NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF THE VOTING RIGHTS
(Article 85-bis, section 4-bis, of Consob Regulation no. 11971)
Stezzano, 6 October 2023 - BREMBO S.p.A. hereby announces that, as of today, the increase of the voting right for no. 10,006 ordinary shares became effective, pursuant to article127-quinquiesof Legislative Decree 58/98 and in application of the provisions of the by-laws.
The following chart shows the total amount of the current Ordinary Shares and the total amount of the voting rights exercisable starting from today.
Current number of voting rights
Previous number of voting rights
Number of
Number of shares
shares of
Number of voting
of which the
Number of voting
which the
rights
capital is
rights
capital is
composed
composed
Total amount,
333,922,250
512,988,721
333,922,250
512,978,715
of which:
Ordinary Shares ISIN
IT0005252728
(dividend rights
154,855,779
154,855,779
154,865,785
154,865,785
1/01/2023)
Current coupon: 7
Ordinary Shares with
increased voting
rights
179,066,471
358,132,942
179,056,465
358,112,930
IT0005380149
(dividend rights
1/01/2023)
Current coupon: 7
For information:
Laura Panseri - Head of Investor Relations Brembo SpA
Tel. +39 035 6052145 @: laura_panseri@brembo.it
Roberto Cattaneo - Chief Communication Officer Brembo SpA
Tel. +39 035 6052347 @:roberto_cattaneo@brembo.it
Daniele Zibetti - Corporate Media Relations Brembo SpA
Tel. +39 035 6053138 @:daniele_zibetti@brembo.it
