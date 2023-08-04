Index No. 172857File No.80732

Minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting of BREMBO S.P.A.

drawn up pursuant to Article 2375, last paragraph, of the Italian Civil

Code

T H E R E P U B L I C O F I T A L Y This twenty-seventh day of July two thousand twenty-three,

27/07/2023

in Bergamo (Italy), at my office, at Via Partigiani 5,

I, Attorney Giovanni Vacirca, Notary Public in Bergamo, enrolled with the register of Notaries Public of Bergamo, draw up the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting of "BREMBO S.P.A.", with registered office in Curno (Bergamo, Italy), at Via Brembo 25, share capital of €34,727,914, tax code and registration number with the Companies' Register of Bergamo: 00222620163; the Shareholders' Meeting was held

Today, 27 July 2023 - at 9:00 AM

in Stezzano (Bergamo, Italy), at Viale Europa 4, at the offices of the

aforementioned Company,

in my constant presence, as well as the constant presence of Executive Chairman Matteo TIRABOSCHI, born in Bergamo (Italy) on 28 April 1967, of the personal identity of whom, I, the Notary, am certain.

I took the minutes of the said meeting at the request of the Company, and on its behalf, at the request of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Matteo TIRABOSCHI, having his personal particulars set out above, in the time necessary for the timely fulfilment of filing and publication obligations, pursuant to Article 2375 of the Italian Civil Code.

The Shareholders' Meeting was called to discuss and pass resolutions on the following

a g e n d a

1. Proposal for the cross-border conversion of Brembo S.p.A. from Italy to The Netherlands, resulting in (i) the adoption of the legal form of a public company with limited liability (naamloze vennootschap) governed by the laws of The Netherlands and the adoption of the name "Brembo N.V."; and (ii) the transfer of the registered office to Amsterdam (The Netherlands). Related and consequent resolutions, including the adoption of new articles of association in accordance with Dutch law, the reinstatement of the par value of ordinary shares, and a voluntary share capital decrease pursuant to Article 2445 of the Italian Civil Code, without cancellation of shares and without any reimbursement of capital to shareholders, to the extent necessary to reduce the unit par value of Brembo's ordinary shares from the current €0.104 (zero point one hundred and four) (implied par value) to €0.01 (zero point zero one) and, therefore, for the maximum amount of €31,388,691.50 (thirty-one million three hundred eighty-eight thousand six hundred ninety-one point fifty).

Article 1 - Composition of the meeting

At 9:00 AM, Matteo TIRABOSCHI, whose personal particulars are set out above, takes up the chair of the meeting, pursuant to the law and By-laws, and notes that:

- the Shareholders' Meeting was called through notice of calling published on the Company's website on 20 June 2023 and in summary version in the daily newspaper IL SOLE 24 ORE on 21 June 2023 (page 33);

- the said notice was also disclosed to the market through a dedicated press