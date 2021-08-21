Log in
Brembo S p A : Carbon fiber used at Silverstone even if it rains

08/21/2021 | 08:24pm EDT
Brake fluids for road motorcycles​

LCF 600 Plus fluid is commercially available, although it is recommended for track use: since it has a high hygroscopic level, it has a limited lifespan. This depends on several factors, but it usually ranges from 2,000 to 4000 km (1242 to 2485 miles). It can be mixed with other DOT3 and DOT4 racing fluids but should not be used in brake systems with magnesium parts.

The Brembo Sport Evo 500++ DOT4 fluid, on the other hand, has a dry boiling point of 270°C (518° F) and is recommended for road use without compromising performance. Its excellent properties help it to reach a high mileage before it has to be replaced, usually from 12,000 to 24,000 km (7456 to 14912 miles). However, it is not for brake systems designed for mineral fluids. ​

You can see the characteristics of Brembo brake fluids here​.

Disclaimer

Brembo S.p.A. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2021 00:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
