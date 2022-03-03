Brembo S p A : Conf. Call risultati FY 2021

FY 2021 Results
Conference Call with Analysts
FY 2021 Results
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income
|
€ Million
|
FY 21
|
% sales
|
FY 20
|
% sales
|
% 21/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
2,777.6
|
100.0%
|
2,208.6
|
100.0%
|
25.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
502.7
|
18.1%
|
388.7
|
17.6%
|
29.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D&A
|
(214.7)
|
7.7%
|
(207.6)
|
9.4%
|
3.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT
|
288.0
|
10.4%
|
181.1
|
8.2%
|
59.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fin. income (expense), incl.
|
(1.2)
|
0.0%
|
(25.1)
|
1.1%
|
-95.3%
|
from investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxes
|
(70.8)
|
2.5%
|
(17.8)
|
0.8%
|
297.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax rate
|
24.7%
|
|
11.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Result
|
215.5
|
7.8%
|
136.5
|
6.2%
|
57.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 March 2022
|
2
|
|
|
Q4 2021 Results
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income
|
€ Million
|
Q4 21
|
% sales
|
Q4 20
|
% sales
|
% 21/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
735.8
|
100.0%
|
648.7
|
100.0%
|
13.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
121.0
|
16.4%
|
121.6
|
18.7%
|
-0.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D&A
|
(57.1)
|
7.8%
|
(51.0)
|
7.9%
|
11.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT
|
63.9
|
8.7%
|
70.5
|
10.9%
|
-9.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fin. income (expense), incl.
|
(0.6)
|
0.1%
|
(7.0)
|
1.1%
|
-91.0%
|
from investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxes
|
(16.1)
|
2.2%
|
2.1
|
0.3%
|
-882.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax rate
|
25.5%
|
|
-3.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Result
|
46.9
|
6.4%
|
64.8
|
10.0%
|
-27.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 March 2022
|
3
|
|
|
FY 2021 Revenues
(€ Mio)
* Incl. Raw material impact
|
|
3 March 2022
|
4
|
|
|
|
FY 2021 Revenues by Application
|
9M 21
|
Q4 21
|
|
€ TOT.
|
€ 2.022.2
|
€ 330.6
|
€ 293.9
|
€ 130.8
|
∆ FY %
|
+22.1%
|
+55.2%
|
+26.3%
|
+22.7%
∆
|
|
3 March 2022
|
5
|
|
|
