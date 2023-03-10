Advanced search
Brembo S p A : Information about Brembo Share Capital

03/10/2023
Information on the Share Capital Amount, with specification of number and category of shares into which the Share Capital is divided

according to art. 125-quater, subsection 1, lett. c) of the Legislative Decree Nr. 58 dated February 24th, 1998,

as subsequently amended and integrated

CAPITAL STRUCTURE (1)

Number of

Nominal

Share Capital

% of total Share

Listed (which market)

Rights and Obligations

Stocks

Value

Capital

/non listed

Right to vote (2) in ordinary and

extraordinary shareholders'

Ordinary shares

333,922,250

---

Euro 34,727,914,00

100%

Listed MTA

meetings, right to dividends

and to capital refund in case

of liquidation

  1. The Company's share capital of €34,727,914.00 is represented by 333,922,250 ordinary shares with no nominal value. As of this notice of calling's date, the Company holds 10,035,000 own shares representing 3.005% of the share capital. The voting rights associated with these shares have been suspended pursuant to Article 2357-ter, paragraph 2, of the Italian Civil Code. Therefore, the voting rights that can be exercised at the Shareholders' Meeting are related to no. 323,887,250 ordinary shares. The own shares are however counted for the purposes of calculating the majorities and quotas required for the constitution and for the resolutions of the shareholders' meeting.
  2. Each ordinary share gives the right to one vote in the Company's ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meetings (excluding treasury shares whose voting rights are suspended in accordance with the law). Pursuant to art. 127-quinquies of Legislative Decree 24 February 1998, no. 58 (as subsequently amended and supplemented, the "TUF") and art. 6 of the Articles of Association (following an amendment approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of 18 April 2019), however, two votes are attributed for each share belonging to the same shareholder for a continuous period of at least twenty-four months from the date of registration in the ''special list for this purpose specifically established, kept and updated by the Company, as required by the Articles of Association (the so-called "increased vote"). The number of shares with the right to increased voting rights is available on the Company's website at www.brembo.com ("Investors", "For Shareholders", "Increased Voting" section). Following the increases in voting rights achieved on the date of publication of this notice of call, the total number of exercisable voting rights is equal to no. 512,978,315. At the date of publication of this notice of call, the number of shares with the right to the increase is equal to no. 179,056,465 out of a total of 333,922,250 shares, therefore with overall voting rights of 358,112,930.

March 10th, 2023

Disclaimer

Brembo S.p.A. published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 09:43:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
