Brembo S p A : At Misano MotoGP bikes beat Superbikes 12 - 9

Brembo calipers are also in prominent display on the Eva Ribelle, the only all-electric streetfighter in the world and on the Eva EsseEsse9, both made by Energica. Another electric motorcycle with Brembo calipers is the Harley-Davidson Livewire: It has four 32 mm (1.2 in.) pistons at the front and two 34 mm (1.3 in.) pistons at the rear.

That's not all - Brembo also develops brake systems for Naked, Touring, Custom, Offroad and Motard motorcycles by creating ad hoc solutions for each one. Not everyone settles for OE components though. The Upgrade program which offers a wide range of pads, discs, calipers and brake master cylinders is designed to meet their needs. ​

