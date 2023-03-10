Brembo S p A : Information about Brembo Share Capital

Information on the Share Capital Amount, with specification of number and category of shares into which the Share Capital is divided

according to art. 125-quater, subsection 1, lett. c) of the Legislative Decree Nr. 58 dated February 24th, 1998,

as subsequently amended and integrated

CAPITAL STRUCTURE (1)

Number of Nominal Share Capital % of total Share Listed (which market) Rights and Obligations Stocks Value Capital /non listed Right to vote (2) in ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' Ordinary shares 333,922,250 --- Euro 34,727,914,00 100% Listed MTA meetings, right to dividends and to capital refund in case of liquidation