Minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting of BREMBO S.P.A.
drawn up pursuant to Article 2375, last paragraph, of the Italian Civil
Code
T H E R E P U B L I C O F I T A L Y This twenty-seventh day of July two thousand twenty-three,
27/07/2023
in Bergamo (Italy), at my office, at Via Partigiani 5,
I, Attorney Giovanni Vacirca, Notary Public in Bergamo, enrolled with the register of Notaries Public of Bergamo, draw up the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting of "BREMBO S.P.A.", with registered office in Curno (Bergamo, Italy), at Via Brembo 25, share capital of €34,727,914, tax code and registration number with the Companies' Register of Bergamo: 00222620163; the Shareholders' Meeting was held
Today, 27 July 2023 - at 9:00 AM
in Stezzano (Bergamo, Italy), at Viale Europa 4, at the offices of the
aforementioned Company,
in my constant presence, as well as the constant presence of Executive Chairman Matteo TIRABOSCHI, born in Bergamo (Italy) on 28 April 1967, of the personal identity of whom, I, the Notary, am certain.
I took the minutes of the said meeting at the request of the Company, and on its behalf, at the request of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Matteo TIRABOSCHI, having his personal particulars set out above, in the time necessary for the timely fulfilment of filing and publication obligations, pursuant to Article 2375 of the Italian Civil Code.
The Shareholders' Meeting was called to discuss and pass resolutions on the following
a g e n d a
1. Proposal for the cross-border conversion of Brembo S.p.A. from Italy to The Netherlands, resulting in (i) the adoption of the legal form of a public company with limited liability (naamloze vennootschap) governed by the laws of The Netherlands and the adoption of the name "Brembo N.V."; and (ii) the transfer of the registered office to Amsterdam (The Netherlands). Related and consequent resolutions, including the adoption of new articles of association in accordance with Dutch law, the reinstatement of the par value of ordinary shares, and a voluntary share capital decrease pursuant to Article 2445 of the Italian Civil Code, without cancellation of shares and without any reimbursement of capital to shareholders, to the extent necessary to reduce the unit par value of Brembo's ordinary shares from the current €0.104 (zero point one hundred and four) (implied par value) to €0.01 (zero point zero one) and, therefore, for the maximum amount of €31,388,691.50 (thirty-one million three hundred eighty-eight thousand six hundred ninety-one point fifty).
Article 1 - Composition of the meeting
At 9:00 AM, Matteo TIRABOSCHI, whose personal particulars are set out above, takes up the chair of the meeting, pursuant to the law and By-laws, and notes that:
- the Shareholders' Meeting was called through notice of calling published on the Company's website on 20 June 2023 and in summary version in the daily newspaper IL SOLE 24 ORE on 21 June 2023 (page 33);
- the said notice was also disclosed to the market through a dedicated press
release on 20 June 2023;
- in light of the extension of the state of health emergency relating to the Covid-19 epidemic and given the legislation enacted to contain the spread of the infection, pursuant to the option provided for by Article 106, paragraph 4, of Law Decree No. 18 of 17 March 2020 (converted into Law No. 27 of 24 April 2020, amended by Law Decree No. 228 of 30 December 2021, converted, with amendments, into Law No. 15 of 25 February 2022, and most recently amended by Law No. 14 of 24 February 2023, so-called
"Decree 18/2020") regarding the procedure for holding general meetings of listed companies, shareholders' attendance at the General Shareholders'
Meeting takes place solely through the Designated Representative, identified as Computershare S.p.A.;
- physical attendance has thus been precluded for all other persons, except for the physical presence of those persons deemed strictly necessary to the regular conduct of the meeting, including in compliance with social distancing rules;
- today's meeting is held in a conference room equipped in order to permit the attendants to be identified, attend the meeting and exercise their voting rights through appropriate telecommunication systems;
- all the documentation relating to sole item on the agenda was made available, in accordance with the terms established by law, at the Company's registered office and on the corporate website and on the authorised storage mechanism 1Info, on 20 and 26 June 2023, respectively;
- in accordance with US laws and regulations in force and in order to ensure the alignment of disclosure to US shareholders, through its designated functions the Company also published, according to the agreed schedule, all of the necessary documentation on the dedicated platform "EDGAR" of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the daily newspaperThe Wall Street Journal, where required by applicable legislation;
- the Company has not received requests for supplementing the agenda or motions on the sole item on the agenda;
- Consob has not submitted any requests for clarification or observations;
- there are no shareholder agreements in place relating to Brembo S.p.A. of which the Company is aware;
- the Notice of Calling specified the procedures and terms for Shareholders to pose questions regarding the sole item on the agenda, and such questions had to reach the Company in a timely manner and, in any event, no later than 18 July 2023. Moreover, the "Questions & Answers"" related to the proposal were made available on the website on 28 June 2023, so as to inform shareholders and investors and provide answers to the main questions and topics relating to the transaction;
- no shareholder posed any questions within the above-mentioned terms;
- the Designated Representative is not allowed, even where delegated pursuant to Article 135-novies of TUF, to propose questions other than simple casting of votes on the motions for resolutions on the basis of the instructions received;
- the Company's share capital amounts to €34,727,914 (thirty-four million seven hundred twenty-seven thousand nine hundred fourteen) divided into 333,922,250 (three hundred thirty-three million nine hundred twenty-two thousand two hundred fifty) ordinary shares without par value;
- the company "BREMBO S.P.A." holds 10,035,000 (ten million thirty-five thousand) treasury shares, representing 3.005% (three point zero zero five per cent) of share capital and equal to 1.956% (one point nine hundred fifty- six per cent) of voting rights, which are suspended pursuant to Article 2357- ter, paragraph 2, or the Italian Civil Code;
- each ordinary share entitles the owner to one vote in ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings; however, pursuant to Article 6 of the
By-laws, two votes are assigned for each share belonging to the same shareholder for a continuous period of at least twenty-four months from the date of registration in the special list for this purpose specifically established by the Company;
- in light of the increased voting rights accrued as of today, total exercisable voting rights amount to 512,978,715 (five hundred twelve million nine hundred seventy-eight thousand seven hundred fifteen);
- on the basis of the information that the Company received, only the following legal entity holds voting rights exceeding 3% (three per cent):
. NUOVA FOURB SRL, in the person of Alberto Bombassei, with 178,859,605 (one hundred seventy-eight million eight hundred fifty-nine thousand six hundred five) shares, equal to 53.563% (fifty-three point five hundred sixty-three per cent) of share capital, and with 357,583,370 (three hundred fifty-seven million five hundred eighty-three thousand three hundred seventy) exercisable voting rights, equal to 69.711% (sixty-nine point seven hundred eleven per cent) of the total;
- the Company appointed Computershare S.p.A., in the person of Claudio Cattaneo, as its Delegated Representative pursuant to Article 135-undecies of TUF, who received 447 (four hundred and forty-seven) delegations - as detailed in the document attached hereto under "A") proxies, which were not revoked, with the related voting instructions regarding the sole item on the agenda, for a total of 263.036.298 (two hundred and sixty-three million thirty- six thousand two hundred and ninety-eight) ordinary shares, equal to 78.771719% (seventy-eight points seven hundred and seventy-one hundred and seventeen percent) of the share capital, for number 441,785,063 (four hundred forty-one million seven hundred eighty-five thousand sixty-three) voting rights exercisable, equal to 86.121519% (eighty-six points one hundred and twenty-one hundred and nine percent) of the total amount of voting rights;
- 447 (four hundred and forty-seven) shareholders were present, with proxies deemed valid by the Chairman Office, at 9.00 AM, equal to 78.771719% (seventy-eight points seven hundred and seventy-eight per cent) of share capital in issue, for a total of 263,036,298 (two hundred and sixty-three million thirty-six thousand two hundred and ninety-eight) ordinary shares, with 441,785,063 (four hundred and forty-one million seven hundred and eighty thousand sixty-three) exercisable voting rights, equal to 86.121519% (eighty-six points one hundred and twenty-one hundred and nine percent)of the total; all exercised by the Designated Representative Computershare S.p.A., in the person of Claudio Cattaneo, indicated above, attending by audio-video connection, as per the attendance sheet added to the Company's records (said attendance sheet will be appended hereto);
- Executive Chairman Matteo TIRABOSCHI, Chairman Emeritus Alberto BOMBASSEI, SCHILLACI Daniele, Managing Director, BOMBASSEI
Cristina, ROBINSON Elizabeth Marie, SOFFIENTINI Manuela, NICODANO Umberto, DALLERA Giancarlo, ROCCA Gianfelice, VAVASSORI Roberto, Consiglieri, are physically present in the room on behalf of the Board of Directors; present by audio video the Director dott.ssa Elisabetta
MAGISTRETTI;
- Attorney Umberto SIMONELLI SILVA, Secretary of the Board of Directors, is also physically present in the room;
- Chairman Fabrizio DI GIUSTO and Acting Auditors Mario TAGLIAFERRI and Stefania SERINA are physically present in the room on behalf of the Board of Statutory Auditors;
- the validity of the session and the identity and standing of shareholders attending today's meeting had been verified;
- no one opposed the discussion;
- the Shareholders' Meeting, formally convened, can therefore pass resolutions on the sole item on the agenda.
The Chairman also states that:
- the Shareholders' Meeting is exclusively video recorded by Brembo;
- personal data collected through registration will be processed solely for the purposes of the regular conduct of the Shareholders' Meeting and for minute- taking, in accordance with data protection legislation.
The Chairman also provides instructions to enable the proper performance of the proceedings of the Shareholders' Meeting; he states that votes will be cast openly, at the request of the Executive Chairman to the Designated Representative to cast votes in favour, votes against and any abstentions.
The outcome of votes will be established by the Executive Chairman, with assistance from me, the Notary.
Lastly, the Chairman states that all the documentation relating to the Shareholders' Meetings was made available to the public, in accordance with the manner and terms established by law, trough publication on the Company's website and on 1Info on 20 and 26 June 2023, respectively.
The Chairman omits a reading of it, believing the Shareholders' Meeting sufficiently informed on the subject.
Article 2 - Report of the governing body
The Chairman moves on to discuss the sole item on the agenda concerning the Proposal for the Cross-Border Conversion submitted by the Board of Directors and the content of which is widely discussed in the documentation, including in the Explanatory Report, published on the Company's website, of which the Chairman omits a reading, as the Shareholders' Meeting sufficiently informed on the subject.
The Chairman thus puts the sole item on the agenda up for a vote.
Article 3 - Resolutions
After the report by the Chairman of the Board of Directors - acknowledging that at the meeting all the attendance is unchanged, as expressed in the previous Article 1 and as per the attendance sheet appended hereto as Annex "A" - and the document appended hereto as Annex "B", which states the
names of each shareholder present
and the number of shareholders in favour, against, abstaining, not
voting and not attending the voting,
the Shareholders' Meeting, with the majorities indicated in the
aforementioned document appended as Annex "B", a p p r o v e s
the sole item on the agenda, as follows:
- by open vote expressed verbally,
a p p r o v e s
- the cross-border conversion of the Company from Italy (as the state of departure) to The Netherlands (as the state of destination), without the Company being dissolved or going into liquidation and retaining its legal personality (the "Cross-Border Conversion") and
r e s o l v e s
that the Cross-Border Conversion be carried out and perfected as follows: A. the adoption by the Company of the legal form of a public company with limited liability (naamloze vennootschap) - substantially equivalent to the corporate type of joint-stock company (società per azioni) under Italian law
- governed by the laws of The Netherlands, resulting in the assumption of the name "Brembo N.V.", with registered office in Amsterdam, The
Netherlands, with consequent registration in the Dutch commercial register, while retaining, however, its tax residence in Italy and without any reorganisation of its operating activities and people, who will continue seamlessly to operate in Italy through the establishment of a secondary office. The Company will also retain its current VAT number and Italian tax code;
B. the adoption of a new text of By-laws in accordance with the laws of The Netherlands - in Dutch, Italian and English - attached hereto as Annex "C"
(the "New Articles"), which will result in the amendment, in accordance with
Dutch law, of the company name and registered office and, inter alia, of the system of administration and control, the mechanism for the appointment of directors, and certain administrative rights of shareholders;
C. the adoption of the "Terms and Conditions of the Special Voting Shares" - in Italian and English - attached hereto as Annex "D", acknowledging that the Company, in addition to ordinary shares, may issue special voting shares to be allotted to shareholders who have validly applied for them and are eligible to receive them, in accordance with the provisions of the New Articles and the aforementioned terms and conditions;
all pursuant to a notarial deed of conversion and amendment to be entered into by the Company under the laws of The Netherlands (the "Dutch Notarial Deed");
D. the Company will continue to be managed by a Board of Directors composed of the directors in office as of the date of the Cross-Border Conversion, who will remain in office until the date of the natural expiry of their term of office;
E. Mr. Alberto Bombassei will continue to serve as Chairman Emeritus indefinitely;
F. the Board of Statutory Auditors of the Company will cease to exist because it is not provided for under the laws of The Netherlands;
G. the audit of the Company will be carried out, pursuant to Dutch law, by an auditing firm based in The Netherlands. The auditing firm belonging to the Deloitte network being based in Amsterdam (i.e., Deloitte Accountants B.V.) will take over, without interruption, from Deloitte & Touche S.p.A. until the expiration of the appointment given to the latter, i.e., until the approval of the
