  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Brembo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRE   IT0005252728

BREMBO S.P.A.

(BRE)
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -  03/22 07:35:21 am
9.998 EUR   -2.46%
BREMBO S P A : Conf. Call FY 2021 Results
PU
BREMBO S P A : Conf. Call risultati FY 2021
PU
03/01BREMBO S P A : With its 13 braking sections, Brembo brake discs glow at the Qatar GP
PU
Brembo S p A : Conf. Call risultati FY 2021

03/03/2022 | 07:21am EST
FY 2021 Results

Conference Call with Analysts

3 March 2022

FY 2021 Results

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income

€ Million

FY 21

% sales

FY 20

% sales

% 21/20

Sales

2,777.6

100.0%

2,208.6

100.0%

25.8%

EBITDA

502.7

18.1%

388.7

17.6%

29.3%

D&A

(214.7)

7.7%

(207.6)

9.4%

3.5%

EBIT

288.0

10.4%

181.1

8.2%

59.0%

Fin. income (expense), incl.

(1.2)

0.0%

(25.1)

1.1%

-95.3%

from investments

Taxes

(70.8)

2.5%

(17.8)

0.8%

297.4%

Tax rate

24.7%

11.4%

Net Result

215.5

7.8%

136.5

6.2%

57.9%

"Strictly Confidential. © Brembo S.p.A. reserves all rights of use and disposal. under the protection of the law. also in connection with I.P.R. as well as copying and passing on to third parties"

3 March 2022

2

Q4 2021 Results

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income

€ Million

Q4 21

% sales

Q4 20

% sales

% 21/20

Sales

735.8

100.0%

648.7

100.0%

13.4%

EBITDA

121.0

16.4%

121.6

18.7%

-0.4%

D&A

(57.1)

7.8%

(51.0)

7.9%

11.9%

EBIT

63.9

8.7%

70.5

10.9%

-9.4%

Fin. income (expense), incl.

(0.6)

0.1%

(7.0)

1.1%

-91.0%

from investments

Taxes

(16.1)

2.2%

2.1

0.3%

-882.6%

Tax rate

25.5%

-3.2%

Net Result

46.9

6.4%

64.8

10.0%

-27.7%

"Strictly Confidential. © Brembo S.p.A. reserves all rights of use and disposal. under the protection of the law. also in connection with I.P.R. as well as copying and passing on to third parties"

3 March 2022

3

FY 2021 Revenues

(€ Mio)

* Incl. Raw material impact

"Strictly Confidential. © Brembo S.p.A. reserves all rights of use and disposal. under the protection of the law. also in connection with I.P.R. as well as copying and passing on to third parties"

3 March 2022

4

FY 2021 Revenues by Application

9M 21

Q4 21

€ TOT.

€ 2.022.2

€ 330.6

€ 293.9

€ 130.8

∆ FY %

+22.1%

+55.2%

+26.3%

+22.7%

(€ Mio)

"Strictly Confidential. © Brembo S.p.A. reserves all rights of use and disposal. under the protection of the law. also in connection with I.P.R. as well as copying and passing on to third parties"

3 March 2022

5

Financials
Sales 2021 2 735 M 3 034 M 3 034 M
Net income 2021 213 M 237 M 237 M
Net Debt 2021 499 M 553 M 553 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 2,24%
Capitalization 3 320 M 3 683 M 3 683 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 11 539
Free-Float -
Chart BREMBO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Brembo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BREMBO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 10,25 €
Average target price 12,56 €
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniele Schillaci Chief Executive Officer
Matteo Tiraboschi Chairman
Giorgio Ascanelli Chief Technical Officer
Gianfelice Mario Rocca Independent Non-Executive Director
Barbara Borra Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BREMBO S.P.A.-18.20%3 683
HANON SYSTEMS-13.01%5 181
BETHEL AUTOMOTIVE SAFETY SYSTEMS CO., LTD13.20%5 092
AUTEL INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CORP., LTD.-36.78%3 581
NINGBO XUSHENG AUTO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-10.85%3 145
NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED-22.83%2 400