, the ordinary meeting passes resolutions by the affirmative vote of the majority of the share capital represented at the meeting. In resolutions concerning the appointment of the board of directors and the board of auditors, the election is carried out through the list voting mechanism.
An extraordinary shareholders' meeting is validly constituted when at least half of the share capital is represented, if convened on first call, or when more than 1/3 of the share capital is represented, if convened on second call, or, finally, when at least 20% of the share capital is represented, if convened on subsequent second or single call. On first call, second call, or on subsequent call or single call, the extraordinary meeting shall pass resolutions with the affirmative
Dutch law makes no distinction between ordinary and extraordinary meetings. All resolutions are passed by an absolute majority of those voting. However, in cases where shareholders representing less than half of the issued share capital attend the meeting, a 2/3 majority of the votes cast is required to pass the following resolutions:
- reduction of share capital;
- limitation or exclusion of pre-emptive rights;
- authorization of the board of directors to limit or exclude shareholders' pre-emptive rights; and
- approval of merger or demerger transactions.
For class meetings, all resolutions will be adopted by absolute majority of the votes cast on shares with no quorum being applicable.
2/10
vote of at least 2/3 of the share capital represented at the meeting.
Shareholders' right to call a meeting and request to supplement the agenda
The directors must call a meeting without delay when a request is made by as many shareholders
Persons holding voting rights who hold, including jointly, at least 10% of the share capital may
representing at least 5% of Brembo S.p.A.'s capital, subject to an indication of the items to be
request in writing that the board of directors call a meeting, indicating the matters to be
discussed and provided that the relevant resolution does not, by law, require that it be passed on
discussed.
the proposal of the directors or on the basis of a draft or report prepared by them.
If no such meeting has been held within eight weeks after the request, the requesting
If the board of directors or, in its stead, the board of auditors fails to provide, the meeting may
shareholders may be authorized by the court to call the meeting.
be convened by the competent court if the refusal to provide is unjustified.
Shareholders representing at least 3% of the capital may request that items on the agenda be
Shareholders representing at least 2.5% of Brembo S.p.A.'s share capital may request that items
added to the agenda. The shareholder needs to state the reasons for the request and the request
be added to the agenda within 10 days of the publication of the notice of call of the meeting (or
needs to be received by the lead non-executive chair, the executive chair or the chief executive
within 5 days if the meeting is called to approve a reduction in share capital).
officer in writing at least sixty (60) days before the date of the shareholders' meeting.
If the board of directors or, in its stead, the board of auditors fails to provide, the meeting may
The Dutch Corporate Governance Code prescribes that shareholders should only do so after
be convened by the competent court if the refusal to provide is unjustified.
having consulted the board of directors.
Solicitation of proxies
Pursuant to Italian law, Brembo S.p.A., one or more of its shareholders or any other eligible
The New Articles provide that a shareholder may be represented by a proxy holder authorized
person may conduct a proxy solicitation. The solicitation of proxies must be carried out through
in writing. A proxy form will be made available on the company's website on the date of the
the dissemination of a prospectus and a proxy form; the relevant notice must be published on
convocation of the shareholders' meeting.
Brembo S.p.A.'s website and communicated to CONSOB, Borsa Italiana and Monte Titoli.
Solicitation of Proxies is not regulated in the Netherlands.
Proxies must be dated, signed, and include voting instructions. Voting instructions may also refer
only to certain items on the agenda. Proxies so conferred may be revoked up to the last day
before the meeting. Proxies may be conferred only for individual meetings that have already been
convened.
Pre-emption right
Under Italian law, a shareholder of a joint stock company has an option right to subscribe for
Under the New Articles, shareholders have a pre-emptive right on newly issued ordinary shares
new shares issued for cash and convertible bonds in proportion to the shareholding already held,
in proportion to the aggregate number of ordinary shares already held.
with the exceptions summarized below.
Exceptions to these pre-emptive rights include (i) the issue of ordinary shares against a
Pre-emption rights do not apply to newly issued shares to be paid for by contributions in kind.
contribution in kind other than in cash, (ii) the issue of ordinary shares to employees of the
The pre-emption right may also be excluded or limited when the interest of the company so
company or of a group company pursuant to a n employee share scheme or as an employee
requires. In both cases, the reasons for exclusion or limitation must be adequately explained by
benefit and (iii) the issue of ordinary shares to persons exercising a previously granted right to
the directors in a special report.
subscribe for shares.
In companies with shares listed on regulated markets or traded on multilateral trading facilities,
Following the Cross-Border Conversion, the board of directors will be the competent body to
the by-laws may also exclude pre-emption right to the extent of 10% of the pre-existing share
restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights for a period of 5 years. After this 5-year period, pre-
capital, provided that the issue price corresponds to the market value of the shares and this is
emptive rights relating to ordinary shares may be restricted or excluded by the shareholders'
confirmed in a special report by a statutory auditor or auditing firm.
meeting, or if the shareholders' meeting designed the board of directors to do so, the board of
Eventually, pre-emption rights are excluded if the newly issued shares are offered for subscription
directors for maximum periods of 5 year.
to employees of the company or companies that control it or are controlled by it.
Within eight (8) days following the adoption of a resolution to exclude or restrict pre-emptive
rights or for the designation of the board of directors to restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights,
3/10
the board of directors shall file the full text of the resolution at the office of the Dutch trade
register.
Shareholders have no pre-emptive rights on newly issued special voting shares. In respect of an
issuance of ordinary shares to all shareholders, subject to regulatory restrictions, whereby pre-
emptive rights are not restricted or excluded, each holder of one or more special voting shares
will have a pre-emptive right to acquire such a number of special voting shares to maintain the
same proportion of ordinary shares and special voting shares as a shareholder holds prior to
the issuance of ordinary shares.
Right of withdrawal
Pursuant to Italian law, the right of withdrawal may be exercised by shareholders who did not
Dutch law does not provide for the institution of a right of withdrawal (except in the case of
participate (as absent, opposed or abstaining) in the adoption of the following resolutions at the
cross-border merger transactions in which a Dutch company acts as disappearing company).
shareholders' meeting:
(a)
the modification of the corporate purpose of the company;
(b)
the transformation of society;
(c)
the transfer of the registered office abroad;
(d)
the revocation of the company's state of liquidation; and
(e)
amendments to the by-laws concerning voting or participation rights.
Under Italian law, in the case of shares listed on regulated markets, shareholders who did not
participate in the resolution resulting in the delisting have the right to withdraw from the
company.
The right of withdrawal may be exercised for all or part of the shares held by the eligible
shareholder.
In order to validly exercise their right of withdrawal, eligible shareholders must send a notice to
the company by registered letter within fifteen days of the registration in the commercial register
of the resolution legitimizing the exercise of withdrawal.
Shares for which the right of withdrawal is exercised cannot be transferred by the withdrawing
shareholder and must remain deposited at the registered office (or with the relevant
intermediary).
Purchase of own shares
Pursuant to Italian law, the purchase of treasury shares is permitted only within the limits of
The purchase of fully paid-up treasury shares for consideration is permitted only if:
distributable profits and available reserves resulting from the latest financial statements, it being
(a)
the board of directors has been authorized to do so by the shareholders' meeting. Such
understood, in any case, that only fully paid shares may be purchased.
authorization may be issued for a period not exceeding 18 months, and shall specify the
The purchase must be authorized by the shareholders' meeting, which shall determine the terms
number of shares, the method of purchase, and the limits for setting the purchase price;
and conditions, indicating in particular the maximum number of shares to be purchased, the
(b)
the assets of the company, less the amount needed to make the share purchase, are not
duration, not exceeding 18 months, for which the authorization is granted, the minimum
less than the sum of subscribed and paid-up share capital and mandatory reserves;
consideration and the maximum consideration.
(c)
the par value of the treasury shares to be purchased and the treasury shares already held
The par value of treasury shares that can be purchased by the company and its subsidiaries may
by the company (or held in pledge or held by subsidiaries) does not exceed half of the
aggregate par value of the share capital.
in no case exceed a total of 20% of the company's share capital.
4/10
Shareholders' authorization to dispose of treasury shares has no time limit.
The purchase of treasury shares is also allowed, without authorization by the shareholders'
meeting, for the purpose of transferring such shares to employees under an employee share
scheme, provided these shares are listed.
Other rights of minority shareholders
Under Italian law, shareholders representing at least 1/40th of the share capital of a company
If a director is liable to the corporation, such as for breach of fiduciary duty, only the
with listed shares may bring a corporate liability action on behalf of the company against directors
corporation can bring a liability action against him or her. Accordingly, a shareholder or a group
for breach of their duties to the company. If such an action is successful, damages shall accrue
of shareholders can only bring an action against a director if they are directly harmed by a
exclusively in favor of the company. The foregoing is without prejudice to the right to damages
wrongful act of the director.
due to an individual shareholder who has been directly harmed by a negligent or willful act of the
If they show that there are well-founded reasons to doubt the correctness of the company's
directors.
management policy or conduct of its business, qualified minorities of shareholders may obtain
Any shareholder representing at least 1/1000 of the share capital (with voting rights) of a
the initiation of judicial review proceedings at the Companies Chamber of the Amsterdam
company with listed shares may also challenge resolutions of the board of directors within 90
Court of Appeals. This right accrues to shareholders who (even jointly):
days of approval where the relevant resolution may prejudice his or her rights.
•
where the issued share capital does not exceed Euro 22.5 million, hold shares representing
Any shareholder (absent, dissenting, or abstaining) representing at least 1/1000 of the share
the lesser of: (i) at least 10% of the issued share capital, or (ii) Euro 225,000 of the par
capital (with voting rights) may challenge any resolution of the shareholders' meeting that is
value of the issued shares;
contrary to the law or the by-laws.
•
where the issued share capital exceeds Euro 22.5 million, hold shares representing the
lesser of: (i) 1% of the issued share capital, or (ii) Euro 20 million based on the closing
price of the share at the end of the last trading day before the application is filed.
This procedure (enquĕte) is not only enabled for shareholders, but also for Brembo N.V. itself,
groups further specified in the by-laws, and the trustee in case of bankruptcy, trade unions and
the attorney general for reasons of public interest.
Financial statements
The company's ordinary shareholders' meeting shall be convened to approve the financial
The board of directors needs to prepare the annual financial statements within 4 months after
statements within 120 days after the close of the company's fiscal year, or 180 if the by-laws so
the close of the company's financial year, make them publicly available and file the with the
permit and the company is required to prepare consolidated financial statements or special needs
Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM). The board of directors must submit the
relating to the company's structure and purpose so require.
annual accounts for adoption by the shareholders' meeting. The Company's shareholders'
Within 4 months after the end of the year, Italian listed company shall make available to the
meeting is convened to approve the annual financial statements within 6 months after the end
of the fiscal year and otherwise the supervisor, the AFM, needs to be notified without delay.
public at the company's headquarters, on the company website and with the other ways envisaged
by CONSOB's regulation, the annual financial report, comprising the draft financial statements
Within 3 months after the end of the first 6 months of each financial year, the board of directors
and consolidated financial statements, the report on operations and the auditing report.
must prepare interim financial statements, make them publicly available and file the with the
The Italian listed companies shall publish, as soon as possible and in any case within 3 months
AFM.
after the end of the first 6 months of the financial year, a half-yearly financial report containing
the simplified half-year statements, interim directors' report auditors' report.
Dividends
Dividends may be distributed to shareholders: (i) up to the amount of the net income shown in
The board of directors may decide that the profits realized during a financial year are fully or
the duly approved annual financial statements for the preceding fiscal year, provided, however,
partially appropriated to increase and/or form reserves. The profits remaining will be put at the
that net income is first deducted to establish the legal capital reserve (and up to such reserve
disposal of the shareholders' meeting. for the benefit of the holders of ordinary shares.
5/10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Brembo S.p.A. published this content on 26 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2023 15:13:08 UTC.