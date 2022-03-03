Brembo S p A : Conf. Call FY 2021 Results

FY 2021 Results
Conference Call with Analysts
3 March 2022
FY 2021 Results
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income
€ Million
FY 21
% sales
FY 20
% 21/20
Sales
2,777.6
100.0%
2,208.6
25.8%
EBITDA
502.7
18.1%
388.7
17.6%
29.3%
D&A
(214.7)
7.7%
(207.6)
9.4%
3.5%
EBIT
288.0
10.4%
181.1
8.2%
59.0%
Fin. income (expense), incl.
(1.2)
0.0%
(25.1)
1.1%
-95.3%
from investments
Taxes
(70.8)
2.5%
(17.8)
0.8%
297.4%
Tax rate
24.7%
11.4%
Net Result
215.5
7.8%
136.5
6.2%
57.9%
3 March 2022
2
Q4 2021 Results
Q4 21
Q4 20
735.8
648.7
13.4%
121.0
16.4%
121.6
18.7%
-0.4%
(57.1)
(51.0)
7.9%
11.9%
63.9
8.7%
70.5
10.9%
-9.4%
(0.6)
0.1%
(7.0)
-91.0%
(16.1)
2.2%
2.1
0.3%
-882.6%
25.5%
-3.2%
46.9
6.4%
64.8
10.0%
-27.7%
3
FY 2021 Revenues
(€ Mio)
* Incl. Raw material impact
4
FY 2021 Revenues by Application
9M 21
Q4 21
€ TOT.
€ 2.022.2
€ 330.6
€ 293.9
€ 130.8
∆ FY %
+22.1%
+55.2%
+26.3%
+22.7%
(€ Mio)
∆
3 March 2022
5
