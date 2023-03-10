Brembo S p A : Directors' Report on Board of Statutory Auditors Appointment for 2023-2025 03/10/2023 | 04:44am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields English Translation for convenience - Only the Italian version is authentic ILLUSTRATIVE REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, CONCERNING THE ELEVENTH, TWELFTH AND THIRTEENTH ITEMS ON THE AGENDA OF THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF BREMBO S.P.A., CALLED ON 20 APRIL 2023 (SINGLE CALLING) (prepared in accordance with art. 125-ter of the Legislative Decree Nr. 58 of February 24, 1998, as subsequently amended and integrated art. 84-ter of Consob Regulation adopted through Resolution No. 11971 of 14 May 1999 as subsequently amended and integrated) Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors (three Acting and two Alternate Auditors). Relevant and ensuing resolutions. Appointment of the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors. Relevant and ensuing resolutions. Determination of the annual remuneration of the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors for each annual term. Relevant and ensuing resolutions. * * Shareholders, The following Illustrative Report - prepared pursuant to art. 125-ter, paragraph 1, of the Legislative Decree Nr. 58 of February 24, 1998, as subsequently amended and integrated (hereinafter "TUF") and Art. 84-ter of Consob Regulation adopted through Resolution No. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as subsequently amended and integrated ("Rules for Issuers") - has been approved by the Board of Directors of Brembo S.p.A. ("Brembo" or "Company") held on March 2nd 2023 and is available, according to the terms provided by laws and regulations, at the Company's registered office in Curno (Bergamo), Via Brembo 25, as well as on the corporate website www.brembo.com, "Investors" section, "For Shareholders", "Shareholders' Meeting", and through the mechanism for the storage of regulated information (www.1info.it). *** With reference to the eleventh, twelfth and thirteenth item on the agendathe Board of Directors intends submit to your examination and approval, in accordance with the law, the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting has been convened to appoint the Board of Statutory Auditors, since it should be recalled that the approval of the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 will mark the end of the term of office of the Auditors currently in service. Accordingly, during the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, you are called upon to appoint a new Board of Statutory Auditors in accordance with Article 22 of the Company's By-laws (hereinafter "By-laws"), applicable provisions of law and the implementing regulations enacted by Consob. To that end, you are called upon to appoint the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors and set the yearly remuneration to which the members of such Board are entitled. Pursuant to the By-laws (Article 23), the Board of Statutory Auditors discharges the supervisory duties and the adequacy of the accounting structures entrusted to it under applicable laws and regulations and supervises compliance with the law, therefore Audit Committee (Article 19 of the Legislative Decree No. 39/2010, as subsequently amended and integrated) is identified with the Board of Statutory Auditors. Pursuant to the By-laws, the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors is based on lists, so as to ensure that minority shareholders are duly represented in the Board and the mandatory principle of gender balance is complied with. The right to submit a list can be exercised by Shareholders who, separately or jointly with 1/6 English Translation for convenience - Only the Italian version is authentic other Shareholders, in the day in which such lists are filed with the Company, can give evidence that they hold at least 1% of share capital with voting rights. The Board of Statutory Auditors is composed by three effective members and two alternates, re-electable and with a three-year term. 1. Instructions for the submission of the lists In this regard, it should be recalled that, in accordance with the provisions of Article 22 of the By-laws, as well as the applicable laws in force and the implementing rules issued by Consob: the Board of Auditors are appointed by the General Meeting on the basis of voting lists submitted by shareholders;

the voting lists submitted for the aforesaid purpose must be divided into two sections: 1(one) for candidates for the post of acting auditor and the other for candidates for the post of alternate. All the voting lists submitted must include at least 1 (one) candidate for the post of acting auditor and, in any event, a number of candidates not exceeding the total number of members to be appointed to the Board of Auditors. The lists containing a number of candidates equal to or greater than 3 (three), considering both sections, must include a number of candidates in the acting Statutory Auditors' section such as to ensure that the composition of the Board of Statutory Auditors, in respect of its acting members, complies with the laws and regulations on gender balance (men and women) from time to time in force, it being understood that where the application of the distribution criterion between genders results in a non- integer number, this must be rounded up to the next lower unit 1 ;

; each candidate may appear on only one list, upon penalty of ineligibility;

the right to submit a list can be exercised by Shareholders who, separately or jointly with other Shareholders, in the day in which such lists are filed within the Company, can give evidence that they hold at least 1% of share capital with voting rights. In detail, each party entitled to vote (as well as (i) shareholders belonging to the same group, the latter term being defined to include the party, which need not necessarily be a corporation, exercising control within the meaning of Article 2359 of the Italian Civil Code, and each subsidiary controlled by, or under the common control of the said party; or (ii) shareholders who have entered into the same shareholders' agreement within the meaning of Article 122 of the Consolidated Law on Finance (TUF); or (iii) shareholders who are otherwise associated with each other by virtue of associative relationships contemplated under the applicable statutory and/or regulatory framework) may submit, either on their own or jointly with other shareholders, directly or through third party intermediaries or trust companies, a single list of candidates, under pain of disqualification of the list;

a shareholder may not vote, neither through third party intermediaries nor trust companies, for more than one list; said restriction also applies to the shareholders specified under (i), (ii) and (iii) illustrated in the point above of this report;

ownership of the number of shares necessary to qualify to submit lists must be certified, at the time the list is filed or, at the very latest, no less than 21 days prior to the scheduled date of the Shareholders'

Meeting (i.e., no later than 30 March 2023), by presentation of a notice issued by the intermediary in respect of the shares recorded as registered in the name of each of the Shareholders in question, as at the date on which the lists are lodged with the Company;

Meeting (i.e., no later than 30 March 2023), by presentation of a notice issued by the intermediary in respect of the shares recorded as registered in the name of each of the Shareholders in question, as at the date on which the lists are lodged with the Company; shareholders who intend to submit (or to participate in submitting) a list and who are directly or indirectly associated, as defined in Article 144- quinquies of the Rules adopted by Consob, with other shareholders who have submitted (or participated in submitting) another list are required to state their intention to do so at the beginning of the Shareholders' Meeting at which the Board of Statutory Auditors is appointed, and this statement must be recorded in the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting; 1 Pursuant to art. 144-undecies.1, paragraph 3, of the Issuers Regulation if the application of the gender ratio criterion does not result in an integer number of members of the administrative or control bodies belonging to the less represented gender, this number is rounded up to the next unit, with the exception of the three corporate bodies for which rounding down to the lowest unit. 2/6 English Translation for convenience - Only the Italian version is authentic the said lists of candidates, duly signed by the Shareholders submitting the same, must be filed with the

Company's registered office in Stezzano (Bergamo), at Viale Europa, 2 - 24040 (for the attention of the Legal and Corporate Affairs Dept.), or forwarded to the certified e-mail address brembospa@pec.brembo.it, at least 25 calendar days prior to the scheduled date of the Shareholders'

Meeting held in single calling (i.e., no later than 5.00 p.m. on 26 March 2023), together with the documents required under applicable regulations and the aforesaid Articles of the By-laws;

Company's registered office in Stezzano (Bergamo), at Viale Europa, 2 - 24040 (for the attention of the Legal and Corporate Affairs Dept.), or forwarded to the certified e-mail address brembospa@pec.brembo.it, at least 25 calendar days prior to the scheduled date of the Shareholders' Meeting held in single calling (i.e., no later than 5.00 p.m. on 26 March 2023), together with the documents required under applicable regulations and the aforesaid Articles of the By-laws; lists must be filed with/forwarded to the Company under the terms and conditions specified above, together with:

declarations issued by each candidate attesting their acceptance of their candidature and further attesting, under their own responsibility, that they do not labour under any of the reasons or causes of disqualification and ineligibility and that they meet the requirements of personal integrity and professionalism imposed under applicable regulations for such posts and/or by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. Corporate Governance Code; a list of directorships or auditorships held in other companies or bodies by candidates seeking appointment to the Board of Auditors, if the same are significant in light of restrictions on the cumulative number of positions the members of the Board of Auditors may hold, imposed pursuant to these By-laws or under applicable statutory and/or regulatory provisions; the curriculum vitae of each candidate with exhaustive information on personal and professional features; a list of the shareholders submitting the voting list, with an indication of their names, company names, registered offices, registration number with the Office of the Registrar of Companies or an equivalent body, and the overall percentage of share capital held by the shareholders submitting the voting list. Any lists submitted by shareholders other than those who possess a controlling (or relative) majority shareholding in the Company, shall be accompanied, pursuant to Article 144- sexies (4)(b) of the Rules for Issuers, by a declaration from the each shareholder submitting the list certifying the absence, with shareholders who hold a controlling interest (or relative majority) in the Company, of any relationships of affiliation pursuant to Article 144- quinquies of the Rules for Issuers;

voting lists submitted other than in compliance with the provisions of this article, shall be deemed as never having been submitted;

the lists shall be made available for public consultation at the Company's legal office in Curno (Bergamo), at Via Brembo 25, the website www.brembo.com, under Investor Relations/Shareholders' Meeting, as well as at Borsa Italiana S.p.A., and through the authorized storage mechanism (www.1info.it), at least

21 days prior to the scheduled date of the Shareholders' Meeting (i.e., no later than 30 March 2023);

www.brembo.com, under Investor Relations/Shareholders' Meeting, as well as at Borsa Italiana S.p.A., and through the authorized storage mechanism (www.1info.it), at least 21 days prior to the scheduled date of the Shareholders' Meeting (i.e., no later than 30 March 2023); if, pursuant to Article 144- sexies (5) of the Rules for Issuers, on the final date of the term indicated for the submission of lists, only one list has been deposited, or only lists presented by shareholders who are connected to each other as contemplated by Article 144- quinquies of the Rules for Issuers, lists can be presented until the third day following that date, i.e., until 29 March 2023. In such a case, the 1% share capital threshold shall be reduced by half, and it will be, therefore, equal 0.5% of the share capital;

144- (5) of the Rules for Issuers, on the final date of the term indicated for the submission of lists, only one list has been deposited, or only lists presented by shareholders who are connected to each other as contemplated by Article 144- of the Rules for Issuers, lists can be presented until the third day following that date, i.e., until 29 March 2023. In such a case, the 1% share capital threshold shall be reduced by half, and it will be, therefore, equal 0.5% of the share capital; if no lists are submitted, the Shareholders' Meeting shall appoint the Board of Statutory Auditors and its

Chairman by majority of the voters in accordance with the law, whereas if only a single list is submitted, the entire Board of Statutory Auditors shall be drawn from that list and the first candidate on the list shall act as the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors; all in accordance with applicable provisions of laws and regulations governing the balance of the genders (men and women);

Chairman by majority of the voters in accordance with the law, whereas if only a single list is submitted, the entire Board of Statutory Auditors shall be drawn from that list and the first candidate on the list shall act as the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors; all in accordance with applicable provisions of laws and regulations governing the balance of the genders (men and women); in order to be eligible for the office of statutory auditor, pursuant to applicable laws and Articles 22 and

23 of the By-laws, candidates:

23 of the By-laws, candidates: must not labour under any of the reasons or causes of disqualification and ineligibility as per Article 148 (3) of TUF,

3/6 English Translation for convenience - Only the Italian version is authentic must meet the requirements of personal integrity and professionalism imposed with reference to applicable laws and regulations and in particular to Art. 148 (4) of TUF and the Decree of the Italian Minister of Justice No. 162 of 30 March 2000, must comply with the limits to the cumulation of positions of members of the Board of Auditors established by Article 148- bis of TUF, Article 144- terdecies and Annex 5 bis of the Rules for Issuers. In addition, the candidates for the Board of Statutory Auditors will have to: according to the Article 19 of the Legislative Decree No. 39/2010, they must be qualified in the field in which the Company performs; meet the independence requirements laid down in Brembo S.p.A. Corporate Governance Code, which recalls the independence requirements of the directors. The lists shall be numbered in serial order according to the date of their filing with or submission to the Company. 2. Instructions of voting process Without prejudice to the foregoing, with reference to the procedures regulating the voting process to appoint the Board of Statutory Auditors, the above-mentioned Article 22 of By-laws provides that: (a) the first two candidates for the post of statutory auditor and (b) the first candidate for the post of alternate auditor, appearing in serial order on the list that obtained the highest number of votes, shall be appointed to the Board of Auditors;

(a) the first candidate for the post of statutory auditor, who shall also be appointed Chairman of the Board of Auditors, and (b) the first candidate for the post of alternate auditor, if indicated, appearing in serial order on the list receiving the second highest number of votes and that is not directly or indirectly linked with the shareholders who submitted or voted the list that obtained the highest number of votes; in the case where no candidate for the post of alternate auditor is included in the said list, the first candidate for the post of alternate on the list obtaining the next highest number of votes, and that is not directly or indirectly linked with the shareholders who submitted or voted the list the obtained the highest number of votes, shall be deemed appointed to the said position;

should the voting process not comply with law and regulations on the gender balance (men and women) 2 from time to time in force, the last-elected candidate for the post of statutory auditor of the most represented gender taken, in serial order, from the list that obtained the highest number of votes, will be excluded and replaced by the first unelected candidate of the opposite gender taken from the same list. 3. Composition of the Board of Statutory Auditors - Diversity criteria - Optimal Composition Concerning the optimal composition of the Board of Statutory Auditors, the Board of Directors recall the Additional Criteria expressed by Brembo's Corporate Governance Code and reported in the sub Annex 1. Those criteria have the aim to ensure, besides the respect of applicable laws and regulations, also the diversity between its members , not only as regards the gender, and furthermore the high quality and complementarity of professional skills and personality within the Board of Statutory Auditors. Those criteria supply useful information to the shareholders to formulate the candidacy proposal for the renewal of the Board of Statutory Auditors; therefore, with reference to items eleven and twelve on the agenda, the Board of Directors invites the Shareholders to submit lists taking into account what is indicated in the Annex 1 to this illustrative report. 4. Recommendations expressed by the Board of Statutory Auditors about the remuneration of the Board of Statutory Auditors As for the remuneration to be assigned to the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors, the Board of Directors of the Company recalls the considerations expressed by the Board of Statutory Auditors which is ending its mandate in the report drafted pursuant to Art. Q.1.6 of Rules of Conduct of the Board of Statutory Auditors of listed companies. 2 Please see Note 1 4/6 English Translation for convenience - Only the Italian version is authentic In particular, the Board of Statutory Auditors which is ending the mandate, considers that, based on the size and complexity of the company, the activities performed, the way in which the activities have been carried out, the support provided to different business functions and the engagement in the participation in corporate governance committees' meetings , the payment of the total amount of Euro 196.000 for each year of the mandate, can be considered adequate. This also with regard to the average remuneration for the auditors of listed companies comparable of greater size. * * * Shareholders, Now therefore, in light of the foregoing, the Board of Directors of the Company proposes that the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting take the following Motion for a resolution on items 11 and 12 on the agenda The Board of Directors invites the Shareholders to present the lists - taking into account what is indicated in Annex 1 to this illustrative report - and to resolve on the appointment of the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors by expressing their preference for a the lists drawn up, filed and published, in compliance with the provisions mentioned above. Shareholders are also invited to appoint the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors. Motion for a resolution on item 13 on the agenda "The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Brembo S.p.A.: having acknowledged the need to set the compensation of the new members of the Statutory Auditors;

having acknowledged of the present illustrative report drafted by the Board of Directors; resolves to set the overall remuneration per year of the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors at Euro 196.000,00 per year; to authorise the Chairman to take all actions necessary to the full execution of the aforementioned resolutions, with any and all necessary and appropriate powers to that end, without exclusion, and with the power to delegate third parties." Stezzano, 2 March 2023 On behalf of the Board of Directors The Executive Chairman signed by Matteo Tiraboschi 5/6 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Brembo S.p.A. published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 09:43:10 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about BREMBO S.P.A. 04:44a Brembo S P A : Directors' Report on Board of Statutory Auditors Appointment for 2023-2025 PU 04:44a Brembo S P A : Notice of Calling of The Shareholders' Meeting 2023 PU 03/06 Brembo S P A : Transcript of the conf. on the FY 2022 results. PU 03/06 Brembo S P A : Trascrizione della conf.call sui risultati del FY 2022 (in lingua inglese). PU 03/06 Brembo S P A : Fy 2022 results PU 03/03 Mib on 27,700; buying on Inwit after accounts AN 03/03 Italy's Brembo Denies Possible Merger with Pirelli MT 03/03 Brembo chairman says no Pirelli merger deal on the table RE 03/03 Brembo chairman: "nothing on the table" when asked about potenti… RE 03/03 Futures up; German trade surplus widens AN