ANNEX A
ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION UNDER DUTCH LAW
Brembo N.V.
Traduzione di cortesia in lingua inglese
ANNEX A - ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION UNDER DUTCH LAW
This document is an English-language translation of an original document prepared in the Dutch language. In case of mismatches between the two versions, the Dutch language version shall prevail
On the [●]
two thousand and twenty-three, appearing before me,
Philippe Huib Ferdinand König, civil-law notary in Rotterdam, is: [●]
CHAPTER 1. DEFINITIONS
Article 1. Definitions and Construction.
1.1. In these Articles of Association, the following terms have the following meanings:
- AFM: the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten);
- Annual Accounts: the Company's annual accounts as referred to in section 2:361 DCC;
- Articles: the articles of association of the Company as amended from time to time;
- Board of Directors (bestuur): the board of directors of the Company;
- Board Rules: the regulations adopted by the Board of Directors as referred to in Article 20;
- Body (orgaan): a term that applies to the Board of Directors, Class Meeting or the General Meeting;
- Book Entry System: any book entry system in the country where the Shares are listed from time to time;
- Class Meeting: meetings of holders of a particular class of Shares, as referred to in Article 41.1;
- Company: the company the internal organisation of which is governed by these Articles;
- Conflict of Interest (tegenstrijdig belang): a direct or indirect personal interest that conflicts with the interest of the Company and its business;
- Current Chairman Emeritus: as defined in Article 21.9;
- DCC (BW): the Dutch Civil Code (Burgerlijk Wetboek);
- Depositary Receipts: depositary receipts for Shares (certificaten van aandelen);
- Deputy Chair: as defined in Article 18.4;
- DFSA (Wft): the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht);
- Director: a member of the Board of Directors and refers to both an Executive Director and a Non-Executive Director;
- Executive Director: a member of the Board of Directors appointed as Executive Director;
- External Auditor: a qualified accountant (registeraccountant) or other expert as referred to in section 2:393 subsection 1 DCC or an organisation in which such

experts work together;
- General Meeting (algemene vergadering): the Body that consists of Shareholders and all other persons with voting rights or the meeting in which the Shareholders and all other persons with Meeting Rights assemble;
- Group: the Company and its Subsidiaries and Group Company means any of them;
- LeadNon-ExecutiveDirector: the Non-Executive Director designated as lead non- executive director of the Company in accordance with Article 18.4;
- Listings Requirements: the listings rules and/or listings requirements issued by the regulated stock exchange(s) upon which Shares are listed and traded from time to time;
- Loyalty Register: as defined in Article 15.4;
- Meeting Right (vergaderrecht): the right to attend and speak at the General Meeting, either in person or by a proxy authorised in writing;
- Non-ExecutiveDirector: a member of the Board of Directors appointed as non- executive director of the Company;
- Ordinary Share: an ordinary share referred to as such in Article 5.2;
- Record Date: the date as mentioned in Article 38.2;
- Secretary: the secretary of the Company appointed in accordance with Article 18.6;
- Share: a share in the capital of the Company. Unless the contrary is apparent, this includes a Share of any class;
- Shareholder: a holder of one or more Shares;
- Special Capital Reserve: the reserve (statutaire reserve) described in Article 16.4;
- Special Voting Share: a special voting Share referred to as such in Article 5.2. Unless the contrary is apparent, this includes a special voting Share of any class ;
- Strategic Steering Committee:as defined in Article 21.4;
- Special Voting Share A: a special voting Share A referred to as such in Article 5.2;
- Special Voting Share B: a special voting Share B referred to as such in Article 5.2;
- Special Voting Share C: a special voting Share C referred to as such in Article 5.2;
- Special Voting Share D: a special voting Share D referred to as such in Article 5.2;
- Special Voting Share E: a special voting Share E referred to as such in Article 5.2;
- Special Voting Share F: a special voting Share F referred to as such in Article 5.2;
- Special Voting Share G: a special voting Share G referred to as such in Article 5.2;
- Special Voting Share H: a special voting Share H referred to as such in Article 5.2;
- Special Voting Share I: a special voting Share I referred to as such in Article 5.2;
- Subsidiary: a legal entity as referred to in section 2:24a DCC;
- SVS Terms: as defined in Article 16.2.
- In addition, certain terms not used outside the scope of a particular Article are defined in the Article concerned.
- Terms that are defined in the singular have a corresponding meaning in the plural.
- A messagein writing means a message transmitted by letter, by telecopier, by e-mail or by any other means of electronic communication provided the relevant message or document is legible and reproducible, and the term written is to be construed accordingly.
- References in these Articles to the meeting of holders of Shares of a particular class will be understood to mean the body of the Company consisting of the holders of Shares of the relevant class or (as the case may be) a meeting of holders of Shares of the relevant

class (or their representatives) and other persons entitled to attend such meetings.
1.6. Unless the context otherwise requires, words and expressions contained and not otherwise defined in these Articles bear the same meaning as in the DCC. References in these Articles to the law are references to provisions of Dutch law as it reads from time to time.
CHAPTER 2. NAME, OFFICIAL SEAT AND OBJECTS.
Article 2. Name.
2.1. The Company's name is: Brembo N.V.
Article 3. Official seat.
- The official seat of the Company is in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
- The Board of Directors may set up branches, agencies, facilities, warehouses and secondary offices and may close down the same, both in Italy and outside of Italy.
Article 4. Objects of the Company.
4.1. The Company's objects are the performance - directly and/or indirectly through the acquisition of participating interests in businesses and corporations both in Italy and outside of Italy and/or through its Subsidiaries and investees in Italy and internationally - of the following activities:
- all industrial and technological activities, including the analysis, planning, prototyping, testing, design, development, application, production, assembly, sale and/or distribution of parts and/or components and/or accessories of all kinds (including, but not limited to, mechanical and/or electrical and/or electronic and/or mechatronic parts and/or components relating to the wheel-side module, brakes, friction materials, wheels, spindles, tires, suspensions, shock absorbers, electronic control units, sensors, actuators, detectors, robotised components, etcetera) intended for all means of transport (including non-road vehicles) for property, products and/or individuals (including, but not limited to, four-, three- and two-wheel vehicles, autonomous vehicles for carrying property, products and/or individuals, push scooters and vehicles with new technological conceptions), including, but not limited to, all means of transport with all types of combustion, electric, electronic, manual and physical propulsion, based on alternative energy of all kinds, as well as autonomous means of transport and/or connected and/or associated means of transport and/or all types of innovative means of transport that may be developed in future through the use of new technologies; all for road, sea, air and rail use and in racing; of all kinds related to the aforementioned means of transport. The foregoing within the framework of all types of markets at the global level and towards all categories of consumers/users (including, for example, industrial and retail markets, such as the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) market, the Original Equipment Supplier (OES) market and aftermarket markets).
- The Company also performs the following activities and services in reference to the products, goods and markets indicated above:
- the provision of consulting services to third parties (within the framework of the provisions of applicable legislation), including, but not limited to, engineering consulting services, creation of software, algorithms, artificial intelligence

systems and the performance of trials, tests and simulations of all kinds;
- the analysis, design, production, purchase, sale, licensing, as licensor and/or licensee, including to and/or from third parties (within the framework of the provisions of applicable legislation) of all kinds of software, databases, data analytics, algorithms, artificial intelligence systems, infrastructure and/or new technologies, data of all kinds (Big Data), platform for aggregate analysis of data relating to the foregoing, including data and/or information generated by the Company's activity or by its products and/or services;
- the use and storage of proprietary and/or third-party databases, including in dematerialised and cloud form (but always in accordance with applicable legislation);
- the development, preparation, use, purchase and marketing of proprietary and non-proprietary information platforms (including licensed as licensor and/or licensee) for the performance of all online activity permitted by applicable legislation (and including subscription activities);
- the performance of studies and research on its own or in partnership with Italian and international entities, universities and research centres; and
- the formation and/or acquisition of shareholdings in innovative start -ups, including through corporate venture capital initiatives;
- the foundry of light alloys and metals in general, the manufacture of systems for the production of new materials and/or new components for, including electronic systems and/or systems based on the creation of "smart systems" and/or on the creation of proprietary software, intended for the above means of transport;
- the production, marketing, licensing (as licensor and/or licensee) and sale of all types of consumer goods (including, by way of example, apparel, accessories, beverages, objects, merchandising, e-games, etcetera), whose design, style, performance, taste, visibility, aesthetics, use, perception, utility, etc. are capable of conveying the values of Brembo and thus of its proprietary brands and/or those of its parent companies and/or subsidiaries and/or investees anywhere in the world;
- the manufacturing, marketing, licensing (as licensor and/or licensee) and sale of sports clothing as well as other type of clothing and other accessories of any kind whatsoever characterised by Brembo's brand awareness;
- the supply and/or licensing (as licensor and/or licensee) to parent companies and/or subsidiaries and/or investees, as well as other third-party companies, and public and private entities and third parties in general, relating to services and/or consultancy services concerning the activities referred to in this article;
- to acquire, to operate and to dispose of industrial and intellectual property rights, conducive to the Company's objects;
- the organisation, on behalf of parent companies and/or subsidiaries and/or investees or other companies, as well as public and private entities or third parties in general, of courses, seminars and conventions anywhere in the world and the publication and distribution of books, notes and technical bulletins, in any form whatsoever and/or with the use of any kind of available technology, for training and information in the areas of activity included in this article;
- the management, coordination and control of subsidiaries and/or investees,
