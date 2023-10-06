NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF THE VOTING RIGHTS

(Article 85-bis, section 4-bis, of Consob Regulation no. 11971)

Stezzano, 6 October 2023 - BREMBO S.p.A. hereby announces that, as of today, the increase of the voting right for no. 10,006 ordinary shares became effective, pursuant to article127-quinquiesof Legislative Decree 58/98 and in application of the provisions of the by-laws.

The following chart shows the total amount of the current Ordinary Shares and the total amount of the voting rights exercisable starting from today.

Current number of voting rights Previous number of voting rights Number of Number of shares shares of Number of voting of which the Number of voting which the rights capital is rights capital is composed composed Total amount, 333,922,250 512,988,721 333,922,250 512,978,715 of which: Ordinary Shares ISIN IT0005252728 (dividend rights 154,855,779 154,855,779 154,865,785 154,865,785 1/01/2023) Current coupon: 7 Ordinary Shares with increased voting rights 179,066,471 358,132,942 179,056,465 358,112,930 IT0005380149 (dividend rights 1/01/2023) Current coupon: 7