NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF THE VOTING RIGHTS

(Article 85-bis, section 4-bis, of Consob Regulation no. 11971)

Stezzano, 6 October 2023 - BREMBO S.p.A. hereby announces that, as of today, the increase of the voting right for no. 10,006 ordinary shares became effective, pursuant to article127-quinquiesof Legislative Decree 58/98 and in application of the provisions of the by-laws.

The following chart shows the total amount of the current Ordinary Shares and the total amount of the voting rights exercisable starting from today.

Current number of voting rights

Previous number of voting rights

Number of

Number of shares

shares of

Number of voting

of which the

Number of voting

which the

rights

capital is

rights

capital is

composed

composed

Total amount,

333,922,250

512,988,721

333,922,250

512,978,715

of which:

Ordinary Shares ISIN

IT0005252728

(dividend rights

154,855,779

154,855,779

154,865,785

154,865,785

1/01/2023)

Current coupon: 7

Ordinary Shares with

increased voting

rights

179,066,471

358,132,942

179,056,465

358,112,930

IT0005380149

(dividend rights

1/01/2023)

Current coupon: 7

For information:

Laura Panseri - Head of Investor Relations Brembo SpA

Tel. +39 035 6052145 @: laura_panseri@brembo.it

Roberto Cattaneo - Chief Communication Officer Brembo SpA

Tel. +39 035 6052347 @:roberto_cattaneo@brembo.it

Daniele Zibetti - Corporate Media Relations Brembo SpA

Tel. +39 035 6053138 @:daniele_zibetti@brembo.it

Attachments

Disclaimer

Brembo S.p.A. published this content on 06 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2023 09:09:08 UTC.