  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Brembo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRE   IT0005252728

BREMBO S.P.A.

(BRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brembo S p A : Jason Fenske explains why carbon ceramic discs are so expensive

01/21/2022 | 05:22am EST
During his analysis, Jason compares a cast iron disc with a carbon-ceramic disc of similar dimensions. By dimensions, we mean diameter and thickness; the masses of the two discs are very different, as we will see.

Three main differences can be observed:

1) The material: cast iron is significantly cheaper than carbon. Furthermore, carbon-ceramic discs use higher-quality bushings or fixing bushes; the discs last longer than conventional versions and as such, the components thereof also need to last longer.

2) The production process: a cast iron disc takes just 90 minutes to make, compared to the three weeks of processing required to make a carbon-ceramic disc, due to the large number of stages and the complexity of the individual operations, many of which are carried out by highly specialized workers.

3) Economies of scale: carbon discs are produced in infinitesimal quantities compared to steel discs, and similarly, the components of the former are also manufactured in very small quantities. Accordingly, the economies of scale seen with the production of cast iron discs do not apply to their carbon counterparts.

Disclaimer

Brembo S.p.A. published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 10:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 722 M 3 087 M 3 087 M
Net income 2021 214 M 242 M 242 M
Net Debt 2021 503 M 571 M 571 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 1,85%
Capitalization 4 006 M 4 543 M 4 544 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 11 539
Free-Float -
Chart BREMBO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Brembo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BREMBO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 12,37 €
Average target price 12,56 €
Spread / Average Target 1,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniele Schillaci Chief Executive Officer
Matteo Tiraboschi Chairman
Giorgio Ascanelli Chief Technical Officer
Gianfelice Mario Rocca Independent Non-Executive Director
Barbara Borra Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BREMBO S.P.A.-1.28%4 543
HANON SYSTEMS-13.38%5 230
BETHEL AUTOMOTIVE SAFETY SYSTEMS CO., LTD16.24%5 212
AUTEL INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CORP., LTD.-16.98%4 688
NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED11.16%3 468
NINGBO XUSHENG AUTO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-5.27%3 331