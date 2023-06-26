1.1. In these Articles of Association, the following terms have the following meanings:

References in these Articles to the meeting of holders of Shares of a particular class will be understood to mean the body of the Company consisting of the holders of Shares of the relevant class or (as the case may be) a meeting of holders of Shares of the relevant

Terms that are defined in the singular have a corresponding meaning in the plural.

In addition, certain terms not used outside the scope of a particular Article are defined in the Article concerned.

class (or their representatives) and other persons entitled to attend such meetings.

1.6. Unless the context otherwise requires, words and expressions contained and not otherwise defined in these Articles bear the same meaning as in the DCC. References in these Articles to the law are references to provisions of Dutch law as it reads from time to time.

CHAPTER 2. NAME, OFFICIAL SEAT AND OBJECTS.

Article 2. Name.

2.1. The Company's name is: Brembo N.V.

Article 3. Official seat.

The official seat of the Company is in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The Board of Directors may set up branches, agencies, facilities, warehouses and secondary offices and may close down the same, both in Italy and outside of Italy.

Article 4. Objects of the Company.

4.1. The Company's objects are the performance - directly and/or indirectly through the acquisition of participating interests in businesses and corporations both in Italy and outside of Italy and/or through its Subsidiaries and investees in Italy and internationally - of the following activities:

all industrial and technological activities, including the analysis, planning, prototyping, testing, design, development, application, production, assembly, sale and/or distribution of parts and/or components and/or accessories of all kinds (including, but not limited to, mechanical and/or electrical and/or electronic and/or mechatronic parts and/or components relating to the wheel-side module, brakes, friction materials, wheels, spindles, tires, suspensions, shock absorbers, electronic control units, sensors, actuators, detectors, robotised components, etcetera) intended for all means of transport (including non-road vehicles) for property, products and/or individuals (including, but not limited to, four-, three- and two-wheel vehicles, autonomous vehicles for carrying property, products and/or individuals, push scooters and vehicles with new technological conceptions), including, but not limited to, all means of transport with all types of combustion, electric, electronic, manual and physical propulsion, based on alternative energy of all kinds, as well as autonomous means of transport and/or connected and/or associated means of transport and/or all types of innovative means of transport that may be developed in future through the use of new technologies; all for road, sea, air and rail use and in racing; of all kinds related to the aforementioned means of transport. The foregoing within the framework of all types of markets at the global level and towards all categories of consumers/users (including, for example, industrial and retail markets, such as the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) market, the Original Equipment Supplier (OES) market and aftermarket markets). The Company also performs the following activities and services in reference to the products, goods and markets indicated above: the provision of consulting services to third parties (within the framework of the provisions of applicable legislation), including, but not limited to, engineering consulting services, creation of software, algorithms, artificial intelligence

